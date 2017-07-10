JAY-Z Announces 4:44 Tour

This is going to sound really dumb but like for the sake of consistency it kind of bothers me that they didn't include the abbreviations for the provinces for the shows in Canada. Like visually that's driving me a little crazy. Reply

Thread

Link

It's weird and inconsistent. Do they think Canada is just one giant province or...? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's better than Toronto, Canada Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seems like short notice tbh but maybe that's just b/c i'm getting used to ppl announcing their tours like a year in advance Reply

Thread

Link

Is he good live? Reply

Thread

Link

the forum? why that tiny ass place Reply

Thread

Link

I mean, it seats 17k people. Staples is slightly bigger at 19k, but idk where else he'd play. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there's dodger stadium in LA. i'm just surprised he's not playing at a bigger place cause he most likely could sell out a show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, but it's December, which takes Dodger Stadium out of contention.



If he's anything like Fleetwood Mac/Lady Gaga/Kanye, he'll just do several dates in a row once the first one sells out super fast. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ahh i keep forgetting about stupid sports seasons. and yeah, he's probably gonna book multiple legs for this tour Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nope Reply

Thread

Link

Nah I'll be at lady gaga Reply

Thread

Link

is this his first time touring since on the run? i'm sure he'll sell a lot but i mean... good luck without beyonce Reply

Thread

Link

No Reply

Thread

Link

I saw him at Coachella 2010 and he showed up like 90 minutes late. I'll pass. Reply

Thread

Link

Just bought my tickets for the Dallas show!!! I'm so excited to see him again! Jay is an amazing performer but I am very very very biased lol Reply

Thread

Link

Europe pls!



Too bad we'll probably never get a Watch the Throne tour again, it was sooo much fun Reply

Thread

Link

although now that i think about it maybe they will, i can see Jay and Ye reconcile for money lbr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FRESNO though???? Reply

Thread

Link

Fresno lololololol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Going to Edmonton next week but oop looks like I'm going back in December.... Reply

Thread

Link

Do they know that we have provinces in Canada? Reply

Thread

Link

i hate when people go to kansas city instead of st. louis. Reply

Thread

Link