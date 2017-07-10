lindsey wixson

Variety predicts the Emmy nominations



Drama Series
“The Americans” (FX)
“Better Call Saul” (AMC)
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
“This Is Us” (NBC)
“Westworld” (HBO)

(last year's winner Game of Thrones isn't eligible)

Drama Actor
Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”) (last year's winner)
Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)
Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)
Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)

Drama Actress
Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)
Claire Foy (“The Crown”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Keri Russell (“The Americans”)
Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)
Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

(last year's winner Tatiana Maslany isn't eligible)

Comedy Series
“Atlanta” (FX)
“Black-ish” (ABC)
“Master of None” (Netflix)
“Modern Family” (ABC)
“Silicon Valley” (HBO)
“Transparent” (Amazon)
“Veep” (HBO) (last year's winner)

Comedy Actor
Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)
Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”)
Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)
William H. Macy (“Shameless”)
Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”)
Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”) (last year's winner)

Comedy Actress
Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”) (last year's winner)
Lena Dunham (“Girls”)
Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)
Issa Rae (“Insecure”)
Lily Tomlin (“Grace & Frankie”)

Limited Series Actor
Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)
Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”)
Robert DeNiro (“The Wizard of Lies”)
Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)
Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)
John Turturro (“The Night Of”)

Limited Series Actress
Carrie Coon (“Fargo”)
Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)
Jessica Lange (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)
Susan Sarandon (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)
Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”)
Oprah Winfrey (“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks”)

Limited Series
“American Crime” (ABC)
“Big Little Lies” (HBO)
“Fargo” (FX)
“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)
“The Night Of” (HBO)
