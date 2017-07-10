Promo, synopsis and stills for 'Killjoys' 03 x 03 "The Hullen Have Eyes"
After tracing a Black Root ship to a radiation scorched planet, the Killjoys find an abandoned Hullen training camp, creepy inhabitants and a connection to their past.
I feel like so much has happened already and we're only two episodes in this season, holy crap!
OLLIE IS AMNESIA!CLARA
DELLE SEYAH IS ALIVE AND WITH ANEELA
I was in full capsmode after this episode, just waiting for a post. I didn't even realize till later that Fancy, Pree and Alvis weren't in the episode. Not that I cared about the simulator plot line, the girl geek can stay, the other two aren't even characters and can stay gone.
Interesting that there's been no mention of D'avin's ship exploration. Is he keeping it a secret? Does he not remember doing it? Is someone controlling him? So many questions, I kinda zoned out on some of the plot elements from this episode, both the fake crisis and a tiny bit with the hackmods, as interesting as it was.
I did not see that coming either. I didn't think she was dead, but I didn't expect the fact change, well played show.
\Oh I figured she wasn't dead, but it's good to get confirmation so soon and see her alive (if bewildered) and well and with our enemy, this should be fun.
New girl can be recurring (we need all the women we can get) and I like the hackmods, so I do hope they revisit them and show them again at some point/give them more stories.
Yeah I also thought they'd wait on that reveal for longer, so I'm glad they didn't. I could definitely see Delle Seyah/Aneela and yeah, she clearly had a thing for Dutch. Though God only knows how much humanity Aneela has left in her, Delle Seyah may want to run to the hills rather than get in her pants.
Ida, that's one of the shows flaws imo.
By all means not braiding each other's hair given their history, but you'd never know they're related with how things are. Even if they didn't show their one on ones it shouldn't always be 'oh Dutch what did Johnny say'. Someone said recently that the later seasons of Charmed were like that and it took away from the show, that they were more like coworkers that shared an apartment. Johnny and Dav are on the same team and are brothers, at the very least continue showing that they're working through their history of shit even if they aren't having regular heart to hearts. Someone jumping in would be able to pick up that Dutch and Johnny are bffs or lovers, but not that the brothers are brothers.
Because I do agree with you, after S1, I feel like the show didn't even bother with the Johnny-D'avin connection. They had one episode in S2 and so far in S3 they haven't even had a one-on-one. I LOVE Dutch-Johnny and yeah, the two are closer than D'avin-Johnny at this point and with their history, but they're still brothers and it'd be nice to explore that dynamic more, even if they're not as tight as Dutch-Johnny's BFF/platonic soulmates connection.
It's weird to have brothers on a team who we've established have a lot going on between them and not explore that. They barely interact. We know less about Dutch & Johnny's backstory but get more of them in the present. Even if the brothers disliked each other it would be more than what we have now, where it's 'Dutch and Johnny' and 'Dutch and D'avin' but never 'Johnny and D'avin'. Like, on the vampire diaries we know Stefan and Damon have drama but we know they're brothers ykwim?
i'm surprised by the amount of straightforward plot we've seen. there's still a few questions (that d'avin moment with the ship, the fact skinning means all the characters may not be who they seem, delle seyah, etc) but overall the plot is progressing quickly and coherently and i love it.
also i was so happy johnny and dutch were reunited, but idk idk i'm kinda waiting for the other shoe to drop. i didn't call the clara situation, which was a nice susprise. and i really liked the girl nerd.
I'm not sure what to think about the Ollie/Clara thing. And then her and Johnny immediately separating. I need that explored more. Like, I obviously love Johnny with the team but what was the point of him taking off with Clara and we get nothing of their adventures?
Aneela is so damn creepy. I love it!
Delle Seyah needs to die already.
We are really gonna see how batshit crazy Aneela is in this episode.
Oh is that why this Ollie thing happened? Stephanie wasn't available?
I really wish we could have gotten the original Clara back. But it it seems the plot to explain the difference ended up feeding into the main season plot pretty well.
Johnny and Dutch! My OTP BFFs! I'm so happy they're back together.
I mean... If Ollie never gets her memory back, isn't she still in some way her own character? On her end at least. I dunno, it's complicated. I hope the hackmods are back already this season and it's not 'maybe in future seasons' type of thing.
