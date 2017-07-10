Celebs react to Ivanka Trump sitting in at G20 + Donald Trump's tweet about Chelsea Clinton

Did Merkel respond to Trump's assertion that she agrees with him? Reply

not sure, but apparently she did defend him : “The delegations themselves decide, should the president not be present for a meeting, who will then take over and sit in the chair. Ivanka Trump was part and parcel of the American delegation, so that is something that other delegations also do. It’s very well known that she works at the White House and is also engaged in certain initiatives.” Reply

Thanks for the link! Reply

She didn't defend him. She was in no position to criticize his behavior. Reply

Merkel responded that it's not against the G-20 rules, which it wasn't. And TBH, that's fine. But it's also entirely missing the point.



The issue is that it's a breach of US Gov't protocol; Rex Tillerson or one of his State Department Deputies should have taken that seat. Reply

I'm waiting for Angela Merkel's clapback



eaux, she defended him



Edited at 2017-07-10 09:16 pm (UTC) Reply

How much shouting do you think happened after Jr's tweet storm admitting everything?



"I wasn't meeting any russians as part of the campaign"

Oh wait yeah I did



It wasn't a big deal

But I invited the campaign chairman and Mr. Manager.



I didn't bother telling them who was coming because I didn't know either.

Except you need security clearance because he was the nominee so Trump Tower had secret service and tracked everyone coming and going.



It was about adoption.

(Sanctions).



"We never talked about sanctions"

See above.



Oh also it was about illegally obtained dirt on the Clintons.



Edited at 2017-07-10 09:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Apparently Trump punched Jr. for not wearing a tie when Trump visited him to attend a football game together at the University of Penn. So... one can only imagine. Reply

I'm sure Sr. would literally kill Jr. over this. Reply

whaaaa



he wanted him to wear a tie to a football game? Reply

Ivanka Trump, nepotism at its best/worst. Reply

Her acting like shes just this nice person and is being attacked by these "vicious people" Is so transparent. Neopotism and being a marginally attractive white woman are giving her so many fucking passes. Reply

Macron says Africa's problems are "civilizational" and blames women with "7 or 8" kids. A repugnant speech.



pic.twitter.com/4BqwDb7fqE — joe prince (@joeprince___) July 10, 2017

Reply

Over-privileged & wealthy white male politician says disgusting things about Africa? This is SHOCKING. But really - FUCK HIM. Reply

Link









Edited at 2017-07-10 09:19 pm (UTC) this is what he said apparently, I havent watched the full thing Reply

Link

I've read this through 3 times and I'm still having trouble understanding what he is talking about by referring to women with 7/8 children. Reply

like.... i kind of get what he's saying with the whole "throwing money at the situation isn't working, we need a different way to approach it" thing but he didn't need to mention women having multiple kids??? how does it fit??? Reply

I like how he's conveniently forgetting to mention the impact France, Belgium, The Netherlands and the UK had on "civilizational" issues in Africa. Reply

wow he needs to just stfu Reply

Link

I hate him so much. He's a racist and arrogant piece of shit and the fact that he invited Trump of all people for the friday parade only proves what I've been saying ever since he got elected, he's almost as bad as Le Pen. Reply

White European male makes shitty comment about Africans? How shocking. Reply

Link

Imagine running a country and not understanding demographic transition lol. What a fucking idiot. Reply

a high birth rate is used against immigrants and developing nations but in wavvy's screenshot of the transcript, his mention of women having 7 or 8 kids makes sense? he's calling for a 'sucessful' demographic transition because women in developing countries do not have access to birth control, experience pregnancy/birth half a dozen times, and will likely see a majority of their children die from preventable illness, etc. Reply

They should educate a bunch of African dudes at European schools, organize 'bloodless coups' to install them in positions of power all over the continent, then 'enrich' the country by having those guys sell off the resources for a fraction of their worth so they provide strong national examples of what hard work and bootstraps can do. Reply

Wasn't he elected without any real platform or background? People fawned over him because he is cute and talked negatively about Trump. Reply

I read he also made a joke about refugees drowning. IDC if he trolls Trump, he is trash too. Disgusting. Reply

Link



The past 48 hours: Reply

*these past 8 months literally. Reply

Link

Part of me is like "YES! Clap the fuck back, Chelsea" but the rest of me thinks she should have tweeted just the first part leaving off the question OR just not replied at all. Reply

now im all sad again :( god he was so great as lafayette Reply

Link

I'm sorry bb :( Reply

Link

hi, donald, did you forget I have a livejournal ? Reply

lmao Reply

Link

Every time he brings up Hillary I always think of this scene. Reply

Link

same Reply

Link

can he stop with the fake news shit he sounds like a whiny child & why would you need anyone to hold your seat when you're the president... he's literally the dumbest man child alive Reply

Link









Poor Chelsea. As if she didn't get enough shitty treatment from the media & whatnot when she was A CHILD. It actually bothers me when people call him "Mr. President." Like I have a visceral >____________< reaction every single time. Just likePoor Chelsea. As if she didn't get enough shitty treatment from the media & whatnot when she was A CHILD. Reply

lmao I hate this fool Reply

Link



IT'S HAPPENING!!!!!!!!!!! IT'S FUCKING HAPPENING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! NYT: Don Jr. was told in an email material damaging to Clinton was part of a Russian gov't effort to aid his father. https://t.co/ISqxw2mESW — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 11, 2017

Reply

Link

OH MY GOD Reply

Link

I wonder when Chelsea is going to run for office. You know it's coming. Reply

Josh Barro is going to be SO mad Reply

Link

lmao, good Reply

Link

I hope it gives that jackass an apoplexy. Reply

Link

Leftists cant stand her, hopefully it's just for senate or something Reply

Link

I feel like there's a better chance of Hillary running again over Chelsea. She doesn't seem to want it Reply

Link

I was an event for her most recent book release the other week, and she said pretty categorically (and diplomatically) that she wasn't considering running in the near future. The way she phrased it though fairly heavily implied that political ventures weren't completely off the table. Reply

I hope she doesn't. I like and respect her a lot, but I'm done with political dynasties. Reply

Link

I hope it never comes, but you're probably right. The Clintons need to fall back and let other people lead the party Reply

Link





If Chelsea decides she wants to run for office later on, she has the utter right to, and the voters of her constituency can decide if they want to elect her. And really, Joe Kennedy III seems really good. So I'm glad he's a member of Congress. I don't care if he's from a dynasty. He seems smart, and passionate. If Chelsea is the same, I'll be for her. I don't care about her last name. She should be able to run for office if she feels she wants to. Though she seems to be pretty definite in not wanting to, at least in the near future. Joe Kennedy III seems pretty good https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qs0gcpF dH3c&ab_channel=THERESISTANCEMindTripper And hell, there are still Bushes in office. So why should Chelsea be some pariah based on "dynasty"?If Chelsea decides she wants to run for office later on, she has the utter right to, and the voters of her constituency can decide if they want to elect her. And really, Joe Kennedy III seems really good. So I'm glad he's a member of Congress. I don't care if he's from a dynasty. He seems smart, and passionate. If Chelsea is the same, I'll be for her. I don't care about her last name. Reply

Link

considering that everyone and their mother assumed Hillary would be POTUS not that long ago (despite everything that went against her) and where we are now i'm gonna make an educated guess that it's not a good idea to try another Clinton in the White House in the near or even far future. Dems need a pretty fresh and outstanding candidate in 2020 to even start to help to heal the nation and many years beyond. Reply

Link

Hold his seat?

He is a child. How does he not know about "squatters"? Reply

