ONTD Roundup
For Sunday, July 9, 2017:
- Jack Antonoff and others respond to Lena Dunham drama
- Weekend box office: Spider-Man: Homecoming wins the weekend
- How The People's Princess and The Heir of Camelot Managed to Meet in Secret
- 5H's Lauren comes for the Catholic Church
- Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Attend London LGBT Pride
- Celebs React to Political News: BFFs Trump & Putin to Partner on Cyber Security?
- Celebs React to Donny Jr meeting with Russian lawyer after Trump secured nomination
Also I met the actress who plays Angelica (god she's fantastic) while I was having dinner in the twitter building beforehand and she was super lovely (brag over)
I wanted to talk about Hamilton for about a month straight with everyone I came in contact with.
I saw it a few weeks ago in Chicago. It was amazing.
I will however post this. Sara is getting big.
Orange Hitler saying no one would be upset if Chelsea Clinton had sat in on a world leaders meeting for Hillary
Rinse Pubis claiming with zero evidence that democrats set up Donny jr with the help of the russians.
("entrapment" excuse so hot right now)
and last but not least the new pivot: Comey "sharing classified info" in his memos to deflect the treasonous behavior of Donny jr.
the guy n girl are hot
weird
I still call shenanigans on never in my life seeing traffic in Atlanta that light though :X
I honestly was not impressed by the movie. A lot of people I know hyped it up, but I couldn't get over how poorly written the script is. I don't know.
was something going on in the back of your mind maybe? idk
Song of the Day: KC & The Sunshine Band - Give It Up
post-disco / 1982
Re: Song of the Day: KC & The Sunshine Band - Give It Up
Re: Song of the Day: KC & The Sunshine Band - Give It Up
these online sales today, i'm not gonna get shit done at work
Re: these online sales today, i'm not gonna get shit done at work
Re: these online sales today, i'm not gonna get shit done at work
"I really like scrolling through tumblr, looking at pictures of my nephew, and reading pride and prejudice AUs, you know. Normalish stuff."
Re: these online sales today, i'm not gonna get shit done at work
Re: these online sales today, i'm not gonna get shit done at work
Re: these online sales today, i'm not gonna get shit done at work
My Uncle's dance partner and first wife was in it and she finally remembered her name and now I'm cracking up at everything I'm finding
sigh glow disappointed me. a whole lot of nothing happened
i can't believe i watched all of glow but it was so entertaining and i just loved debbie's hair through the whole thing
i'm glad things are so healthy and good with you and your bf :) you deserve it
qt
I'm more excited for the food later lol. But spiderman looks cute and my expectations are low.
(I'm a girl yeah)
i feel like i should find style icons closer to my body type but i just like how she dresses and how cool she always looks, even if i'm not a waif
And also, y'know...guess.
If anything is worth needing to vent over, losing life insurance is a pretty big one. I'm sorry, bb.