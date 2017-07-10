Laura Harrier for The Cut
lauraharrier july cover of @nymag @thecut by @alexandersaladrigas styled by @daniellenachmani wearing @calvinklein 💗
+bonus W Mag feature
Spider-Man: Homecoming star Laura Harrier gets away from all the big-screen drama by holing up in her ceramics studio in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.
sources 1 / 2 / 3
and my looks
Edited at 2017-07-10 08:58 pm (UTC)
but soooo fucking stunning tho ughhh.
SPOILERS
Re: SPOILERS
Also, idk The Cut was a separate physical magazine now?!
She's a beauty and a woc but I have no idea if she is talented (re: acting). She looks great in clothes tho lol.