ONTD Original: 5 Irresponsible Celebrity Pet Owners

Chris Pratt/Ana Faris

They are on the dishonorable mentions but I think they should be on the main list. Fuckers. Reply

What did they do? Reply

they are truly the worst Reply

Don't think I've heard their story- what happened? Reply

ding ding ding i really wish they weren't allowed to have pets Reply

Came to see if they were in here Reply

They are disgusting. Reply

Hearing about all the issues their kid had/has made me less judgemental of their situation Reply

ugh yes! Truly hate them for it Reply

I really don't need this today. People that abuse animals make me so angry Reply

i can't really deal with this much horribleness and negativity right now, so post your cute pets instead, ontd Reply

What a sweet face!! Reply

Aww those little brows Reply

gah, what a gorgeous pupper! Reply

Awww!! ♥ And that blep in the second-to-last pic. SO CUTE. Reply

that smile!! so cute. Reply

this is gemma my nine-year-old golden retriever (i say my she's really the family dog but). she's the sassiest dog i've ever met. she's also got this weird habit of eating rocks so we can never really leave her on her own. she also loves stealing things that will get us to chase her. we joke that she's dumb because she's always doing silly things but it's more like she's selectively smart? we used to work with this trainer all the time since she never listens but he said it was like she had dog a.d.d. no matter what we did once she got distracted that would be that. she loves people and will do anything for food.









this is clara, a border collie cross. she's a rescue i got last year and she's around two. she is special needs so she spent three months in the shelter before i adopted her, no one showed any interest in her. she has something called cerebellar hypoplasia, the part of her brain that controls movement didn't fully form when she was born so she walks a bit funny, falls down a lot, has trouble sitting, bobs her head a lot since she can't control it and sometimes get seizures. i think she was abused before she was found on the side of a road by a police officer. she's still a bit skittish but she's really affectionate and and she loves to cuddle. my dad drove me 15 hours (two days there and two days back) to get her since they couldn't ship her down. people say we're crazy but as soon as we met i was like YUP this is the dog.









they get along... mostly. though sometimes we have to seperate them because clara always wants to play and gemma is like bitch pls (especially when clara tries herding her).







this is gemma my nine-year-old golden retriever (i say my she's really the family dog but). she's the sassiest dog i've ever met. she's also got this weird habit of eating rocks so we can never really leave her on her own. she also loves stealing things that will get us to chase her. we joke that she's dumb because she's always doing silly things but it's more like she's selectively smart? we used to work with this trainer all the time since she never listens but he said it was like she had dog a.d.d. no matter what we did once she got distracted that would be that. she loves people and will do anything for food.

this is clara, a border collie cross. she's a rescue i got last year and she's around two. she is special needs so she spent three months in the shelter before i adopted her, no one showed any interest in her. she has something called cerebellar hypoplasia, the part of her brain that controls movement didn't fully form when she was born so she walks a bit funny, falls down a lot, has trouble sitting, bobs her head a lot since she can't control it and sometimes get seizures. i think she was abused before she was found on the side of a road by a police officer. she's still a bit skittish but she's really affectionate and and she loves to cuddle. my dad drove me 15 hours (two days there and two days back) to get her since they couldn't ship her down. people say we're crazy but as soon as we met i was like YUP this is the dog.

they get along... mostly. though sometimes we have to seperate them because clara always wants to play and gemma is like bitch pls (especially when clara tries herding her).

tbh it would be my dream whenever i retire to open up a dog/pet sanctuary for old and disabled animals.

Here's my bb, Yoda, all snuggled up this morning. I wanted to crawl back into bed and cuddle him.

and here's a rare moment of her cuddling with my roommate's pup

here's my girl

and here's a rare moment of her cuddling with my roommate's pup

And bonus Luna snuggling with my parents' dog:

My Luna!

And bonus Luna snuggling with my parents' dog:

And this was her last summer:





This is my precious baby Fallon:





And Fallon's perma-grumpy sister Colby



This is my parents floofer Rey a few months ago

And this was her last summer:

This is my precious baby Fallon:

And Fallon's perma-grumpy sister Colby

[ Brucey ]

Looking dapper as fuq





BELLEH





The most interesting cat in the world...I don't always run through the house yowling, but when I do, it's at 3am while my human tries to sleep



Looking dapper as fuqBELLEHThe most interesting cat in the world...I don't always run through the house yowling, but when I do, it's at 3am while my human tries to sleep



[ Luna w/ bonus puggle Layla ]





She's almost 5, and she still looks like a kitten I swear





Look at her curly-q tail!!!! She kills me dead





SO FLUFFEH

Luna was terrified of the dog ever since my roommate got her...this was definite progress, even though Luna took off right after this pic was takenShe's almost 5, and she still looks like a kitten I swearLook at her curly-q tail!!!! She kills me deadSO FLUFFEH



Edited at 2017-07-10 05:49 pm (UTC) Kitty spam!! Reply

these are the family dogs, lol. on the left is my parents' aussie Buffy (who is overweight but they won't do anything about it sooooo), middle is my aussie Dixie, and the right is my brother's German shepherd Turbo, who is a goofy sweet idiot.



these are the family dogs, lol. on the left is my parents' aussie Buffy (who is overweight but they won't do anything about it sooooo), middle is my aussie Dixie, and the right is my brother's German shepherd Turbo, who is a goofy sweet idiot.

Also I'd like to add Tippi Hendren and her husband for keeping a fucking lion as a pet. Reply

jesus christ Reply

what the fuck?! Reply

Is this real?! Wtf?! Reply

Tippi Hedren has said she would never do it again today. I believe that is the same lion that mauled Melanie Griffith during the filming of "Roar" (she had to have 50 stitches). It slept in her bed at home when she was growing up:

omg Reply

one of my coworkers last week was telling me about how she and her husband forgot they put their birds in their cage out on their enclosed porch without any AC for an entire weekend and the birds were basically cooked and dead when they finally remembered them :(



We live in Florida so I can't even imagine how those birds suffered. Also she said they went out and got 2 more birds



Edited at 2017-07-10 04:03 pm (UTC) Reply

omg that's so horrible. Reply

what the fuck, how could she even have the guts to be able to tell her coworker that?? those poor animals. Reply

yeah honestly she kind of laughed when she was telling it too and I was like ?????



It started with me looking at her beta fish in her office that didn't look like it was doing so great but she has a million plants in her office that all look super healthy and I mentioned I'm awful at keeping plants alive but I'm great with pets and she said she's the opposite and told me about the birds.. Reply

So disturbing. Poor things Reply

people like that should be fined and banned from having pets for life.





Edited at 2017-07-10 04:09 pm (UTC) Reply

Holy shit. Reply

I'll never forget Bieber talking about Mally in that GQ interview



I ask if it’s true that Bieber didn’t have the papers required to transport the monkey across international lines.

“I had the papers.”

So what was the issue?

“In Germany, that monkey’s endangered or something…but I had the papers. I even had it written out that he was a circus monkey and he could travel and all that shit. I had all the right papers. Things get twisted.”

It’s hard not to feel a little bad for Bieber, for losing his monkey to Germany. I tell him I wouldn’t expect a teenager to be totally up-to-date on the ins and outs of German wildlife-transport policy. A shadow passes over his face.

“Honestly, everyone told me not to bring the monkey. Everybody.”

He says this with such gravity that I burst out laughing. Bieber does not.

“Everyone told me not to bring the monkey. I was like, ‘It’s gonna be fine, guys!’ It was”—he shuts his eyes—“the farthest thing from fine.” Reply

I FEEL SO BAD FOR YELL LAUGHING AT THAT BUT I SHOOK THE EARTH WITH THE LAUGH THAT ERUPTED FROM MY BODY Reply

i hate him but lmaoooo Reply

omfg lmao!! I had no idea this existed. Bless you. Reply

lmaoo is this caity weaver's profile Reply

loooool Reply

I came in here just to make sure this was posted Reply

I was expecting to be pissed off but now I can't stop laughing. Reply

“Honestly, everyone told me not to bring the monkey. Everybody.”



Oh my. Reply

he's such a ridiculous person Reply

“Everyone told me not to bring the monkey. I was like, ‘It’s gonna be fine, guys!’ It was”—he shuts his eyes—“the farthest thing from fine.”



I read that last part in the narrator from JtV's voice lmfao Reply

the kardashian family should be 1-5 on this list tbh Reply

They get a lot of posts about their shitty animal behaviour already and tbh, after putting in the work for Justin's post, the whole Kardashian family was just too overwhelming. They've had SO many pets and it was just too all over the place trying to figure out what happened to all of them. Reply

I hate anyone who has an exotic animal as a pet. Like, am I supposed to feel bad when your tiger mauls you, bc I don't. Reply

right? and then when that shit happens, the news describes it as a tragedy. the only tragedy is an animal getting put down because of human stupidity. Reply

mte. also people that breed wolves with dogs. Reply

what a terrible way to start the morning



(no offense, op. you are a lovely human being. this post is just making me sad) Reply

Paris Hilton? At least in the early 2000s. Reply

She's on the dishonourable list. Honestly, there were just sooo many celebs that could have made this list. Reply

That damn monkey makes me so sad. Reply

rehoming a dog because they're aggressive and are potentially dangerous in your care is one thing but rehoming a dog because they have "too much energy" and you're too lazy to deal with it pisses me off. idk how old ellen's dog was but it's especially annoying when people do it to puppies. Reply

ikr? It's not like she couldn't afford a trainer, either. Dog energy can easily be targeted. Reply

Yea, if you wanted low energy don't get specific breeds or puppies, adopt a senior dog or something. Reply

i love old dogs. they're so chill. Reply

That's really stupid. I'd imagine that any animal would be high energy. Reply

I don't but that. Ellen probably has like 8 assistants to deal with a dog. I think she just wanted people to think she was all cool and adopted a dog. Then she dumped it.



I don't believe Lena either. Reply

IA. My boyfriend's mom adopted a husky last year and we were so mad at her because huskies require a LOT of exercise and his mom is the least active person I know.



We weren't surprised when she rehomed the poor dog less than a year later. Reply

my boyfriend wants a dog as soon as we have the space/yard, but i am so nervous about it. i've never had a dog myself, so i am gonna have to do a TON of research. cats are SO easy. Reply

I got my first dog about 3 years ago as soon as I had the backyard for one. I was the same way, with only ever having cats before. One of the first things I did was find a one on one trainer that my friends had used and got her started at like 6 months. He didn't train the dog, he trained me to train the dog and that was probably the biggest help in being a first time dog owner. Reply

Totally seconding this. I grew up with a dog, and we never took it to a trainer - it turned out fine - but when I got my dog it was the first thing I did. And honestly, its a life-saver. Its absolutely about training humans to deal with dogs and not actually training your dog. My pup was a rescue, so it was a little hard going for awhile, but her training (both obedient and agility) has helped SO MUCH. I honestly can't suggest it enough. Reply

that is such a good idea! thank you bb!



what kind of dog do you have? Reply

i feel like the easiest thing to do is getting a dog from a good rescue/shelter that knows a lot about them. they'll tell you their personalities, activity levels, likes, dislikes, fears, etc - especially if the dog had been living with a foster family. like, my dog came to me already being house-trained, and knowing a ton of commands and it was honestly a pretty easy transition. Reply

You can always try fostering first to see if it works with your lifestyle. Reply

do you have any friends/relatives with dogs? you could always ask if you can watch it while they go away or even if the dog can stay with you for a weekend. that way you can get an idea of what it's like having a dog around. research is always a great idea though. i grew up with a dog but when i got my rescue who is disabled i went and had a meeting with a vet to ask questions and make sure i could provide the care the dog would need if i got her. tbh i think that's a good idea in general. seconding talking to a shelter though. you can go and visit and walk the dogs and that's a great way to try to get to know them. the shelters also have a good idea of the type of people the dog would need. Reply

Being able to meet the dog's activity needs is a big one! Every single unhappy dog I have met has been that way at least in part because of being under-exercised. Reply

Ontd hates tswift but she seems to take good care of her cats. Reply

Yeah I came across a bunch of lovely celeb pet owners - maybe another post for another time. Tom Hardy, Taylor Swift, Amanda Seyfried. Reply

Oh, yes, do it, please. I would appreciate the positivity. Also, thank you for making this post. It is very well researched! Reply

I'd love a post about good celeb pet owners, too! Reply

