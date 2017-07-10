Hilary Duff with new man Ely Sandvick in Malibu

She's so adorable. <3 I just love her.

It always makes me happy to see her happy. I hope she doesn't look at that ocean and want it on her head a la Mexico. Reply

i just can't seem to like her since her 'costume' last halloween Reply

Tbh, I didn't think it was that big of a deal...wasn't she just dressed as a pilgrim? Reply

pilgrims massacred and stole from native americans. that and the fact that she let her boyfriend at the time dress up like a native american. he was white. there was so much wrong with it Reply

didnt she apologize for that? Reply

I never liked her (never hated her either) and she was full of it with that costume. She knew what she was doing. Reply

Anyone is an upgrade from Mike Comrie.



Lbr, her entire dating history is 👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻 Reply

i heard hill drinks apple cider vinegar on the reg so today i started drinking apple cider vinegar. here's to being beach body ready by beginning of august i guess? Reply

lol you actually believe in ACV..sis... Reply

whoa weird??? i just heard of apple cider vinegar yesterday in a youtube channel and i'm starting it too! though i'm doing it to get more energy, among other things. i hope it works for you! Reply

It's supposed to be really good for the skin too. Like, as an actual beauty product Reply

it dries your skin tf out so if you have oily acne or some kind of yeast overgrowing it helps.. Reply

Dilute it before putting it on though, ideally use a pH strip to make sure it's between 2.5 to 3.5 Reply

My dad swears by apple cider vinegar and he's literally a walking oil slick Reply

I don't know if regularly would be a good thing for your body, isn't it acidic? Reply

Omg make sure you read BOTH sides of that debate, and that you're diluting it vs. doing shots of ACV. Doing shots of it is where the argument against it started. I started doing it when I started my ~weight loss journey~ and I told my Doctor about it, thinking he'd be like "Wow! Good job!" (he's a health nut, and I figured he'd be all for it...) and he literally told me I need to stop, and started listing risks associated, and said the benefits don't outweigh the risks, and then I actually read about it and decided to stop it all together.

Apparently there's nothing too risky about diluting it in a big cup of water and adding some organic/raw honey or something, but doing shots of it is dangerous and it's a fad that's being irresponsibly encouraged by these self-proclaimed "health gurus" on YouTube. To be honest, though, when I tried to dilute it and put honey...it was disgusting. lol Reply

don't forget your army pants and flip flops Reply

I heard it was benefits. But I didn't know if it was just the new ~trendy~ health fad Reply

RIP your teeth enamel. Reply

um maybe you shouldnt sis lol Reply

too bad her body took months to work on Reply

My dads done that his entire life(I believe he drinks like an entire damn cup once a month) and he ABSOLUTELY swears by it. I've spent my entire life running from him and his damn cider jug.



26 years old and he still thinks he can convince me to try it 😂 Reply

lol, I will never forgive her for letting Breathe In Breathe Out flop. Reply

#JusticeForLies mte sis. but fuck RCA too - that label won't let you go past single 2 if your album ain't selling. Reply

I wanna burn down RCA tbh. Reply

Then they dropped her shortly after that. She told a fan shortly after it released, she didn't like how the album was being handled. Reply

I feel like I saw an interview somewhere where she said she really wanted to do music, but then once the promotion started, and she was reminded of how intense the schedule is, she decided she wasn't ready to commit to really supporting it because she enjoys having a set schedule, being home more often, and not jet-setting everywhere to promote her music.

(Although this could've also been a defense when she saw it was tanking, and was like, "Well I didn't want to do it anyway!!!!11!!!1!") Reply

It was part her fault, RCA and her manager Andre.



RCA gave her a week and half solid promo in Australia, then 2 days promo in LA and that was it. Plus they didn't push Sparks to Top 40 radio. Reply

Shes ripped. I guess she manages to do cardio regularly like my flop ass can't seem to do... Reply

Cardio fucking sucks. I'd rather lift heavy ass weights than do a cardio or HIIT routine Reply

Same here, exactly. I hate cardio and its a pain to get to my gym. Reply

lol mte. i go through cycles with cardio where i tolerate it and do it 3 times a week, but then i fall out and getting me on the treadmill is like dragging a child into the dentist. hiit sucks Reply

id rather do cardio than lift weights lmfao

cardio lets me get into my music whereas with a weight i gotta count reps and look at my form etc. its too much effort. Reply

I hate cardio too, although I kinda like the elliptical or the bike because I can do it to the beat of my music. I also love dancing, and that's totes cardio! Now I wanna have a dance sesh when I get home from work. Reply

I think you need to do both to get good results. Every time I only do cardio or weight lifting I get no results. Reply

You only need about 3 days of HIIT. Then eat like a champion. You wanna hot body? u better werk Reply

Cardio can come in many forms, don't restrict yourself sis! Reply

its that, and probably a strict no sugar diet for that kind of definition Reply

She's always had a thing for chunkers Reply

In what world is that a chunker? He's out of shape, but that is not a chunker. Reply

Is he even out of shape? he just looks like he doesn't do cardio? but i guess thats like the most important part of being in shape so this comment is pointless hi Reply

Right? This is like the thinnest dude she's ever publically been with, lol Reply

she looks amazing and also i must be losing it bc i thought that gif was karlie kloss for like 10 seconds Reply

Meh



But so is she so. Reply

I was always meh about her until Younger started. Girl is stunning Reply

i feel the exact opposite lol Reply

I need to get back into the gym. I'm not for group exercise but the elliptical and treadmill are boring me. So, I might do a gym class instead Reply

I burnt out on both within a year. Start weight training! Reply

Booty goals tbh Reply

shes always working out in LA lol even ONTDers have seen her in fitness classes

