Blac Chyna Granted Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

I don't know why but the fact that Robert Shapiro is Rob's lawyer is blowing my mind.

full circle

I was going to question why Kris would have the dude responsible for getting her best friend's murderer acquitted but then again he did literally let an abuser to get away with murder so he is perfect! (I get why she and Rob Sr. we're able to at least be cordial/supportive of each other due to the whole co-parenting thing + his obvious regrets)

Lbr Kris sees a new storyline out of this whole thing.

i laughed when i read it. like, these people can't be serious lol.

that family is truly trash

ROBERT SHAPIRO?!?!?!?!

this is wild

lol literally my reaction

omw

LOL all I can think of is John Travolta.



LMAO

I bet they went with a big name because they're worried she'll go for custody next.

This + he also represented Lamar when he had that DUI.

MTE

John Travolta really made that role, cause i cannot unthink him as Shapiro`

LMAO I read this in same tone as BEYONCE???



Not surprising tho. He's a friend of Rob's dad. Reply

I don't feel sorry for neither BC or Rob tbh🤷🏽‍♀️

they're both trash but rob went way too far. i definitely feel sorry for chyna having her privacy violated because her bitter manchild ex got mad and decided to post her nudes and business on the internet, and we live in a society that hates women so much that most people are on his side and can't sympathize with her bc shes a stripper. like wtf?

Ita. What he did was wrong no matter how you feel about her.

totally agree

thank you

ia. You don't like to like her at all to take her side on this, revenge porn is disgusting.

Mte

Regardless of if you feel sorry for her, he committed a crime

these tired ass comments omg

ummm you should absolutely feel bad for blac chyna. revenge porn is against the law.

He is too unstable to be in a serious relationship / be a parent.



Despite what you may think of her, I think she tried for a while to put him together for their sake. I feel sad for their baby and her little boy. Reply

they can both go

i'm surprised they were able to get the order to include photos of dream. that poor bb, both her parents are fucking trash and her extended family doesnt care so long as it doesnt fuck up their day

Good for her.

Wait. This isn't John Travolta?!?

omgggg

John travolta hasn't accepted his baldness yet 😂

dead

my god at least he finally got rid of the rug on his head

Robert Shapiro is to represent Rob Kardashian in court. The devil is working hard but Kris Jenner is working harder! pic.twitter.com/ERo1J0038V — B L U E - Z (@surfyonce) July 10, 2017

lmao for real.

Are they still sharing custody? Or does she get Dream full time?

They don't have a legal custody agreement in place as of now.

i hope the kid gets put with parents who are actually responsible non-flops

Rob has always been a mysoginistix douche.



Him, Kendall and Caitlin are the worrrrst. Reply

Okay, but I'm loving Chyna's wig selections and choices of "I'm here to collect" suburban mom outfits. I also loved her saying "I was Blac Chyna before the Kardashians." Yassssss, scam queen! The streets knew about you and them bolted on ass cheeks before any of your clones ever tried to send you to the dark place and steal all your secrets! Team Chyna and Amber. Scam men before they can scam you!

Lmao I need to favorite this comment.

lmao

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻a+ comment sis

lmao

this comment is pure gold (and truth, tbh)

yes !



chyna is really out here showing us how its truly done ! Reply

I'm taking notes. I plan on taking someone's daddy to the cleaners before I croak.

Yesss the turtleneck! Take him for all he's worth! (I was team nobody but putting up her nudes!? Nah..)

lmao

