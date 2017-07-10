Is CL The New Black Eyed Peas Vocalist?
Aside from featuring on Lil Yachty's recent solo album and performing with G-Dragon at the BIGBANG leader's recent solo concert in Seoul, CL has been relatively quiet on the music-front recently. However, that may be changing in a big way if new rumours are to be believed.
According to a new report from Korean media outlet TV Report, American pop group Black Eyed Peas are currently looking for a new vocalist ever since Fergie left and there are rumours that the replacement singer will be none other than CL.
With word that the group are scheduled to release a new album in August, as well as CL's known friendship with Black Eyed Peas leader will.i.am, fans are speculating that the 2NE1 leader will be joining the group for their comeback next month. At the time of writing, there have been no statements in regards to these rumours from YG Entertainment.
What are your thoughts on these rumours?
[+past collaborations+]
SOURCE: SBS + YouTube (1, 2, 3)
ALSO HAVE YOU SUBBED TO FUCKING DARA TV? THE YOUTUBE CHANNEL OF THE NUMBA ONE 2NE1 FAN!?!?!
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Please no.
each passing year only confirms to me that she should have stayed and solidified a solo career in SKorea. by the time this ~american advancement~ circus is over she won't even have the big-fish-in-small-pond effect to fall back on