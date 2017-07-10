Amy Pascal talks life post-Sony hack

Is she wearing a wig? A giant earring? I'm uncomfortable. Reply

That's just her hair but I think that hoop is from the poster behind her. Reply

Her hair needs to be changed STAT. You can tell she's someone who treats it has a security blanket and has had the same haircut for over 30 years. Reply

its very Rachel Reply

she loves the "hair full of secrets" look. her best hair was this Reply

mte, that hair sure is something... Reply

she looks like an orthodox woman wearing a sheitel Reply

that's how i imagine the 'can i speak to the manager?' cut looks when it starts growing out Reply

not gonna lie, i felt a surge of pride for ONTD seeing Amazing Amy's name during the opening credits for Spidey. Reply

and her company several times at the end – also saw 'justin trudeau' under set design. not THE canadian PM, surely? Reply

a true renaissance man Reply

I saw Yul Brynner listed in the CG artists! I tried to whip my phone out fast enough to take a picture but by the time I noticed, it was already really close to the top of the screen. Reply

JT will literally do anything to avoid taking on electoral reform and reconciliation with the indigenous communities, huh?

Lol same! I even pointed it out to my bf and explained the ONTD saga Reply

Ms. Pascal thinks she has finally cracked “Barbie” as a live-action comedy; negotiations are underway with an Oscar-winning actress for the tonally tricky title role. Pascal Pictures is also working on a “Spider-Man” spinoff called “Silver & Black,” about two female characters, Silver Sable and Black Cat; an adaptation of the hacker novel “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” with Claire Foy (“The Crown”) playing the lead; Reply

Someone fancast Lupita Nyong'o as Barbie which I think would be AMAZING, but lbr they're probably trying for Jlaw.



Emma Stone, Brie Larson and Charlize Theron also seem like possibilities. Reply

I wonder if it's the same Barbie movie Amy Schumer dropped out of?



When I read oscar winner Barbie my mind went to Reese Witherspoon, she might be a bit old but I still think she could pull it off Reply

I could see Brie doing it. I would be surprised if JLaw agreed to do a Barbie movie. Reply

If Lawrence is goddamn Barbie I swear to god. Reply

ummmmmmmm @ claire foy Reply

She looks very different from what I remember. Reply

mte. i remember she was a brunette but i feel like she had a different.... face and body? Reply

She used to look more like Sandra Bernhard + "I don't spit out my samples when we visit multiple Napa wineries" Reply

from Potato Tatum's emails to the herpes questionnaire, that was an iconic scandal <3 Reply

Why r u punishing me.gif



Sent from Sony Experia



I will never forget this iconic mess Reply

Those posts were so much fun. Reply

They really were.



And it's bc of that email leak that pay disparity became a thing Hollywood acknowledges is an issue, so good on the hackers for that. Reply

i really miss that era sigh Reply

The other day I was browsing through the emails and I found the slideshow that her agent uses to promote her lol. Lemme see if I can find it again. Reply

Lmaoo Reply

The only bit of those emails i remember is Spiderman Anti Virus...which did not come to fruition.



But I forgive u Amy. Reply

God those posts were the best. Reply

Did she get a better phone tho? Reply

Did she get better security practices.... Reply

those disrespectful ass emails were so illuminating. not just the shit talking about everyone from jolie to fassbender and the casual racism but the ones where execs were buying their kids harvard admissions with huge donations. hollywood truly ain't shit Reply

Hold up what. I ignored that whole fiasco 😩 Reply

oh yeah the harvard ones were super interesting (and also sad because they talked about her ED and shit) Reply

yep that was the juiciest part for me (tho not at all surprising)



i'm sure my alma mater does the same all the time but i took the opportunity to validate my opinion that harvard is trash Reply

Wait I missed the Harvard admission buying part, someone recap pls



(obv everyone knows Ivy League can be bought bc how else did Cheeto's son in law get into Harvard, but ppl discuss it so blatantly? Wow.) Reply

Link











ICONIC ICONIC Reply

rip when will all our faves Reply

honestly when will any of our faves?!?!?! Reply

lmaoooooo



'Sent from my Sony Experia' is what really finishes me off tho Reply

