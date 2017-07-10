HISTORY's Vikings at SDCC 2017 : funeral procession, exclusive comic book, panel

Lmao wth a funeral procession? That is much Reply

Thread

Link

I think they keep trying to outdo themselves from the previous comi con year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oooh, viking funeral. Who is getting hanged as a sacrifice? Reply

Thread

Link

michael hirst Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

*snorts* If only, but who'd replace him? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i maintain that it should be travis fimmel, the real genius behind vikings and the only quality control for these last few seasons 🙏🏽 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He did have the best grasp on his character and best ideas, if someone can help him put those ideas to actual coherent scripts, I'm down with it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is awesome, I'm jealous. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao this is so extra, i love it. i think vikings has always had really fun promo ideas. black sails could have learned a thing or two.



katheryn getting that first billing tho 😊 can't wait to see the trailer for season 5 so we can start debunking the leaks from last year. i'm a tiny bit surprised jonathan rhys meyers won't be on the panel. and i'm not the tiniest bit surprised that i'm feeling really bummed that this is clearly the beginning of the post-travis vikings era. Reply

Thread

Link

I think History puts a ton of money into Vikings promo, last year at comi con they even had that snake pit.



Honestly, it would be insulting if Katheryn didn't get first billing, especially now that Ragnar is dead, she unequivocally has the most fans. I'm glad JRM isn't on panel because he hasn't even shown up in the show yet, and they haven't ever had any saxon characters so it would be kind of blatant favoritism (?)



I'm sad we won't get to hear any of Travis's spacey answers lol, he's always so funny. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agreed, she's unequivocally the most popular actor with the most popular character now that travis is gone. it's nice that the the show is pivoting to give her more focus as a lead, it just sucks that michael hirst's shitty writing is letting her down.



yeah, i like that they keep it to vikings on the panels. i'm just a little surprised since they were pimping JRM out so hard in interviews at the end of last season.



i'll miss him being a troll lmao. hopefully history sends him to sdcc again someday for his wyatt earp series! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad JRM isn't on panel because he hasn't even shown up in the show yet



Did I hallucinate that random sex scene, pan to weapon of his then?



He can get an 'and' credit, Katheryn has earned that top billing.



I've never really followed the show's comic con appearances, outside of what get reported here, I guess this amount of extra is usual for them? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Alexander/Ivar fans are already annoying me, between making a hate blog for the actress who is potentially playing his love interest and harassing every girl who he follows on instagram it's just a lot. Although their weird explanations for his behavior so that he fits this sort of "pure, awkward baby" image they want for him is fascinating.



Anyway, I'm really excited to see the trailer for s5!!! It's been so long, I need some news to get me hyped.



Edited at 2017-07-10 02:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

they're the WooOoOoOooOoOrst. haven't they already excused the shit out of him and marco saying the n word or something? or am i mixing them up?



i don't even understand why they've imprinted onto him so hard, so quickly. his character is neat and all, but damn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah, they did. It went into some absolute bullshit explanation about how "if black people can say it then white people should be able to say it too!"



It is strange how quickly this became a thing, this didn't happen with Bjorn? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gross. i guess he gets the fans he deserves then.



lmao i'm pretty sure i'm still the only bjorn/xander stan 😔 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait wait, Alexander and Marco said the n word? Wtf? When did this happen? That's fucking disturbing. What other kind of things has Alexander done that people are having to come up with the weird explanations you mentioned? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think Alex was the only one who said it? IDK, I never saw it bc it was an insta story and the one fan who kept bringing it up eventually deleted (Alex never responded afaik, he just blocked her). Basically, from what I gather they were hanging out with their friend who's like a club promoter and Alex told a joke with the n-word and the friend put it on instagram? IDK, what was fucked up to me is how much hate their friend got bc he's black and so according to some fans "he should have known better than to put alex in that position, he could've damaged Alex's career"? Which is just so fucked up.



edit: okay, I read up a little bit and apparently they were retelling a kevin hart joke or something?



Other than that he hasn't done anything bad, what I meant is that, they really want him to be like "pure, innocent puppy" but like, he's a 23 yr old guy... So he likes a lot of instagram model photos and obviously follows some of them too and they make weird explanations about how he is just "a normal hot blooded guy, but of course he won't fall for a fake girl like that, he sees through them" and it's just ridiculous. And then they harass the girls he follows if they follow back until they unfollow him.



Edited at 2017-07-10 04:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh jesus Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, so not surprised, thankfully I have zero interaction with fandom, so I'm spared their annoyingness and woobifying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

in primary school we did a mock viking burial, it was cool.



it's so weird how i crush on rollo hard in vikings, but out of vikings...nah Reply

Thread

Link

This is so over the top and I love it. I'm actually pretty excited for the new season even though it will probably be a lot of the same nonsense. God give me more LGBT characters.



Mandatory comment: still bitter as fuck they didn't show Ragnar & Athelstand reuniting in death. Reply

Thread

Link

I think it made sense bc Ragnar died an atheist? I would have liked a vision of athelstan, but I also think that might've been too sad bc it would have been like "I don't believe I'm going to see you when I die." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"God give me more LGBT characters"



@michaelhirst let astrid be great 2k17. let her be the lady loving shieldmaiden we deserve 🙏🏽 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't watch the last two episodes of this past season because I couldn't deal with the shit writing for Lagertha and what they were doing with Astrid and Bjorn. how did that shake out? I can't decide if I should come back for this season or not :( Reply

Thread

Link

Justice for Aslaug. Reply

Thread

Link