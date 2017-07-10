Zoe Kazan recalls sexual harassment on set
"I have a lot of girlfriends who are amazing actors, and many times we've talked about having to go into a room and give 'blowjob eyes,'. You know, be flirty with a director or a producer. It's the sense that your sexuality is somehow baked into this situation."
"I had a producer ask me on set once if I spat or swallowed. At work. He'd say, 'Oh, it's a joke ha ha.' But he was also paying my check and then watching me from the monitor as I made out with another actor — so when he tells me I look good, it feels different."
"There's no HR department. We don't have a redress. We have our union, but no one ever resorts to that, because you don't want to get a reputation for being difficult… You leave the situation feeling not good about what just happened, but you don't really have the language for why. You feel like, if you said something, it would reflect badly on you."
"It's almost as if he can't take it in. If makes you feel guilty, and bad, as if it's somehow your fault that you're somehow giving that person the signal that it's OK to treat you that way. And none of that is stuff that Paul (Dano, her boyfriend) has to deal with."
this makes me so fucking frustrated. rampant sexual harassment will be the norm until there's a culture shift at the top and all these industry hacks who cover for each other are driven out and replaced by people (preferably women) committed to making hollywood less toxic no matter the cost. employees deserve recourse in their workplace. victims deserve safe avenues to report abusers, that won't impact their working reputations.
In Cantonese for instance, the second you scream out "fei lai" on a crowded bus in Hong Kong, everybody, and I mean EVERYOBODY, will turn towards your direction to see who's the sexual harasser who just groped you. They don't look you as the victim, the focus is on shaming the person that you're accusing. It's great, simple and direct.
Screaming out "sexual harassment" doesn't quite convey the same thing in English, it's too long, and more often than not, it seems like people need some sort of context before they understand what's going on. It's also to long and too complicated to say in moment, especially if you're panicking and don't know how to handle the situation as it's happening.
I'm starting to realize that the reason a lot of women don't report such incidents because we don't really have the words to do. We have to tell a whole long-winded story to explain the action in which we're violated by, and explain why it's a violation. It's exhausting, and a lot of times, it comes across as vague because we just don't have the simple, direct vocabulary to describe the urgency of the situation.
When someone said that America loves their guns and football more than their wives, daughters, and friends, they really meant it.
I read that too. Though I'd like to think the "Fire" could become literal by setting the rapist on fire.
Not always easy to do when you're in a super-crowded public transportation situation during rush hour, but we cannot be afraid to draw attention to these disgusting men immediately. Name and shame, always.
That is amazing! Yeah, in the U.S., people usually ignore public harassment, pretending they don't see or hear it. :/
I get harassed when I'm sitting down in public - on the bus, on the bench at the bus stop, sitting on the tube, eating lunch alone, etc. - but the moment I stand up and raise my voice they leave me alone because I am 5' 11" ....... I LOVE being tall because I feel like it's saved me from dangerous situations. And that isn't hyperbole. Predator men usually zero in on women who appear smaller/petite/etc.
Same. And worse, I often wonder how many more girls the prick who assaulted me was able to target because I didn't say anything. But then my vice principal at that school had already painted me as a liar and disipline problem, etc. I can't help but think he did it as a way to "protect" the teacher, to make sure no one would have believed me had I said something.
i quit like 2 jobs because of how overwhelming it was
We can't beat ourselves up over it.
