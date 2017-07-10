Zoe Kazan recalls sexual harassment on set

men are garbage, take 439208594039 Reply

Nothing to add except that really sucks, and the Big Sick was so good Reply

i wanna see that movie Reply

who even asks that except a child boy? who even asks that except a child boy? Reply

That mustve been so uncomfortable, and men get off on making women uncomfortable, imo its a slight threat.



The male species needs to go Reply

All I have to add is she was amazing in Ruby Sparks Reply

Omg I completely forgot she was in that!! Reply

She also wrote it! Reply

Ruby Sparks is a really good movie, I always recommend it to people. Kazan writes really well about the fragility of the male ego and men wanting to control women. Reply

I'm glad more women are speaking out about this.



It won't solve anything until we start stabbing the men who do this shit but still. Reply

I really wish and pray that I had Jessica jones super strength so I could fight men lmao Reply

I wish actresses could name names when it comes to stuff like this.

Also, Ruby Sparks is a great movie. Reply

"We have our union, but no one ever resorts to that, because you don't want to get a reputation for being difficult"



this makes me so fucking frustrated. rampant sexual harassment will be the norm until there's a culture shift at the top and all these industry hacks who cover for each other are driven out and replaced by people (preferably women) committed to making hollywood less toxic no matter the cost. employees deserve recourse in their workplace. victims deserve safe avenues to report abusers, that won't impact their working reputations. Reply

I feel like we need a better way to call out these assholes in public situations, and it seems like there is no word to do so in English.



In Cantonese for instance, the second you scream out "fei lai" on a crowded bus in Hong Kong, everybody, and I mean EVERYOBODY, will turn towards your direction to see who's the sexual harasser who just groped you. They don't look you as the victim, the focus is on shaming the person that you're accusing. It's great, simple and direct.



Screaming out "sexual harassment" doesn't quite convey the same thing in English, it's too long, and more often than not, it seems like people need some sort of context before they understand what's going on. It's also to long and too complicated to say in moment, especially if you're panicking and don't know how to handle the situation as it's happening.



I'm starting to realize that the reason a lot of women don't report such incidents because we don't really have the words to do. We have to tell a whole long-winded story to explain the action in which we're violated by, and explain why it's a violation. It's exhausting, and a lot of times, it comes across as vague because we just don't have the simple, direct vocabulary to describe the urgency of the situation.









Edited at 2017-07-10 03:33 pm (UTC)

America is always looking to let men off the hook and to demonize a woman.



When someone said that America loves their guns and football more than their wives, daughters, and friends, they really meant it. Reply

Wow, that's so great to hear about "fei la!." The U.S. is definitely behind there. A few years ago I read something that chilled me, that when being sexually assaulted, women have a better chance of attracting passerby aid yelling "FIRE" than something like "Help!" or "Rape!" D: I've always kept that in the back of my mind.

I read that too. Though I'd like to think the "Fire" could become literal by setting the rapist on fire. Reply

It's so wonky in North America that they say they same thing if you're mugged, attacked, etc., man or woman. 'Fire!' gets more response and aide than 'Help!' does in our society. With 'help,' people are worried about getting tangled up in someone else's mess rather than aiding someone in need.



Edited at 2017-07-10 05:28 pm (UTC)

I can't remember where I read this story, but I read about a woman living in NYC who takes the subway every day, and she often felt wandering hands on her body. So the next time she felt someone touch her, she grabbed the hand and lifted the person's arm up over everyone's head in the subway car and yelled "THIS PERSON IS GROPING ME!" and everyone shoved the man out at the next stop.



Not always easy to do when you're in a super-crowded public transportation situation during rush hour, but we cannot be afraid to draw attention to these disgusting men immediately. Name and shame, always. Reply

"In Cantonese for instance, the second you scream out "fei lai" on a crowded bus in Hong Kong, everybody, and I mean EVERYOBODY, will turn towards your direction to see who's the sexual harasser who just groped you. They don't look you as the victim, the focus is on shaming the person that you're accusing. It's great, simple and direct."





That is amazing! Yeah, in the U.S., people usually ignore public harassment, pretending they don't see or hear it. :/ Reply

I wish the whole world had words like fei la, the way most of the world goes around the process of reporting it basically makes you relive the experience and I feel really gross about that. Reply

this is a really good point Reply

It sucks. My whole life I've been sexually harassed even assaulted but you just shrug it off. Ugh there are times I regret not saying anything bc I didn't want any problems 😒😒 I beat myself up over it Reply

yeah, i find it hard to react with anything but like, stunned silence. i always regret it too but tbh, it's also probably the safest way of handling the situation. unfortunately. Reply

I'm sorry that happens to you :-(



I get harassed when I'm sitting down in public - on the bus, on the bench at the bus stop, sitting on the tube, eating lunch alone, etc. - but the moment I stand up and raise my voice they leave me alone because I am 5' 11" ....... I LOVE being tall because I feel like it's saved me from dangerous situations. And that isn't hyperbole. Predator men usually zero in on women who appear smaller/petite/etc. Reply

Same. And worse, I often wonder how many more girls the prick who assaulted me was able to target because I didn't say anything. But then my vice principal at that school had already painted me as a liar and disipline problem, etc. I can't help but think he did it as a way to "protect" the teacher, to make sure no one would have believed me had I said something. Reply

working in retail and the food industry was super rough because it was like sexual harassment 75% of the time



i quit like 2 jobs because of how overwhelming it was Reply

Same. It's been years and I still think back on it with anger. I can't even put into words how fucked up it is that we're angry with ourselves over it when we did nothing wrong. The guilty feeling just doesn't go away. Reply

I was groped as an adult by someone who had been inappropriate with me since I was a child. I always thought I would yell and curse but sadly I didn't tell anyone for a long time.

We can't beat ourselves up over it. Reply

yep, I usually just freeze up, then imagine everything I should have said/done, in hindsight Reply

So I was going to ask what exactly are blow job preferences because I was drawing a blank but I actually read and they mean spit or swallow?



Is that the only preferences? Is there anything else? Reply

Personally, as soon as a dude puts his hand on my head and exerts pressure to push me further down on his dick, it's over. I hate that shit. If you want to give yourself a blow job, by all means go for it, but if you want ME to give you one, you better let me handle it and not do that shit.



Reply

ugh, that's horrifying. (also, she was great in the big sick.) Reply

But HW likes to act like they're better than Trump Reply

it never occurred to me there wasn't a HR department for films. is that normal or is she speaking of this film in particular? Reply

I suppose studios would have HR departments, but individual productions/production companies don't always. Reply

I wonder how employment on a set works, actually -- I'm imagining that talent would probably be contractors, not employees of the studio (not even temps) so they're almost certainly not getting insurance or benefits or employee protections. That's just speculation, but now I'm curious! Reply

ik models are treated as 'independent contractors' even when they're signed to agencies, so I imagine it's the same for actors. Reply

Back in the old age, golden days, etc. actors were employees of the studio but it's a kind of project-to-project basis, though you can get signed to studios for multiple pictures. Reply

