Wiz Kid releases alternative 'Come Closer' (ft. Drake) video
The original Star Boy, Wiz Kid, graced us with an alternative (better) version of the 'Come Closer' ft. Drake video, by acclaimed video director and husband of Solange Knowles, Alan Ferguson.
And no, Drake isn't in this version either.
What's this summer's afrobeats song?
Source: youtube, words by me
Just some African artists who totally deserve more love.
Edited at 2017-07-10 07:36 pm (UTC)
I'm not really listening to anything this summer, but the songs out are trash. I'll come back to this post to see there are any good recs.
Edited at 2017-07-10 09:21 pm (UTC)