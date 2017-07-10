July 10th, 2017, 12:41 pm sweet_heloise Top 10 Moments From RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 [5 - 1]5. Lady Gaga's entrance4. Eureka getting medevaced3. Top 4 runway2. Top 4 lip sync smackdown1. Valentina's mask "lip sync"SOURCEDrag Race post? Tagged: list, rupaul / drag race Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 132132 comments Add comment
+ shea and nina sharing thoughts on blac chyna's nudes :\
But they didn't lie.
Who do you think is the best winner?
Like imagine being told all the time that you didn't deserve your win when that crown was yours fair and square
Although I will always love tatiannas iconic "I don't think you're seeing that Tyra is a complete bitch"
not the strongest winner, but she, manila, and mariah got me into rpdr
1 Raja
2 Chad Michaels
3 Sharon Needles
The only winner to be current fucking reigning for two whole years.
I quite like her :-/
She was very clearly the winner by a looong mile from fairly early in her season and yet her season was one of the best. Such a strong competitor and we have no fucking clue if she can even lip-sync.
Best tho... Alaska or raja
Bianca will always be my problematic fave and my favorite, followed by bob and probably jinkx?
i do think season 7 was set up for ginger to win but ultimately violet snatched the crown, and rightfully so with 3 wins and no bottom 2's, but sometimes i feel like her winning drag race was almost..not good for her? idk how to explain, she got a basically non existent edit and her season didn't play to her strengths, through all of that she still won and that's why she's my fave. she's way better off the show than on the show.
*wilted rose emoji*
Re: *wilted rose emoji*
Re: *wilted rose emoji*
Re: *wilted rose emoji*
Re: *wilted rose emoji*
But yeah 7 isn't bad anymore lol
