Variety predicts the Emmy nominations

I'm binge-watching Big Little Lies and am shocked at how legit good it is. Everyone is legit great in it.

Nicole Kidman deserves a nom for Big Little Lies and this gif tbh.

I'd nominate all the female leads from BLL (Shailene Woodley was surprisingly legit) but I still need to see Fargo and Feud so it'll be tough.



Edited at 2017-07-10 08:50 pm (UTC)

I've introduced a couple of friends to it and I've rewatched it with all of them. It is so good that I don't mind the repetition.

Plus, I watched the finale 3 times as soon as it came out. It was so beautiful to me.

I was late the bandwagon but I really loved it. It being a limited series is probably a good thing.

oooo ty for reminding me to tune in!

Mte! I binged it last week.

I don't see Stranger Things getting a nom.

And Lena Dunham, really? Over Allison Janney and Constance Wu?

Constance had buzz last year but not this year. Stranger Things is like top 3 most predicted so I'm p sure it's gonna happen too.

Was it really that good? I find it highly overrated.



Edited at 2017-07-10 08:45 pm (UTC)

Did Constance really have buzz last year? I thought after the fist season of Fresh she'd at least earn a Golden Globe nom, but that never panned out.

It's been nominated for almost every Guild award and won big at the SAG Awards, I think it has a big chance at being nominated and winning. Especially with the new voting system.

Is there a Best Supporting Actor for comedy? I need either Keith Stanford or Brain Tyree Henry nominated too.



Donald's had the best year tho, first Atlanta's a hit, he's headlining a movie that'll probably make a billion dollars at the BO, and he got his first hit song. I'd be so happy if I were him.

Is he really headlining Spider-Man: Homecoming?

Or do you mean him being cast in Lion King remake?



Edited at 2017-07-10 08:42 pm (UTC)

Link

I'm thinking the Star Wars Han Solo movie?

But damn, he's in the Lion King too, he's killing it!



Edited at 2017-07-10 08:43 pm (UTC)

http://www.goldderby.com/awardshows/exp ert-predictions/emmy-awards-nominations-2 017/comedy-supp-actress/sort/recent/



they all have Kate McKinnon winning. yay!



Edited at 2017-07-10 08:55 pm (UTC) you can play around with goldderby for supporting predictionsthey all have Kate McKinnon winning. yay!

Yes, I remember Tony Hale winning it a few years ago.

Zach Woods deserves a nomination, he's fucking great on Silicon Valley.

I just need Riz to win, pls. I'm also probably in the minority, but I really don't think Master of None is that great to be nominated in multiple categories.

The acting in Master of None bothers me to no end sometimes, but the story writing I think is pretty excellent. I kind of agree, though. There's better television imo.

i hope carrie coon gets something. she deserves so much more recognition for her work on the leftovers.

I really hope she gets nommed for The Leftovers, I think it looks better for her than for Thereaux

I'm most nervous for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. That is a stacked category but the outliers are even more exciting, like imagine if Issa Rae, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Tracey Ullman, or even Emmy Rossum made it? I'm pissed Allison Janney switched categories and that Ellie Kemper is all but a sure thing.



Edited at 2017-07-10 08:44 pm (UTC)

I would *die* if my Queen got a nom.

she and Tracey Ullman seem like emmy-ish out of the blue things they'd do, but probably only in my dreams when blah perfs like Kemper get in every year lmao

Emmy rossum? Are you taking the piss? If she didnt get a single nom when shameless was great, she isnt gonna get it now that its total shit



Its a shame, she deserved some recognition, she was great as fiona

I kind of wish that in the acting categories they made a rule that if you win for a character the next year you can't be nominated for the same character. It would be nice to see a little more variety with the Emmy's then having the same people over and over again.

but JLD is the best. she deserves every single Emmy she got

Like you could be nominated again the year after that just I don't know I wish there was more variety.

Honestly, it'd be nice if those people just didn't submit again lol.

ISTG, if ButAWhiteboy CantbeKhan wins that award for that awful show... But more importantly... GET IT, CHIHUAHUA PRINCE!



WERK IT, BUG EYED BAE!









Edited at 2017-07-10 08:44 pm (UTC)

Butternut Satsquash won for a mediocre season of Sherlock, so I wouldn't dismiss his chances. :(



I still need to watch Mr. Robot and The Night Of tho.



Edited at 2017-07-10 08:46 pm (UTC)

You should drop and everything and watch them both immediately, sis.

You spelled Matthew Rhys wrong sis :/

ONLY FIVE YEARS OVERDUE TBH ONLY FIVE YEARS OVERDUE TBH

team anyone but blubberdick crackerdong

Limited Series Actress is the only one I care about. Literally everyone has a chance.

only Susan Sarandon can beat Kidman imo

not gonna happen but I wish Always Sunny would be nominated

Agreed. It consistently gets snubbed, and the comedy writing/acting has been amazing.

i love that live-watching/reporting on awards shows is part of my job lmao

how do i get that job

Me too!

Here's hoping we don't get repeat winners. It happens because the voters are too lazy to check out other submissions

i feel like joan fonda is just as, if not funnier, than lily tomlin in grace & frankie tbh. they should both get noms.

i totally agree! lily/frankie is meant to be ~the funny one~, but jane/grace is also amazing.

i hate shows with co-leads because i feel like one is always paid dust!

IA they're both my favorite in that category. And Grace REALLY got to shine this year

Yeah tbh I think Grace is funnier, though they're both amazing

yeah, they're both hilarious

Praying that Elisabeth Moss finally gets her due and takes home an Emmy this year. I would also settle for Keri Russell.



Other than that, I'd love to see Fleabag get any kind of nomination, even if it's just in the writing category.

Agreed on Elisabeth Moss - she's transcendental in The Handmaid's Tale.

Elisabeth Moss is amazing

Queen Peggy for the win!

YES to Elisabeth Moss. She 100% deserves to win.



I love Keri Russell as well, but Elisabeth deserves it. I'd be happy with Keri too tho!

She's amazing on Handmaid's Tale, really hope she gets the win tbh

drama supporting actress is gonna be a hella interesting category. especially since 4 of the 6 last year arent eligible this time and the other two might not even come back.



elisabeth moss better win tho. the final scene of epi 6 is the best acting work shes ever done and the best piece of acting from anyone this tv season.

