Nelsan Ellis' family shared the circumstances of his death in hopes of helping others

This is so awful and sad. Reply

so sad. Reply

I'm glad the truth is out there. Addiction is such a horrible disease. He was such an incredible talent and I'll miss him. Reply

That's so so sad. Incredibly thoughtful of his family to share his cause of death. RIP. Reply

yeah, it's always the worst when TMZ is like "SHOCKING! X celebrity dies of Y reason. Read the distrubing details..." Reply

going cold turkey on an alcohol addiction can do all of that? Reply

Yes. See my comment below. Reply

I believe this is what killed Amy Winehouse, so sadly yes. Reply

She had detoxed but relapsed by drinking a gallon of vodka in a very short amount of time and the combination of the two killed her. Reply

It's more dangerous than heroin withdrawal. Reply

this is why detox clinics exist. people undergoing alcohol detox NEED medical supervision to delirium tremens (seizures), and basically prevent their body from revolting against them. alcohol abuse creates a new homeostasis. take away the alcohol, even with all intents to cut it out permanently, and withdrawal can kill you. Reply

ikr. i never knew it could get that bad. Reply

for extremely alcohol dependent people, going cold turkey is literally suicide. its pretty horrifying :( Reply

my friend (fellow nurse, just works with adults unlike me) told me sometimes have to serve up a bud light as a medication every few hours. etoh detox is no joke. Reply

yes, alcohol withdrawals can kill a person if not monitored. Reply

Yes, Benzo detox and alcohol detox can, in some cases, cause seizures among other medical problems. Reply

this is deff news to me, I had no idea Reply

Yeah, it's bad news. Seizures and all kinds of shit. We monitor opioid & other withdrawals in the hospital, but not nearly as obsessively as alcohol withdrawal. And then after managing that, sometimes people have to be weaned off the benzos because they get so much during alcohol withdrawal. Reply

I think most people don't realize how hard of a drug alcohol actually is since drinking is so ingrained in our culture. Reply

That's what killed my grandmother at age 43 in 1964. The casual attitude toward alcohol abuse doesn't seems to have improved much in the last 50 years. Reply

afaik, wds only make you seize and die, but being an alcoholic completely wrecks all your organs. it also said he was into other drugs, which don't help.



Edited at 2017-07-12 01:42 pm (UTC) Reply

that is a powerful message full of love and bravery.



fuck shame. it really NEVER helps with anything. Reply

well said 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Reply

IA <3 Reply

Preach Reply

Yep Reply

I hope at the very least people will realize alcohol withdrawal is serious business. I watched one of my friends (at NINETEEN) almost die of liver failure. I went to check on him and he was turning green and asked me to leave. If he hadn't gone to the ER he'd be dead now. Reply

19? Was he drinking all day? How can someone die that young from it? Reply

He was a habitual user/alcoholic. We all started drinking at 15. He just took it further than the rest of us. I would drink on weekends. He would drink every day. Reply

Can you share more details or where can I read up on this? I never realized going cold turkey from alcohol could do that. I mean, I remember Amy winehouse and thinking back it seemed like a similar situation where she had quit drinking but her body was already such a mess. And maybe peaches geldolf although that may have been drugs.



Anyway not asking about me, just really curious. I have a teenage niece who already attempted suicide earlier this year so while she's not addicted in that sense, she does self medicate for her mental distress.



So your story about a nineteen year old, like I can't process how much alcohol consumption that is on a regular basis to create that type of affect. I partied in my college years but apparently not to that degree. I'm scared for her, I don't know whether she binges or if it's just lower but daily consumption etc. Reply

i'm so glad he had you there because otherwise he was looking at a painful death! Reply

That's so sad. My uncle died from trying to quit drinking cold turkey too. If someone you know has a drinking problem and they decide to quit, even if they don't physically seem to have severe withdrawl symptoms, make sure they get medical supervision anyway. Withdrawing from alcohol is so dangerous. Reply

That is horrible. I'm sorry for your loss <3 Reply

It's courageous of them to speak out. I really hope this helps



RIP Reply

Im glad they shared this for others who may be looking for help. Addiction is horrible. Reply

Heartbreaking. I always thought he'd have a great, long career in front of him. Reply

I think it is so brave and admirable when family members decide to share the causes of death that involved addictions, it really does prove that absolutely anyone can struggle with addiction, even the most talented, beloved, successful people who were very loved. I understand why some families may want to keep it private of course, but to me things like this or what Billie Lourd posted about her mom's death due to her addictions is extremely sobering (ugh no pun intended) for the masses to see.



Echoing what others have already posted: alcohol withdrawal is very serious. Never encourage a hard drinker or an alcoholic to go cold turkey themselves, but rather work with a healthcare professional who can potentially save their life.



Edited at 2017-07-10 07:42 pm (UTC) Reply

I don't respond much anymore.

I've been a member of ONTD since 2003ish (edited).



I never drank before. Then it all started. I'm 29 now.

I've gone through rehab like 2x now; endless ED issues...I can't bore everyone with this.



I'm so afraid. I can't lose my job - I have no money.

I am going to ask my doc to do full blood panels and heart cardiographs. (is that the word?)



I keep relapsing and then getting better; everyone tells me I'm fine, but I never want to leave my mom like this. I've been through withdrawal like a million times. It's hell. I don't want to keep pushing it.



This helped me.



This statement helped me.



I'm going to get fully screened this Friday.

Come what may.



Edited at 2017-07-10 08:42 pm (UTC) Reply

I believe in you, bb. Be strong <3 Reply

wishing you the best, fellow ontd-er Reply

Good luck bb. Recovery is never easy but it's not impossible. My mom was an addict for most of her life and she's been clean for 2 years now. You can do it. Reply

good luck with your recovery, you can do it! Reply

stay strong and brave bb, that is an important step! Reply

That's really nice that you had the oppty to know him irl. I've been reading so many nice things about him. Sometimes addicts can be messy because of their addiction so people who love them concede the messiness but in his case it seems like he was wonderful to everyone, except sadly himself. When I first saw the news, I actually wondered, wait, that can't be Lafayette he's so young. And now I'm still puzzled about how quitting alcohol cold turkey can do this, idk how that has escaped me before, or maybe I knew but forgot.



Anyway your icon always catches my eye and I haven't noticed this one used in a while. Reply

