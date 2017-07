Edited at 2017-07-10 09:33 pm (UTC) i changed my mind this is strictly a candle post! Reply

Speaking of candles, I bought some recently from a Hermosa Beach art fair and they're incredible. Reply

describe their scents and tell us how your life has improved. Reply

sis what is this icon of yours lmao Reply

This is amazing omg Reply

lol Kris has been hustling, social climbing and scamming her whole life. It's in her blood. Reply

0 lies detected omggggggg Reply

yeah she and Bruce used to sell like pre packaged healthy meals in the early 90s I belive?? I saw some old ass infomercial on youtube or something once lol Reply

the original joanne the scammer imo Reply

The video is too long. Reply

Screaming @ the girl deleting all the negative comments on the video, girl we can see the crazy negative rating. Reply

A Kardashian selling bullshit? Gasp! Lol Reply

i had no idea that candles and essential oils could bring me more luck and money! Reply

why are candles so expensive? Reply

well, moheetoe, these aren't regular, ordinary candles! each set has a spiritual solution for a specific problem. soul mate power. good luck power. money & success power. health & wellness power.



claps Reply

well i do wanna remove those blocks from my life... mmm. Reply

I get my psychic candles on discount from TJ Maxx! Reply

y'all remember that era in tumblr history when ppl were pushing healing rock dildoes and half the comments were explaining why you don't shove rocks up your vagina and the others were "but they're so pretty!!!" Reply

My first experience with the DON'T KINKSHAME side of Tumblr. Reply

lmao I remember a post about a piece of malachite that looked like a dildo and someone finally asked yo is this a bad idea if someone were to...? and then someone else came in and was like actually *adjusts glasses* malachite is one of the softer minerals and the pH of your cooter would wear it down after x number of sessions so it's not a sound investment or a good use for the rock.



that's when I decided I needed some new websites to look at. Reply

I am so stoned right now and me and my friend are in tears watching this video. Does the voiceover guy say frankincense and mirth????? I lost it when the fucking plane crash stuff started, I honestly don't think I can handle this it's too amazing. Reply

oh shit, he really did say "mirth" Reply

I played it twice because I was like nah but he def did, this whole thing would be an incredible comedy sketch all of it is gold Reply

this doesn't even need a jaboody dub. it's perfect on its own. Reply

I wondered if she desperately tried to have Caitlin sell it Reply

I wonder if they're going to play this in ONTD Candle Chat Reply

what's candle chat ? Reply

Candle Club. A group of resident ONTD trolls allegedly used to get together in an online chat to discuss their future trolly posts or comments. Reply

lmao Reply

thanks for the suggestion! we haven't had a meeting in months, but i will make sure to queue this video up for the next time we meet 🎭 🕯 Reply

I came in here for a candle club comment. Ty for delivering. Reply

guess none of the Kardashians actually lit the soulmate candles, since they keep getting divorced



Edited at 2017-07-10 09:30 pm (UTC) Reply

this is such a fucking scam, and i'm dying. these candles looks so damn cheap, too. Reply

Kind of related, but I went to bath and body works today and the sales lady saw me sniffin the candles and was all, lemme know if you want one, they were $10 off yesterday but I'll still honor that price for you. I was like yasss, got me this really nice coconut one :) Thanks nice sales people! Reply

That's so lovely of her! Reply

