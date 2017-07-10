HISTORY's Vikings at SDCC 2017 : funeral procession, exclusive comic book, panel
The panel will be held Friday, July 21 from 5:45PM-6:45PM in Room 6BCF, and will feature Katheryn Winnick, Gustaf Skarsgard, Alexander Ludwig, Alex Hogh Andersen, and creator/writer Michael Hirst. The panel will include an exclusive look at s5 footage.
- To honor Ragnar and other fallen characters, a Vikings funeral procession will begin in the Gaslamp quarter from 12:00-5:45 pm. It will end with a waterfront ceremony witha a floating replica Viking long ship with pyrotechnic display.
- Vikings drinking horns will be given out at the funeral event that entitle the wearer to special drink discounts.
- There is a video booth where fans can dress in Viking gear and selecting a weapon of their choice to pose in pictures.
- There will also be an exclusive Vikings comic book with the story created by Michael Hirst.
katheryn getting that first billing tho 😊 can't wait to see the trailer for season 5
so we can start debunking the leaks from last year.i'm a tiny bit surprised jonathan rhys meyers won't be on the panel. and i'm not the tiniest bit surprised that i'm feeling really bummed that this is clearly the beginning of the post-travis vikings era.
Honestly, it would be insulting if Katheryn didn't get first billing, especially now that Ragnar is dead, she unequivocally has the most fans. I'm glad JRM isn't on panel because he hasn't even shown up in the show yet, and they haven't ever had any saxon characters so it would be kind of blatant favoritism (?)
I'm sad we won't get to hear any of Travis's spacey answers lol, he's always so funny.
yeah, i like that they keep it to vikings on the panels. i'm just a little surprised since they were pimping JRM out so hard in interviews at the end of last season.
i'll miss him being a troll lmao. hopefully history sends him to sdcc again someday for his wyatt earp series!
Did I hallucinate that random sex scene, pan to weapon of his then?
He can get an 'and' credit, Katheryn has earned that top billing.
I've never really followed the show's comic con appearances, outside of what get reported here, I guess this amount of extra is usual for them?
Anyway, I'm really excited to see the trailer for s5!!! It's been so long, I need some news to get me hyped.
i don't even understand why they've imprinted onto him so hard, so quickly. his character is neat and all, but damn.
It is strange how quickly this became a thing, this didn't happen with Bjorn?
lmao i'm pretty sure i'm still the only bjorn/xander stan 😔
edit: okay, I read up a little bit and apparently they were retelling a kevin hart joke or something?
Other than that he hasn't done anything bad, what I meant is that, they really want him to be like "pure, innocent puppy" but like, he's a 23 yr old guy... So he likes a lot of instagram model photos and obviously follows some of them too and they make weird explanations about how he is just "a normal hot blooded guy, but of course he won't fall for a fake girl like that, he sees through them" and it's just ridiculous. And then they harass the girls he follows if they follow back until they unfollow him.
it's so weird how i crush on rollo hard in vikings, but out of vikings...nah
Mandatory comment: still bitter as fuck they didn't show Ragnar & Athelstand reuniting in death.
@michaelhirst let astrid be great 2k17. let her be the lady loving shieldmaiden we deserve 🙏🏽