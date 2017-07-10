akiko

Lena Dunham is selling off her clothes (including dress she cried on when Hillary lost) for PP




- Lena is giving 169 of her outfits to be sold by the consignment website TheRealReal and will donate her entire 70% commission to Planned Parenthood
- the lot includes pieces she wore on Girls, what she was wearing in her first photograph with Jack Antonoff, her outfit from election night and I'm With Her tees, Met Gala and awards shows dresses as well as everyday favourites, ranging in price from $35 to $4,000







see everything here

source one two three

would you buy lena's clothes, ontd? do you sell your clothes/buy used clothes online? fashion post tbh
