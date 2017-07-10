green light

JAY-Z Announces 4:44 Tour



The 4:44 Tour kicks off October 27th in Anaheim, California's Honda Center and concludes December 21st at Los Angeles' the Forum. If you're a member of TIDAL, you have access to pre-sale tickets today on the website. General-public tickets will be available Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.

