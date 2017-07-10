Amy Pascal talks life post-Sony hack
Former Sony studios boss Amy Pascal speaks out about living through the #SonyHack https://t.co/Nf4uCSL3PG pic.twitter.com/baW1RZCL6t— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 10, 2017
- She worked at Sony for 18 years and was the head of Sony for 11 months
- Maintains that she was fired because she wasn't choosing the right projects to produce not because of the leak
- Post firing she started her own production company which was behind Spider-man: Homecoming, and will also produce Silver & Black and an upcoming movie about Barbie which is currently in negotiations with an Oscar winning actress
- Forgives the people who didn't defend her and hopes to be forgiven for the things she wrote
- She never read the emails after they were released
- Still emails everyone because she hates talking to people (OP note: same)
Are you ready to forgive Amazing Amy?
me in theaters seeing ha name
casting stuff from that interview
Emma Stone, Brie Larson and Charlize Theron also seem like possibilities.
When I read oscar winner Barbie my mind went to Reese Witherspoon, she might be a bit old but I still think she could pull it off
[This is what a live-action Barbie movie should look like]
I'd make it as an endearingly tongue-in-cheek parody ala the Brady Bunch Movie.
Sent from Sony Experia
I will never forget this iconic mess
And it's bc of that email leak that pay disparity became a thing Hollywood acknowledges is an issue, so good on the hackers for that.
But I forgive u Amy.
i'm sure my alma mater does the same all the time but i took the opportunity to validate my opinion that harvard is trash
(obv everyone knows Ivy League can be bought bc how else did Cheeto's son in law get into Harvard, but ppl discuss it so blatantly? Wow.)
ICONIC
'Sent from my Sony Experia' is what really finishes me off tho