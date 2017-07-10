Zoe Kazan recalls sexual harassment on set




"I have a lot of girlfriends who are amazing actors, and many times we've talked about having to go into a room and give 'blowjob eyes,'. You know, be flirty with a director or a producer. It's the sense that your sexuality is somehow baked into this situation."

"I had a producer ask me on set once if I spat or swallowed. At work. He'd say, 'Oh, it's a joke ha ha.' But he was also paying my check and then watching me from the monitor as I made out with another actor — so when he tells me I look good, it feels different."

"There's no HR department. We don't have a redress. We have our union, but no one ever resorts to that, because you don't want to get a reputation for being difficult… You leave the situation feeling not good about what just happened, but you don't really have the language for why. You feel like, if you said something, it would reflect badly on you."

"It's almost as if he can't take it in. If makes you feel guilty, and bad, as if it's somehow your fault that you're somehow giving that person the signal that it's OK to treat you that way. And none of that is stuff that Paul (Dano, her boyfriend) has to deal with."


