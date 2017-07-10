ONTD Original: 5 Irresponsible Celebrity Pet Owners
Some people just shouldn't have pets. Lets take a look at some celebs who have a history of being terrible and irresponsible pet owners:
1. Justin Bieber
I'm sure you all remember the saga of Justin Bieber and his pet monkey who was seized by officials and re-homed at a German zoo after Bieber failed to prepare the proper travel documents for the animal. The capuchin monkey was only a baby (and allegedly too young to have been taken from its mother) when it was seized. Bieber was given ample time to provide the proper paper work, but he apparently couldn't be bothered and German officials luckily found a new home for the sweet animal.
This isn't Bieber's only case of irresponsible pet ownership, though. He also had a pet hamster that he handed off to some random, screaming fan (the hamster died a few months later) and he had a dog that he gave away to one of his dancers, only for the dancer to find out that the dog had serious medical issues and needed surgery. The dancer asked the internet to donate to a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the vet bills. Almost $9000.00 was raised for the surgery but there has been no update on the dog since (I checked both the dancer's instagram and his twitter account - neither mention the dog once since the funds were raised for the surgery).
It looks like Bieber's horrible attitude toward animals and pet ownership might stem from his trashbag father who allegedly threw Justin's puppy off of a 2-story balcony back in 2014. The dog was then allegedly abandoned with a trainer and hasn't been seen from since.
2. Courtney Love
Courtney Love lost legal guardianship of her daughther, Frances Bean Cobain, back in 2009. During the court proceedings, the legal documents came to light and details of Courtney's irresponsible and negligent behaviour was revealed as Frances claimed her mother was responsible for the death of two of their pets.
Apparently, a dog died after ingesting some of Courtney's prescription pills, and a cat perished after getting "tangled up in fabric, trash, and paperwork."
3. Floyd Mayweather
Professional
woman beater boxer, Floyd Mayweather, was gifted a "pet" tiger, something OP considers completely irresponsible and terrible in and of itself.
PETA has taken serious issue with Mayweather keeping a wild animal as a "pet" and has stated:
OP is sending all of her strength to Conor McGregor's fists.
4. Ellen DeGeneres
Back in 2007, a dog rescue accused Ellen of violating their adoption contract after she re-homed a dog that she and partner, Portia de Rossi, had previously adopted. Ellen took to her show to address the controversy and broke down in tears on air when explaining what happened.
Ellen had given the dog to her hairdresser after it was "too much energy and too rambunctious". Two weeks later, after the hairdresser's children had bonded with the dog, the rescue agency found out that Ellen had given the dog away and seized the pet from it's new home. Ellen begged for the rescue agency to give the dog back and claimed responsibility for the whole situation.
However, the story spiralled further as Today.com reported that the owner of the shelter received death threats from members of the public and calls threatening a lawsuit from Ellen's publicist, Kelly Bush:
The shelter ultimately decided not to give the dog back, and found a new home for the animal instead.
5. The Osbournes
The Osbourne family's pets frequently made appearances on their reality TV show which ran from 2002-2005 on MTV. They had multiple animals (both dogs and cats) that would run wild throughout the house, get into fights, and defecate in the home. Dog feces would pile up both indoors and outdoors and nobody in the family would take responsibility to clean up after their pets (or house train their animals, it seems).
Kelly Osbourne was also sued back in 2014 after an ex-landlord accused her of letting her dog poop and pee all over the condo she was renting from him and leaving the place in a general state of disarray. No surprise there considering the way she grew up in a household filled with untrained pets. The case was later settled.
Dishonourable mentions: The Kartrashian/Jenner Klan, Johnny Depp, Sarah Palin, Demi Lovato, Dasha Polanco, Chris Pratt & Anna Faris, Amanda Bynes, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears.
Celebs charged with actual animal abuse: Michael Vick, DMX.
What did they do?
(covering up my dad's face, opp)
[Spoiler (click to open)]
this is gemma my nine-year-old golden retriever (i say my she's really the family dog but). she's the sassiest dog i've ever met. she's also got this weird habit of eating rocks so we can never really leave her on her own. she also loves stealing things that will get us to chase her. we joke that she's dumb because she's always doing silly things but it's more like she's selectively smart? we used to work with this trainer all the time since she never listens but he said it was like she had dog a.d.d. no matter what we did once she got distracted that would be that. she loves people and will do anything for food.
this is clara, a border collie cross. she's a rescue i got last year and she's around two. she is special needs so she spent three months in the shelter before i adopted her, no one showed any interest in her. she has something called cerebellar hypoplasia, the part of her brain that controls movement didn't fully form when she was born so she walks a bit funny, falls down a lot, has trouble sitting, bobs her head a lot since she can't control it and sometimes get seizures. i think she was abused before she was found on the side of a road by a police officer. she's still a bit skittish but she's really affectionate and and she loves to cuddle. my dad drove me 15 hours (two days there and two days back) to get her since they couldn't ship her down. people say we're crazy but as soon as we met i was like YUP this is the dog.
they get along... mostly. though sometimes we have to seperate them because clara always wants to play and gemma is like bitch pls (especially when clara tries herding her).
tbh it would be my dream whenever i retire to open up a dog/pet sanctuary for old and disabled animals.
Here's my bb, Yoda, all snuggled up this morning. I wanted to crawl back into bed and cuddle him.
and here's a rare moment of her cuddling with my roommate's pup
And bonus Luna snuggling with my parents' dog:
And this was her last summer:
This is my precious baby Fallon:
And Fallon's perma-grumpy sister Colby
Finn <3
[Brucey]
Looking dapper as fuq
BELLEH
The most interesting cat in the world...I don't always run through the house yowling, but when I do, it's at 3am while my human tries to sleep
[Luna w/ bonus puggle Layla]Luna was terrified of the dog ever since my roommate got her...this was definite progress, even though Luna took off right after this pic was taken
She's almost 5, and she still looks like a kitten I swear
Look at her curly-q tail!!!! She kills me dead
SO FLUFFEH
these are the family dogs, lol. on the left is my parents' aussie Buffy (who is overweight but they won't do anything about it sooooo), middle is my aussie Dixie, and the right is my brother's German shepherd Turbo, who is a goofy sweet idiot.
Is this real?! Wtf?!
Tippi Hedren has said she would never do it again today.
We live in Florida so I can't even imagine how those birds suffered. Also she said they went out and got 2 more birds
It started with me looking at her beta fish in her office that didn't look like it was doing so great but she has a million plants in her office that all look super healthy and I mentioned I'm awful at keeping plants alive but I'm great with pets and she said she's the opposite and told me about the birds..
I ask if it’s true that Bieber didn’t have the papers required to transport the monkey across international lines.
“I had the papers.”
So what was the issue?
“In Germany, that monkey’s endangered or something…but I had the papers. I even had it written out that he was a circus monkey and he could travel and all that shit. I had all the right papers. Things get twisted.”
It’s hard not to feel a little bad for Bieber, for losing his monkey to Germany. I tell him I wouldn’t expect a teenager to be totally up-to-date on the ins and outs of German wildlife-transport policy. A shadow passes over his face.
“Honestly, everyone told me not to bring the monkey. Everybody.”
He says this with such gravity that I burst out laughing. Bieber does not.
“Everyone told me not to bring the monkey. I was like, ‘It’s gonna be fine, guys!’ It was”—he shuts his eyes—“the farthest thing from fine.”
Oh my.
I read that last part in the narrator from JtV's voice lmfao
(no offense, op. you are a lovely human being. this post is just making me sad)
I don't believe Lena either.
We weren't surprised when she rehomed the poor dog less than a year later.
what kind of dog do you have?