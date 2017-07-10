ONTD Roundup





i saw hamilton in sf on saturday and i'm still on a high from it omg Reply

I'm glad you had fun! Reply

i did! and i legit SOBBED basically from burn through the end of the show :( so so so good Reply

I saw the SF cast in April and it was amazing! Totally lived up to the hype and my insane expectations, and I somehow managed to not sing along to everything.





Also I met the actress who plays Angelica (god she's fantastic) while I was having dinner in the twitter building beforehand and she was super lovely (brag over) Reply

You will never be satisfied (unless you listen to the soundtrack on loop forever). Reply

Awesome!! This reminds me I see it NEXT MONTH, OMG!!! Reply

I avoided listing to the soundtrack because I wanted to experience everything live for my first time, it was the best decision I've ever made.



I wanted to talk about Hamilton for about a month straight with everyone I came in contact with. Reply

I saw it a few weeks ago in Chicago. It was amazing. Reply

I redid the View post after it got rejected but most of the topics got covered already. So, I might as well not send it.



I will however post this. Sara is getting big.



so much to talk about today



Orange Hitler saying no one would be upset if Chelsea Clinton had sat in on a world leaders meeting for Hillary





Rinse Pubis claiming with zero evidence that democrats set up Donny jr with the help of the russians.





("entrapment" excuse so hot right now)





and last but not least the new pivot: Comey "sharing classified info" in his memos to deflect the treasonous behavior of Donny jr. Reply

I know there is a lot to talk about but most of what the View talked about was from last week's ongoing. Reply

watched bb driver last night

the guy n girl are hot



weird Reply

i still have yet to see that movie. :( Reply

its v good! i like any film with interesting characters. i loved and cared about bb and deb lol Reply

I've seen it twice. Bad accents aside I was actually surprised by enjoying the Potato in it.



I still call shenanigans on never in my life seeing traffic in Atlanta that light though :X Reply

I honestly was not impressed by the movie. A lot of people I know hyped it up, but I couldn't get over how poorly written the script is. I don't know. Reply

is it possible to have a panic attack out of nowhere? i had the strangest experience on the subway this morning. i've already had a lot of issues w/ anxiety becoming physical illness at my job (i hate my job), but this was kind of different. i was standing in a crowded subway car when out of nowhere i was overcome by this really intense feeling like i needed to go to sleep at that very moment, and my body temperature rose and my skin turned pink. i got off the subway and immediately threw up into a trashcan. then, when i got back on the subway a few minutes later, i went from pink-skin overheated out of nowhere to goosebumps & the chills. but i wasn't doing anything that would have prompted this kind of reaction, i was just reading game of thrones. does anyone have any ideas?? Reply

I think that can definitely happen. I don't have a lot of experience with panic attacks but I did have some kind of episode last week and it felt really weird and out of the blue. Reply

My anxiety attacks used to happen randomly, I don't think they necessarily need to be triggered by a specific event or anything. Reply

I have GAD and I've experienced symptoms like that before but always in response to stress or trauma, so idk tbh



was something going on in the back of your mind maybe? idk Reply

i mean i've generally been dreading going to work the last few weeks (last week i had to get off the subway to puke because i was so freaked out about the CEO returning--she's always extra awful after she's been travelling), but i wasn't thinking about that at all when it happened. the hot/sleepy feeling snuck up on me, almost. Reply

I had the exact same thing happen to me while commuting to work on the subway during rush hour. I don't have GAD or have ever experienced panic attacks so I assumed that I had gotten overheated on the car from all the bodies of people which triggered the vasovagal whatever thing which made me almost faint on the train (I had to frantically wave at the guy sitting below me and tell him I was going to faint as I slowly slumped down into his lap). I put my head between my legs and then got off at the next stop where I threw-up into the trash can. Sat down at a bench for a couple mins and then walked the 6 blocks to work. Never happened again so chalked it up to maybe having a bug of some sort. Reply

post-disco / 1982 Reply

i love kc & the sunshine band Reply

nice Reply

I've been taking my dog on so many walks that he actually gained a small amount of muscle Reply

The AC is out in my office, in LA where we're coming out of a heat wave. I wish they'd send us home but I know that isn't going to happen. Reply

It was 111 on Saturday. I refused to go outside. Reply

That's cruel for them not to let you go home. Reply

Joke's on them because I'm drinking so much water ul going to be in the bathroom half the day. Reply

I need a new phone/echo dot charger. Any deals on those? Reply

OMG HIIIIII



"I really like scrolling through tumblr, looking at pictures of my nephew, and reading pride and prejudice AUs, you know. Normalish stuff." Reply

i want that alexa bitch! Reply

If you have Amazon Prime, check Amazon starting at 9pm tonight. Prime Day is tomorrow so there are probably going to be some things like that on sale! Reply

My Uncle's dance partner and first wife was in it and she finally remembered her name and now I'm cracking up at everything I'm finding

I started watching GLOW with my mom and it's pretty entertaining. She remembers watching it because we knew somebody in it.My Uncle's dance partner and first wife was in it and she finally remembered her name and now I'm cracking up at everything I'm finding Reply

haha



sigh glow disappointed me. a whole lot of nothing happened Reply

it was painfully boring I don't get why people love it so much Reply

Some of the episodes are slow but I think my mom and I are enjoying it for the 80s ridiculousness. Plus the whole connection factor. Reply

i mostly enjoyed it but it def felt like something was missing Reply

lol she looks great



i can't believe i watched all of glow but it was so entertaining and i just loved debbie's hair through the whole thing Reply

finished this last night. Curious where they could go with this and here for more of alison brie's russian alter ego Reply

omg this is amazing. Reply

i love glow! I wanna rewatch it actually, i fell in love with all the characters so hard Reply

So I watched a few makeup reviews on youtube and i want to get the lorac potc cheek palette, but there doesn't appear to be a place I could buy it in this country, unless I decide to go on ebay and buy it for twice the price. Sigh. Reply

so my parents and my bf met and i think it went really well. now i'm going to his parents' cottage in a couple weeks lol. i'm in a real adult relationship. crazy. we also decided that we're going to drink less and only have sober hangouts for the next month or so. can't believe i'm dating someone who cares abt me and isn't completely toxic lol. Reply

aww that's so great <3 and sober hangouts sound like a good idea. i don't have more than two drinks now when i go out after dating alcoholics for 5 years straight.

i'm glad things are so healthy and good with you and your bf :) you deserve it Reply

yeah we both drink a lot and it's honestly just like boring of us lol. i'm giving myself a 1 drink/hour or 2 drinks/meal rule on top of this when i'm with other people. i'm kind of excited to make this change and start doing more like sober socializing (altho we still def have to get drinks lol) Reply

congrats bb! that is awesome <3 Reply

aww that's awesome bb <3 Reply

i have a bad back and whenever my bf n i are at the theater and it starts to ache he plays with my button throughout the film to help



qt Reply

My mom invited me to go with her and my nephews to see Spider-Man and lunch afterwards.



I'm more excited for the food later lol. But spiderman looks cute and my expectations are low. Reply

My husband went to see Spiderman by himself (I wasn't interested) and he said it was probably one of the best Marvel movies to date. Now I want to go see it! Reply

Who are your style icons/inspirations, ONTD? Reply

pikachu cause he doesnt give a fuck about what others think n he just does his thing Reply

lmao Reply

flawless taste bb Reply

my best friend who always looks qt and laidback, stevie nicks, zooey deschanel, and lana del rey lol Reply

Olivia Palermo, Allison Mosshart, Ivana Korda from some Instagram I found and Briana Jagger Reply

jeff winger and/or joel mchale. I'd say "it hurts to say this" but it doesn't and i mean i literally copied the style mchale had for one of e! promotions for my graduation and i regret nothing.



(I'm a girl yeah) Reply

Anita Pallenerg. Jane Birkin. Reply

maggie from twd had a look one season that really resonated with me and inspired me to wear boots almost every day. thank you, maggie. Reply

zoe kravitz

i feel like i should find style icons closer to my body type but i just like how she dresses and how cool she always looks, even if i'm not a waif Reply

rihanna and colour theory Reply

me Reply

Women I see around town. There's some really well dressed people out there, I always copy something cute I see on some random girls. Reply

And also, y'know...guess. Even though the movie was disappointing, I really love Angelina Jolie's character's wardrobe in The Tourist. I mentioned in another post (yesterday? idk) that I typically tend to like what Kate Middleton wears, too. And Peggy Carter.

Angela Lansbury in Murder she wrote, Cher's casual wear from The Witches of Eastwick, and some women/men from the satorialist. I wish could be more daring, but I mostly wear stuff from uniqlo and zara. Reply

i lost my fucking health insurance and i called my "life partner" to vent and that little bitch has the nerve to yell at me and go off on me cuz im "entitled" and i "don't know how this works" like im a fucking social worker i know more than you do and I SAID I WANTED TO VENT JUST SHUT THE FUCK UP AND LISTEN ugh now im pissed. men are trash, ontd. fucking garbage. Reply

wait... why the fuck is he angry at you for being mad that you lost your health insurance? who wouldn't be mad about that? Reply

RIGHT?! cuz he's a privileged half white devil. Reply

I had to taught my mother the concept of venting bc she does the same whenever me & my dad complain about something. It's either "i told you so"s or "but the person you're angry at has a points" which's like i'm not tellling you this so you can defend the other person to me. Reply

wtf that is more than enough reason to be mad. i'm sorry boo Reply

