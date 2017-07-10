I am still not over Sasha taking that wig off with the rose petals. I wish we had seen her lipsync in the bottom two. Reply

I knew it was going to happen ahead of time and I was still gagging and getting my life. Reply

WILLAMS ELIMINATION SHOULD BE TOP 5



WILLAMS ELIMINATION SHOULD BE TOP 5

reading is fundamental. Reply

Sorry I'm still in my feelings lol Reply

i think i saw that she backtracked from this mess Reply

Eugh Reply

Shea can fuck off with that AB collabo. Someone said in another post the song is a RuPaul diss track. Good luck on that one, Shea. Reply

....ohhh noo...i don't think coming after Rupaul has ever worked in furthering a queen's career. She should think wisely about 'biting the hand that feeds' eek!!! Reply

She was so OTT at the reunion, I knew she'd be revealed as messy sooner or later Reply

It's like she stopped caring after knowing she lost and said fuck it. Same for Trinity. Smh. I thought it was lame that Peppermint was top 2 but now I'm glad she is lol. Reply

shes really showing her true colours now tbh Reply

Someone posted this from the drag race wiki page and I'm dying at the pettiness hahahaha Reply

lmaoo



But they didn't lie. Reply

LMAO Reply

I still can't @ the white gays thinking Raven shoulda won over the flawless Miss Bitch. Reply

mte. tyra won fair and square. i never cared for raven. Reply

And then they wonder why Tyra is a straight up savage to those who try her



Like imagine being told all the time that you didn't deserve your win when that crown was yours fair and square



Although I will always love tatiannas iconic "I don't think you're seeing that Tyra is a complete bitch" Reply

I used to think Raven should have won but then she showed her racist ass and I've completely revised my opinion! She and Juju used to be my faves but I've heard Juju is an asshole on the dl too so now I don't know what to think Reply

I'm one of the ones who thought Raven was robbed (I guess I liked her personality edit), but after rewatching S2 there's no denying Tyra outperformed everyone and was well-deserving of her win. Reply

Alaska, if we're including All Stars. Reply

not the strongest winner, but she, manila, and mariah got me into rpdr

raja, like .. Reply

My top 3 are



1 Raja

2 Chad Michaels

3 Sharon Needles Reply

Probably not the best, but one of my faves is Bob for sure.

The only winner to be current fucking reigning for two whole years. Reply

Bianca imo Reply

bianca without a shadow of doubt Reply

Do people not like Violet Chachki....?



I quite like her :-/ Reply

Bianca! Honorable mentions to Raja and Bob. Reply

She was very clearly the winner by a looong mile from fairly early in her season and yet her season was one of the best. Such a strong competitor and we have no fucking clue if she can even lip-sync.

Bianca Reply

Fav is jinkx lol



Best tho... Alaska or raja Reply

KWEEN





Bianca will always be my problematic fave and my favorite, followed by bob and probably jinkx? Reply

miss violet chachki! she seems to be the most polarizing winner but idc

i do think season 7 was set up for ginger to win but ultimately violet snatched the crown, and rightfully so with 3 wins and no bottom 2's, but sometimes i feel like her winning drag race was almost..not good for her? idk how to explain, she got a basically non existent edit and her season didn't play to her strengths, through all of that she still won and that's why she's my fave. she's way better off the show than on the show. Reply

Valentina stans are so annoying tbh. She lost, and she deserved to go home because of her tragic lip sync attempt. Reply

It was the fairest elimination on Drag Race ever Reply

I was so mad at this because I was rooting for her at the time, and it literally takes the bare minimum of preparation to learn the words to a lipsync and she didn't even bother to do that Reply

Same! It was such a disappointment. She was even listening to the ipod during untucked. Reply

I have never flipped so hard on a drag queen. I wasn't to full-on stan mode yet, but I was really rooting for her, so that moment had me DYING. Reply

I will never be over Peppermint in the top four... she is sooo mediocre I can not. She's very sweet and likable but I feel like she did just okay at like every challenge.

Reply

Yeah she's clearly someone you'd want as a friend but she just wasn't entertaining imo but I did like a few of her runway outfits and lip syncs. Reply

I agree.the first 4 main stage looks were soo tragic. Reply

It's funny how people are so quick to call mediocre any queen who doesn't have big, expensive looks while completely ignoring their skills as performers. Peppermint is entertaining as fuck and her lipsyncs were great, period. The fact that she transpires charisma certainly helps too. Anyone who thinks that's mediocre clearly isn't someone paying to see live drag shows, so they should stick to instagram queens. Reply

I was such a Valentina stan... until the reunion. Diablatina truly Reply

I love evil Valentina even more tbh Reply

i would fuck with valentina again if she just owned up to it or turned it into a joke like alaska did Reply

this season was thoroughly wack, post-season has been good though, it was obvious in the editing of the show & that fucking final 4 shit that something was going on behind the scenes & its clear the show is wack now since everyones looking forward to as3 rather than s10, sasha didnt deserve to win & thats just the truth tea tbh Reply

But you're basing your feelings on rules that don't apply this season. Based on what happened and what the rules were, Sasha nailed it. Shea was the worst lip syncer at the finale. Wasn't even close to being close. If Shea actually tried she definitely could have won. Reply

lol didnt ask sis

agreed, I saw the s9 queens perform last month and the lead up to Shea, everyone in the audience RUSHED up to the stage and were trampling each other to see her...but she really just stood around, skulked across the stage a few times, was very slow moving and soon the crowd moved away completely... it was super awkward. I completely understood her performance during the finale during that moment! Reply

the shit that was going on is the fact that this season had no memorable lip synchs so ru decided to bring it Reply

With all my love to Sasha, season 9 will be remembered as that season when Valentina tried to lipsync with that mask on. Even Sasha's wig reveal with rose petals didn't really top that. It was amazing and all, but messiness of Val and Nina's performance - just iconic. Reply

its insane how seeing a song in a certain light can change your opinion of it. i used to hate the "i get so emotional" song, but now when i hear it i LITERALLY get chills and almost tear up Reply

That video was difficult to get through. All the stilted gay slang thrown in the script. Mess. Reply

Yes, and the way she mispronounced Sasha. What the hell. Reply

god yes, so cringeworthy Reply

there were not 10 good moments from this season lol Reply

truth Reply

There was only one, and MsMojo ruled it out because it happened in Untucked. Reply

i never wanna see anyone bitching about s7-s8 after this season ever gain Reply

S8 was fine imo 👀 and we got the best Ru video out of it Reply

Oh I'll bitch about season 8!!!!



But yeah 7 isn't bad anymore lol Reply

Season 8 was better than 7, tho. Reply

I feel like I'm the only one that loved s7 lmao Reply

"after a long night of hooking, trade didn't like the session so he had gutted me and set me on fire, but you know i didn't die, i had crystallized and now i'm a glamazon, bitch, ready for the runway"



>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Reply

i love s8 tbh Reply

So why wasn't there a Ru music video this season? Reply

Probably because of Lucian's meltdown Reply

