Wiz Kid releases alternative 'Come Closer' (ft. Drake) video



The original Star Boy, Wiz Kid, graced us with an alternative (better) version of the 'Come Closer' ft. Drake video, by acclaimed video director and husband of Solange Knowles, Alan Ferguson.

And no, Drake isn't in this version either.

What's this summer's afrobeats song?


Source: youtube
