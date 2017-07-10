Celebs react to Ivanka Trump sitting in at G20 + Donald Trump's tweet about Chelsea Clinton
Ivanka, couldn't you have at least re-admitted us to the Paris Climate Accords during your brief reign? https://t.co/J8SczFoOr2— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 8, 2017
If you're mad about Ivanka sitting in for trump, imagine how mike pence must feel. That's literally his job.— Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) July 9, 2017
In homage to the presumptions of the Trump family, my son, 23, will be writing an upcoming HBO pilot for me. My daughter, 7, will direct.— David Simon (@AoDespair) July 8, 2017
This morning, Trump tweeted about the controversy, dragging in Chelsea Clinton:
When I left Conference Room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat. Very standard. Angela M agrees!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017
If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother,as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017
Chelsea and other celebs responded shortly after:
Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not. https://t.co/4ODjWZUp0c— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 10, 2017
"Dude, I gotta go for a sec. Nobody take my seat."— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 10, 2017
"Don't worry, Mr. President."
"You think I'm stupid??? Ivanka, get that ass over here!" https://t.co/EurKe9NVLv
you are a class act.— Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) July 10, 2017
- i enjoy u - @ChelseaClinton - ur kindness is cool - carry on #HOWwomenLEAD— ROSIE (@Rosie) July 10, 2017
What if Chelsea Clinton had met with a Kremlin lawyer to get dirt on you to poison the election last year? https://t.co/CFnM8MyzPJ— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 10, 2017
It's really a shame this man continues to bring you and your mother into conversation, as some type of justification. You are strong. ❤️— Chris Crocker (@ChrisCrocker) July 10, 2017
The issue is that it's a breach of US Gov't protocol; Rex Tillerson or one of his State Department Deputies should have taken that seat.
eaux, she defended him
"I wasn't meeting any russians as part of the campaign"
Oh wait yeah I did
It wasn't a big deal
But I invited the campaign chairman and Mr. Manager.
I didn't bother telling them who was coming because I didn't know either.
Except you need security clearance because he was the nominee so Trump Tower had secret service and tracked everyone coming and going.
It was about adoption.
(Sanctions).
"We never talked about sanctions"
See above.
Oh also it was about illegally obtained dirt on the Clintons.
he wanted him to wear a tie to a football game?
I hate him so much. He's a racist and arrogant piece of shit and the fact that he invited Trump of all people for the friday parade only proves what I've been saying ever since he got elected, he's almost as bad as Le Pen.
Hillary must be like
Poor Chelsea. As if she didn't get enough shitty treatment from the media & whatnot when she was A CHILD.
If Chelsea decides she wants to run for office later on, she has the utter right to, and the voters of her constituency can decide if they want to elect her. And really, Joe Kennedy III seems really good. So I'm glad he's a member of Congress. I don't care if he's from a dynasty. He seems smart, and passionate. If Chelsea is the same, I'll be for her. I don't care about her last name.
He is a child. How does he not know about "squatters"?
anyway he son is another traitor. the whole family needs to be taken off the map.