She makes me so sad. I'm so glad my parents were around when I was that age to tell me to knock that shit off. I just hope she grows out of it. Reply

she's honestly exhausting and even manages to be bad at the "trainwreck teen star" trope, which i thought was impossible to mess up. Reply

she looks like every soft grunge tumblr threw up on her Reply

...I like her lipstick color Reply

Wow. I wonder what it feels like to be that extra Reply

why does her inner thigh look so wonky in some of these? Reply

She just feels like a parody of a 'trainwreck teen star' at this point. Reply

she reminds me of the early '00s scene queens like Hanna Beth Reply

So she gave up after getting with Scott?



Cause it seemed like she tried the wholesome actress schtick before Reply

she hasn't had the wholesome look for a while now, this predates scott Reply

She looks like Courtney Love dressed her. Reply

Someone asked me how I know girl is on drugs...



That fishnet/velvet diaper commbo can't be comfortable. Reply

especially in this heat Reply

omg the chaffing Reply

right?? not even from an aesthetic point of view, everything about this outfit makes me feel itchy Reply

i wonder if one the reasons of her spiraling out of control is how Zendaya rose to the top while she remained stuck (when wasn't she the actual lead on her show?) Reply

Idts. it's funny that they're both repped by CAA. Zendaya is popular but acting wise she hasn't done a whole lot other than Spiderman. Reply

yeah it's not like Zendaya is booking acting jobs left and right. She's only been smarter in her career moves at this point, building a brand. Reply

I thought she still had a show on Disney? Reply

idk how zendaya met harvey weinstein but it's helped keep her profile up. like why was she even at the oscars that year? or the golden globes last year? Reply

she's done enough tho? she went from one series on disney to another, and she's filmed two rather large tentpole films on top of signing a sony/marvel contract. Reply

i think its prob a combination of things. losing her dad, not having a good relationship with her mom, getting in with the wrong crowd (and also having a sister that does drugs/encourages that behaviour). Reply

