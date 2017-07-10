Lena Dunham is selling off her clothes (including dress she cried on when Hillary lost) for PP

"will donate her entire 70% commission to Planned Parenthood"



rEaD mOrE aT oNtD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you are sassy shrek!



Edited at 2017-07-10 08:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Go in! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can tell she has horrible style just from this post. should I even bother looking at the rest of the outfits at the source? Reply

Thread

Link

honestly i like a lot of her stuff oop



but i'm drawn to weird clothes tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, I wouldn't personally rock a lot of these but I think most of these pieces are pretty great. The bunny mules and Grinch-y green coat are super fun and could be great on someone incredibly chic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I imagine she has great pieces but she just didn't know how to style/dress herself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Looking at the pieces on mannequins, I think she just doesn't know how to style herself. On their own they're pretty solid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i saw her on the street today with an unfortunate haircut, maroon lamé leggings, olive green fenty sneakers with the bow, and a navy deep v Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually kind of like the glittery sweatpants! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

169 outfits?? how many does she have in total? Reply

Thread

Link



and those red furry (rabbit?) shoes? Reply

Thread

Link

her shits tacky



and those slippers look like they're from hot topic and not the nice hot topic like the one that doesn't bother to rearrange the shirts and shoes that are for sale Reply

Thread

Link

my chelsea clinton post just went up and then suddenly disappeared... wut Reply

Thread

Link

probably banned source.



Edited at 2017-07-10 08:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the sources were just tweets :\ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

From Russia with love! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, I saw I was getting ready to comment and it kicked me out :( Hope it gets back up soon! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was wondering wth happened Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow @ all of the clothes being sold already (except the Met gala gown)



I really like a lot of these actually, I bought that Simone Rocha dress last year and I have a similar Cambridge Satchel Reply

Thread

Link

All but two really expensive items are already sold. Reply

Thread

Link

I like that cloud dress. I might check it out. Plus, I'm all about this cause. Reply

Thread

Link

Good for her. No shade. Reply

Thread

Link

There are maybe two things of what's pictured but otherwise Lena's taste is tragic. Reply

Thread

Link

Yes. I really wanted that leather clutch that said Hannah and the Shrimps faux-shearling coat, but they were both fucking sold out lmao Reply

Thread

Link

I really like that coat too lol. I do love the Creatures in the Wind dress, but it won't fit me and I don't wear dresses that often but it's sooo cute



I'll just donate to PP again because everything here is sold out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

While I love that she's her entire commission to PP...is there anything likable about her?



I hate clothes shopping, so I put it off as long as possible. I've bought maybe 3 new shirts in the past 3 years? And after 3+ years, I finally had to buy new pants. That's a pain in the ass for me b/c I'm short and I hate getting things hemmed. Reply

Thread

Link

yas Reply

Thread

Link

Whenever I see Sass & Bide I still just think of when they were the fashion show for the S5 or whatever ANTM finale. Like wow, they made it big! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link