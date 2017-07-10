queen b

Celebs react to Ivanka Trump sitting in at G20 + Donald Trump's tweet about Chelsea Clinton

Donald Trump received criticism this weekend after allowing his daughter, Ivanka, to sit in his seat at the G20 summit, a meeting of the most powerful leaders in the world.












This morning, Trump tweeted about the controversy, dragging in Chelsea Clinton:







Chelsea and other celebs responded shortly after:





















