JAY-Z Announces 4:44 Tour
Jay Z tour! Will y'all be attending?! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xQJNfff1ot— WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) July 10, 2017
The 4:44 Tour kicks off October 27th in Anaheim, California's Honda Center and concludes December 21st at Los Angeles' the Forum. If you're a member of TIDAL, you have access to pre-sale tickets today on the website. General-public tickets will be available Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.
Source
ONTD, will you be attending?
If he's anything like Fleetwood Mac/Lady Gaga/Kanye, he'll just do several dates in a row once the first one sells out super fast.
Too bad we'll probably never get a Watch the Throne tour again, it was sooo much fun