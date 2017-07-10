Nelsan Ellis' family shared the circumstances of his death in hopes of helping others
Nelsan Ellis' family releases a statement in an effort to help others who may be struggling with addiction https://t.co/qpjX1Id17c pic.twitter.com/x3UOpQTNEE— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 10 juillet 2017
Nelsan Ellis struggled with drug and alcohol abuse for years.
That battle ultimately cost the 39-year-old his life.
In an effort to help others who may be struggling with the same addictions that afflicted Ellis, his family released the following.
fuck shame. it really NEVER helps with anything.
Anyway not asking about me, just really curious. I have a teenage niece who already attempted suicide earlier this year so while she's not addicted in that sense, she does self medicate for her mental distress.
So your story about a nineteen year old, like I can't process how much alcohol consumption that is on a regular basis to create that type of affect. I partied in my college years but apparently not to that degree. I'm scared for her, I don't know whether she binges or if it's just lower but daily consumption etc.
RIP
Echoing what others have already posted: alcohol withdrawal is very serious. Never encourage a hard drinker or an alcoholic to go cold turkey themselves, but rather work with a healthcare professional who can potentially save their life.
I never drank before. Then it all started. I'm 29 now.
I've gone through rehab like 2x now; endless ED issues...I can't bore everyone with this.
I'm so afraid. I can't lose my job - I have no money.
I am going to ask my doc to do full blood panels and heart cardiographs. (is that the word?)
I keep relapsing and then getting better; everyone tells me I'm fine, but I never want to leave my mom like this. I've been through withdrawal like a million times. It's hell. I don't want to keep pushing it.
This helped me.
This statement helped me.
I'm going to get fully screened this Friday.
Come what may.
