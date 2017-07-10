HISTORY's Vikings at SDCC 2017 : funeral procession, exclusive comic book, panel



The panel will be held Friday, July 21 from 5:45PM-6:45PM in Room 6BCF, and will feature Katheryn Winnick, Gustaf Skarsgard, Alexander Ludwig, Alex Hogh Andersen, and creator/writer Michael Hirst. The panel will include an exclusive look at s5 footage.



  • To honor Ragnar and other fallen characters, a Vikings funeral procession will begin in the Gaslamp quarter from 12:00-5:45 pm. It will end with a waterfront ceremony witha a floating replica Viking long ship with pyrotechnic display.

  • Vikings drinking horns will be given out at the funeral event that entitle the wearer to special drink discounts.

  • There is a video booth where fans can dress in Viking gear and selecting a weapon of their choice to pose in pictures.

  • There will also be an exclusive Vikings comic book with the story created by Michael Hirst.



source
Tagged: ,