green light

Blac Chyna Granted Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian



Blac Chyna was granted a restraining order this morning against Rob Kardashian. While Rob did not appear in court, his lawyer(and OJ's!), Robert Shapiro, stipulated to the restraining order and agreed to follow all the conditions: 1) Must stay 100 yards away from Blac Chyna and 2) Can't post photos of her, their daughter or Chyna's son online. In a brief statement after the hearing, Chyna said,"I'm just going to get back to co-parenting Dream." The next hearing in the case has been set for August 8.

Chyna also appeared on Good Morning America this morning to discuss the matter:


Source 1 2
Tagged: ,