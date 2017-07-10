Blac Chyna Granted Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian
"Devastated" Blac Chyna wins temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian in sex images case https://t.co/BYikhgfP4M pic.twitter.com/oQjDDqZERM— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 10, 2017
Blac Chyna was granted a restraining order this morning against Rob Kardashian. While Rob did not appear in court, his lawyer(and OJ's!), Robert Shapiro, stipulated to the restraining order and agreed to follow all the conditions: 1) Must stay 100 yards away from Blac Chyna and 2) Can't post photos of her, their daughter or Chyna's son online. In a brief statement after the hearing, Chyna said,"I'm just going to get back to co-parenting Dream." The next hearing in the case has been set for August 8.
Chyna also appeared on Good Morning America this morning to discuss the matter:
ikr
Not surprising tho. He's a friend of Rob's dad.
Despite what you may think of her, I think she tried for a while to put him together for their sake. I feel sad for their baby and her little boy.
Him, Kendall and Caitlin are the worrrrst.
chyna is really out here showing us how its truly done !