Amy Pascal talks life post-Sony hack



  • She worked at Sony for 18 years and was the head of Sony for 11 months

  • Maintains that she was fired because she wasn't choosing the right projects to produce not because of the leak

  • Post firing she started her own production company which was behind Spider-man: Homecoming, and will also produce Silver & Black and an upcoming movie about Barbie which is currently in negotiations with an Oscar winning actress

  • Forgives the people who didn't defend her and hopes to be forgiven for the things she wrote

  • She never read the emails after they were released 

  • Still emails everyone because she hates talking to people (OP note: same)

Are you ready to forgive Amazing Amy?
