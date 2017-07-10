Lena Dunham is selling off her clothes (including dress she cried on when Hillary lost) for PP
Lena Dunham is cleaning her closet, for a cause: Planned Parenthood https://t.co/JmewrgumLf pic.twitter.com/aXZtJDrizf— NYT Fashion (@NYTFashion) 10 de julho de 2017
- Lena is giving 169 of her outfits to be sold by the consignment website TheRealReal and will donate her entire 70% commission to Planned Parenthood
- the lot includes pieces she wore on Girls, what she was wearing in her first photograph with Jack Antonoff, her outfit from election night and I'm With Her tees, Met Gala and awards shows dresses as well as everyday favourites, ranging in price from $35 to $4,000
but i'm drawn to weird clothes tbh
http://www.vogue.com/article/childs-pla
and those slippers look like they're from hot topic and not the nice hot topic like the one that doesn't bother to rearrange the shirts and shoes that are for sale
I really like a lot of these actually, I bought that Simone Rocha dress last year and I have a similar Cambridge Satchel
I'll just donate to PP again because everything here is sold out
I hate clothes shopping, so I put it off as long as possible. I've bought maybe 3 new shirts in the past 3 years? And after 3+ years, I finally had to buy new pants. That's a pain in the ass for me b/c I'm short and I hate getting things hemmed.
