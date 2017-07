God i cant fucking wait Reply

i wonder how the penultimate episode of the new season will top the previous one(s). Reply

I'm really curious as to where Bojack goes from the low point he hit at the end of season 3.



Also, really hoping Princess Carolyn doesn't sabotage her relationship with mouse dude, bust I suspect she will. Reply

Yeah, she definitely will, they were way too perfect at the end there. Unless the show decides to flip that stereotype and just let them stay happy, or at least moving forward in a positive, loving direction (which they've sort of done in other areas so I can hope)? Reply

can not WAIT!!!!!!!! last season was so fucking good and dark Reply

Here for this! Bojack Horseman is one of the best Netflix original shows Reply

YESSS! I need more Princess Caroline in my life. Reply

I'm excited. Last season ended so sad though Reply

'I wanna be an architect'. Reply

YESSSS Reply

Yesss!!! I'm so excited. Reply

Nice Reply

Can't wait! I love this show, and I will probably watch all the episodes in one weekend as per usual. It's so depressing, but also crazy accurate to life for a show about talking animals.



I wonder if the creator has an ending in mind that he's working toward. Reply

Same @ the second part. I love this show and it's the best thing on Netflix, but I feel like there's only so many seasons they can keep doing the "you thought that Bojack blew up his life and hit rock bottom last season but wait and see how he REALLY manages to fuck it up at the end of this one" general plot arc. Reply

I wonder that too. I really love the show but I am personally skeptical of how bojack having a daughter is going to work moving forward and what else they're going to do. Reply

This show is so depressingly funny Reply

Finally!!!

This show is incredible! I can't wait for it! Reply

i love this show but it's so painful to watch sometimes. i'm glad it's coming back tho! Reply

