senait

Paris Jackson, 19, apparently dating 90120's Trevor Donovan, 38



Paris Jackson, best known as Michael Jackson's daughter, was seen out in LA holding hands with Trevor Donovan, "best known" for his role on 90210. In January, Paris ended a nearly year-long relationship with 26 y/o drummer Michael Snoddy. Donovan, who also appears on Melissa & Joey, was almost 20 years old when Paris was born.



source 1 2 3

ONTD would u use a teenager for a come-up? Did 40 year olds use u for a come-up?
Tagged: , , , ,