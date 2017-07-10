Variety predicts the Emmy nominations
Drama Series
“The Americans” (FX)
“Better Call Saul” (AMC)
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
“This Is Us” (NBC)
“Westworld” (HBO)
(last year's winner Game of Thrones isn't eligible)
Drama Actor
Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”) (last year's winner)
Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)
Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)
Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)
Drama Actress
Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)
Claire Foy (“The Crown”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Keri Russell (“The Americans”)
Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)
Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)
(last year's winner Tatiana Maslany isn't eligible)
Comedy Series
“Atlanta” (FX)
“Black-ish” (ABC)
“Master of None” (Netflix)
“Modern Family” (ABC)
“Silicon Valley” (HBO)
“Transparent” (Amazon)
“Veep” (HBO) (last year's winner)
Comedy Actor
Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)
Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”)
Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)
William H. Macy (“Shameless”)
Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”)
Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”) (last year's winner)
Comedy Actress
Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”) (last year's winner)
Lena Dunham (“Girls”)
Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)
Issa Rae (“Insecure”)
Lily Tomlin (“Grace & Frankie”)
Limited Series Actor
Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)
Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”)
Robert DeNiro (“The Wizard of Lies”)
Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)
Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)
John Turturro (“The Night Of”)
Limited Series Actress
Carrie Coon (“Fargo”)
Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)
Jessica Lange (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)
Susan Sarandon (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)
Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”)
Oprah Winfrey (“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks”)
Limited Series
“American Crime” (ABC)
“Big Little Lies” (HBO)
“Fargo” (FX)
“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)
“The Night Of” (HBO)
Edited at 2017-07-10 08:50 pm (UTC)
Plus, I watched the finale 3 times as soon as it came out. It was so beautiful to me.
And Lena Dunham, really? Over Allison Janney and Constance Wu?
Edited at 2017-07-10 08:45 pm (UTC)
Donald's had the best year tho, first Atlanta's a hit, he's headlining a movie that'll probably make a billion dollars at the BO, and he got his first hit song. I'd be so happy if I were him.
Or do you mean him being cast in Lion King remake?
Edited at 2017-07-10 08:42 pm (UTC)
But damn, he's in the Lion King too, he's killing it!
Edited at 2017-07-10 08:43 pm (UTC)
they all have Kate McKinnon winning. yay!
Edited at 2017-07-10 08:55 pm (UTC)
The acting in Master of None bothers me to no end sometimes, but the story writing I think is pretty excellent. I kind of agree, though. There's better television imo.
Edited at 2017-07-10 08:44 pm (UTC)
I would *die* if my Queen got a nom.
Its a shame, she deserved some recognition, she was great as fiona
But more importantly... GET IT, CHIHUAHUA PRINCE!
WERK IT, BUG EYED BAE!
Edited at 2017-07-10 08:44 pm (UTC)
I still need to watch Mr. Robot and The Night Of tho.
Edited at 2017-07-10 08:46 pm (UTC)
ONLY FIVE YEARS OVERDUE TBH
Agreed. It consistently gets snubbed, and the comedy writing/acting has been amazing.
Other than that, I'd love to see Fleabag get any kind of nomination, even if it's just in the writing category.
I love Keri Russell as well, but Elisabeth deserves it. I'd be happy with Keri too tho!
elisabeth moss better win tho. the final scene of epi 6 is the best acting work shes ever done and the best piece of acting from anyone this tv season.