Promo, synopsis and stills for 'Killjoys' 03 x 03 "The Hullen Have Eyes"

JOHNNY IS BACK!



OLLIE IS AMNESIA!CLARA



DELLE SEYAH IS ALIVE AND WITH ANEELA



I was in full capsmode after this episode, just waiting for a post. I didn't even realize till later that Fancy, Pree and Alvis weren't in the episode. Not that I cared about the simulator plot line, the girl geek can stay, the other two aren't even characters and can stay gone.



Interesting that there's been no mention of D'avin's ship exploration. Is he keeping it a secret? Does he not remember doing it? Is someone controlling him? So many questions, I kinda zoned out on some of the plot elements from this episode, both the fake crisis and a tiny bit with the hackmods, as interesting as it was. Reply

Thread

Link

Yes, Dutch leaping at Johnny and latching onto him like that was me and their relationship- don't you ever leave her, Johnny, you hear me? I love that the show doesn't even try to imply Johnny-D'avin is anywhere near that level, we didn't hear any of their messages to each other or get a one-on-one reunion (though it'd be a bit nice to build that relationship a bit more at some point).



I did not see that coming either. I didn't think she was dead, but I didn't expect the fact change, well played show.



\Oh I figured she wasn't dead, but it's good to get confirmation so soon and see her alive (if bewildered) and well and with our enemy, this should be fun.



New girl can be recurring (we need all the women we can get) and I like the hackmods, so I do hope they revisit them and show them again at some point/give them more stories.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aneela's black lipstick is a bit too black for my taste and she looks evil and high in that gif, lol. But I'm happy to explore her finally. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I kinda love it too, but I wouldn't mind every now and again for the boys to have some bonding time, as long as it doesn't take away from Dutch-Johnny in any way.



Yeah I also thought they'd wait on that reveal for longer, so I'm glad they didn't. I could definitely see Delle Seyah/Aneela and yeah, she clearly had a thing for Dutch. Though God only knows how much humanity Aneela has left in her, Delle Seyah may want to run to the hills rather than get in her pants. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love that the show doesn't even try to imply Johnny-D'avin is anywhere near that level, we didn't hear any of their messages to each other or get a one-on-one reunion



Ida, that's one of the shows flaws imo.

By all means not braiding each other's hair given their history, but you'd never know they're related with how things are. Even if they didn't show their one on ones it shouldn't always be 'oh Dutch what did Johnny say'. Someone said recently that the later seasons of Charmed were like that and it took away from the show, that they were more like coworkers that shared an apartment. Johnny and Dav are on the same team and are brothers, at the very least continue showing that they're working through their history of shit even if they aren't having regular heart to hearts. Someone jumping in would be able to pick up that Dutch and Johnny are bffs or lovers, but not that the brothers are brothers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, I did say 'though it'd be a bit nice to build that relationship a bit more at some point' and downthread added ' I wouldn't mind every now and again for the boys to have some bonding time'



Because I do agree with you, after S1, I feel like the show didn't even bother with the Johnny-D'avin connection. They had one episode in S2 and so far in S3 they haven't even had a one-on-one. I LOVE Dutch-Johnny and yeah, the two are closer than D'avin-Johnny at this point and with their history, but they're still brothers and it'd be nice to explore that dynamic more, even if they're not as tight as Dutch-Johnny's BFF/platonic soulmates connection. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah sorry that should've been a response to vehicleshockme. ia with you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A ok, no worries, though I still think you were quoting me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah they can be complex and they certainly are between the Jaqobis, but my problem is they aren't showing that at all! Not the complications or the positives! nothing.

It's weird to have brothers on a team who we've established have a lot going on between them and not explore that. They barely interact. We know less about Dutch & Johnny's backstory but get more of them in the present. Even if the brothers disliked each other it would be more than what we have now, where it's 'Dutch and Johnny' and 'Dutch and D'avin' but never 'Johnny and D'avin'. Like, on the vampire diaries we know Stefan and Damon have drama but we know they're brothers ykwim?

anyway this is just me killing time until I can watch the new ep in a few minutes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've completely slept on this show omw.



Did the other guy (not Ashmore) get less annoying after the first few eps of the series?



Maybe I'll marathon this later. Reply

Thread

Link

Good to know, ty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

imo especially in s2 d'avin stops being the haunted traumatized soldier and turns into the sassy asshole with a heart of gold. he's probably the funniest character on the show rn, he has all the best one-liners. so yeah he got a total upgrade. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





i'm surprised by the amount of straightforward plot we've seen. there's still a few questions (that d'avin moment with the ship, the fact skinning means all the characters may not be who they seem, delle seyah, etc) but overall the plot is progressing quickly and coherently and i love it.



also i was so happy johnny and dutch were reunited, but idk idk i'm kinda waiting for the other shoe to drop. i didn't call the clara situation, which was a nice susprise. and i really liked the girl nerd. i finally caught up! d'avin, fancy and my bae turin are all vying for the #1 place in my heart. i don't even normally like the ~asshole~ characters but those three are hilarious and flawless :')i'm surprised by the amount of straightforward plot we've seen. there's still a few questions (that d'avin moment with the ship, the fact skinning means all the characters may not be who they seem, delle seyah, etc) but overall the plot is progressing quickly and coherently and i love it.also i was so happy johnny and dutch were reunited, but idk idk i'm kinda waiting for the other shoe to drop. i didn't call the clara situation, which was a nice susprise. and i really liked the girl nerd. Reply

Thread

Link

YAY Johnny is back :D That was quicker than I was expecting but I'm not complaining!



I'm not sure what to think about the Ollie/Clara thing. And then her and Johnny immediately separating. I need that explored more. Like, I obviously love Johnny with the team but what was the point of him taking off with Clara and we get nothing of their adventures?



Aneela is so damn creepy. I love it! Reply

Thread

Link

Yes, definitely needs more Hackmods, I really liked how they were set up and I'd love to see more story with them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mmmhmmm, good to know... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol at them doing 2 whole episodes to essentially recast Clara just because they couldn't get the original actress back.



Delle Seyah needs to die already.



We are really gonna see how batshit crazy Aneela is in this episode. Reply

Thread

Link

I hate her for what she did to my baby Pawter. she can diaf for all I care. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Delle Seyah needs to die already.



Now bb you know I love you, but......... IMMA FIGHT YOU. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Delle Seyah needs to die already

I feel personally attacked by this post tbh leave my wife alone pls





Oh is that why this Ollie thing happened? Stephanie wasn't available? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate Delle Seyah and I'm ready for her death. I feel bad for Johnny when he realizes he didn't avenge Pawter.



I really wish we could have gotten the original Clara back. But it it seems the plot to explain the difference ended up feeding into the main season plot pretty well.



Johnny and Dutch! My OTP BFFs! I'm so happy they're back together. Reply

Thread

Link

I hate Delle Seyah and I'm ready for her death.



Why do you hate greatness tho? Getwiththewinningteam.gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





YASSS DELLEELA!!!!! I made the ship name, Mayko Nguyen Liked it, and so did Michelle! WHICH MEANS IT IS MIGHTY AND THEY MUST RISE.



Bahaha. #Delleela ❤ (check the #Killjoys tag, just retweeted a link to the song someone was kind enough to post. Another @arpixmedia gem!) https://t.co/oNgGCZ243q — Michelle Lovretta (@lovretta) 8 July 2017

Kind of sad Ollie isn't her own character, and I love Tommie-Amber Pirie from Bitten so was psyched to see her and hoped she'd last more than these two eps? Even though 100% she and the Hackmods will be back, they DID say they'd be ready to help in the war to come after all.YASSS DELLEELA!!!!! I made the ship name, Mayko Nguyen Liked it, and so did Michelle! WHICH MEANS IT IS MIGHTY AND THEY MUST RISE. Reply

Thread

Link

You gave name credit for the ship if when it happens!



I mean... If Ollie never gets her memory back, isn't she still in some way her own character? On her end at least. I dunno, it's complicated. I hope the hackmods are back already this season and it's not 'maybe in future seasons' type of thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MY WIFE CAME BACK TO ME!



From the minute I saw her name in the opening credits I became every yaaaaaas.gif

I'm so excited suddenly Aneela is an alright lady you're the MVP sis!



Delle Seyah mothafuckin' Kendry is back bitches! Here to fuck up your life!



The rest of the ep was great but yeah Reply

Thread

Link

The Ollie-Clara thing was a pretty creative way to recast a role but like others, I wish Ollie was really Ollie or that Johnny hadn't told her or something. I like Ollie. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm really pleased with earning the reputation of DSK groupie. My greatest achievement tbh! I'm so glad you were right :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also Viktoria Modesta is a badass and I understand why bts loves her so much. I would love to keep her and Delle as my devious lady inspirations. You know, that character that shows up once a season to stress out the 'good guys'



They don't scrimp on the costume budget because I almost bought the silver shoes she was wearing and they were a good £1000 as I recall. She looked amazing Reply

Thread

Link