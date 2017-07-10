Niall Horan Announces Theatre Tour

I'm just here to say that I like him as a brunet. Reply

his album's coming out on my birthday!



that's all i have to add to this lmao Reply

i hope taylor's comes out around then! Reply

me too! she's released songs on my birthday before which is pretty sweet Reply

those dates are so random Reply

How are you gonna start touring before your album is even out? Reply

A lot of new artist that have small fanbases built up will do this to help promo upcoming albums. They'll tour small venues and play unreleased album tracks to help build up hype. I remember dua doing this just before her album dropped.



It's weirder for someone like him with an already built up fanbase to do this but the way his management/label is treating his solo career is very "popular youtuber" so this kind of fits lol Reply

the best 1D solo artist, sue me. Slow Hands is basic as fuck, but wanna know what's worse than basic? Basic is sheep's clothing (aka all the other 1D solo songs)



Edited at 2017-07-10 03:32 pm (UTC) Reply

you forgot the "come to brazil" tag Reply

he's not coming to my city :( I have to head up to DC like I do with Harry smh. Reply

I actually might hit up HOB. Reply

me too! Reply

if we manage to get tickets to the nyc show its gonna finally give my roommate and i an excuse to do 1D halloween costumes. Reply

Lmao I'm coming w you. Reply

Hmmmm. If he ever came to Austin I would consider it ngl but I'm not going to dallas for him. Reply

Jeebus! Put that under a cut before you give us all nightmares!! 🤢 Reply

mte ew. Reply

The hell! Nial is somewhere feeling very uncomfortable. Reply

Is that the name of his album? Lol oh Butters, you're so....basic. Reply

I like the music he's put out so far. But I probably wouldn't see him in concert. I don't want to deal with his shrieking demographic Reply

ngl he was always just kind of there for me during the 1d days but i love his new stuff and general ~vibe so much now i'm tempted to try and get tickets to the masonic show Reply

