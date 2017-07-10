Paris Jackson, 19, apparently dating 90120's Trevor Donovan, 38
Paris Jackson, best known as Michael Jackson's daughter, was seen out in LA holding hands with Trevor Donovan, "best known" for his role on 90210. In January, Paris ended a nearly year-long relationship with 26 y/o drummer Michael Snoddy. Donovan, who also appears on Melissa & Joey, was almost 20 years old when Paris was born.
source 1 2 3
ONTD would u use a teenager for a come-up? Did 40 year olds use u for a come-up?
dating teenagers while being old and all.
Younger people having crushes is cool, but a person that much older being into it with a person of that age group? Nah, gross lol.
He looks like deflated Kellan Lutz
Edited at 2017-07-10 09:18 pm (UTC)
Never interested in anyone tbh
I guess he gave up on 12-year-old (looking) emma watson.
19 year old boy who can't iron his own clothes.
The closest I came to dating much older was when I nursed a serious crush on a friend who was 27 when I was 17. Nothing ever came of it, though.
So many of my friends growing up fell into the trap of dating creepy 40+ (often married) men. It made them feel ~mature.