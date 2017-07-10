Niall Horan Announces Theatre Tour
Hello lovely people, I’m delighted to announce the Flicker Sessions 2017. Go to https://t.co/QD3toXaepy for all the info ! pic.twitter.com/DMpgHcDUWs— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 10, 2017
- Niall Horan is going on a theatre tour in Europe, Australia, North America, Asia, and South America.
- His album will be released on October 20, 2017
unless TS6 decides to come out the same week.
- Like his former coworker, Harry Styles, is doing Ticketmaster Verified Fan Pre-Sale.
Source 1
Source 1
that's all i have to add to this lmao
It's weirder for someone like him with an already built up fanbase to do this but the way his management/label is treating his solo career is very "popular youtuber" so this kind of fits lol
Edited at 2017-07-10 03:32 pm (UTC)
The hell! Nial is somewhere feeling very uncomfortable.
He's playing the theater in NYC where I first saw 1d. Oh memories.