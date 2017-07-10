ONTD Original: 5 Irresponsible Celebrity Pet Owners

Some people just shouldn't have pets. Lets take a look at some celebs who have a history of being terrible and irresponsible pet owners:

1. Justin Bieber

I'm sure you all remember the saga of Justin Bieber and his pet monkey who was seized by officials and re-homed at a German zoo after Bieber failed to prepare the proper travel documents for the animal. The capuchin monkey was only a baby (and allegedly too young to have been taken from its mother) when it was seized. Bieber was given ample time to provide the proper paper work, but he apparently couldn't be bothered and German officials luckily found a new home for the sweet animal.

This isn't Bieber's only case of irresponsible pet ownership, though. He also had a pet hamster that he handed off to some random, screaming fan (the hamster died a few months later) and he had a dog that he gave away to one of his dancers, only for the dancer to find out that the dog had serious medical issues and needed surgery. The dancer asked the internet to donate to a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the vet bills. Almost $9000.00 was raised for the surgery but there has been no update on the dog since (I checked both the dancer's instagram and his twitter account - neither mention the dog once since the funds were raised for the surgery).

It looks like Bieber's horrible attitude toward animals and pet ownership might stem from his trashbag father who allegedly threw Justin's puppy off of a 2-story balcony back in 2014. The dog was then allegedly abandoned with a trainer and hasn't been seen from since.



2. Courtney Love

Courtney Love lost legal guardianship of her daughther, Frances Bean Cobain, back in 2009. During the court proceedings, the legal documents came to light and details of Courtney's irresponsible and negligent behaviour was revealed as Frances claimed her mother was responsible for the death of two of their pets.

Apparently, a dog died after ingesting some of Courtney's prescription pills, and a cat perished after getting "tangled up in fabric, trash, and paperwork."

3. Floyd Mayweather

Professional woman beater boxer, Floyd Mayweather, was gifted a "pet" tiger, something OP considers completely irresponsible and terrible in and of itself.



PETA has taken serious issue with Mayweather keeping a wild animal as a "pet" and has stated:

Mayweather can have anything he wants, and what he should want is an end to the wild-animal trade, not to be a facilitator of it. Tigers do poorly as “pets” – they belong in their native habitats, not in a cage in a celebrity’s home as a “show-off” prop, 100 per cent certain to be discarded at a roadside zoo or a cheap circus or to meet some other tawdry end after they become too strong to handle and begin to show a will of their own.

OP is sending all of her strength to Conor McGregor's fists.

4. Ellen DeGeneres


Back in 2007, a dog rescue accused Ellen of violating their adoption contract after she re-homed a dog that she and partner, Portia de Rossi, had previously adopted. Ellen took to her show to address the controversy and broke down in tears on air when explaining what happened.

Ellen had given the dog to her hairdresser after it was "too much energy and too rambunctious". Two weeks later, after the hairdresser's children had bonded with the dog, the rescue agency found out that Ellen had given the dog away and seized the pet from it's new home. Ellen begged for the rescue agency to give the dog back and claimed responsibility for the whole situation.

However, the story spiralled further as Today.com reported that the owner of the shelter received death threats from members of the public and calls threatening a lawsuit from Ellen's publicist, Kelly Bush:

“We’re filing a legal case against you. We’re going to be contacting the media. This is not going to be good for your store or your organization,” Bush said on the tape, which was first played by “Good Morning America.”

The shelter ultimately decided not to give the dog back, and found a new home for the animal instead.

5. The Osbournes



The Osbourne family's pets frequently made appearances on their reality TV show which ran from 2002-2005 on MTV. They had multiple animals (both dogs and cats) that would run wild throughout the house, get into fights, and defecate in the home. Dog feces would pile up both indoors and outdoors and nobody in the family would take responsibility to clean up after their pets (or house train their animals, it seems).

Kelly Osbourne was also sued back in 2014 after an ex-landlord accused her of letting her dog poop and pee all over the condo she was renting from him and leaving the place in a general state of disarray. No surprise there considering the way she grew up in a household filled with untrained pets. The case was later settled.

Dishonourable mentions: The Kartrashian/Jenner Klan, Johnny Depp, Sarah Palin, Demi Lovato, Dasha Polanco, Chris Pratt & Anna Faris, Amanda Bynes, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears.
Celebs charged with actual animal abuse: Michael Vick, DMX.



