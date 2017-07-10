Five-time Olympic Medalist Simone Biles blasted an online hater
Simone Biles Has the Perfect Response After an Online Hater Called Her a Bad Role Model for Going on Vacation.
Comments like this have me shook. I really wanted to blur her name out so she doesn't get attention. but it is what it is... ✌🏾 #BLOCK pic.twitter.com/T4UA2DuLg2— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) 9 juillet 2017
Julianne must really love her husband. I thought his career was flopping and Sister Blackface is always on the lookout for an upgrade.
yep, checks out.
[suddenly a ghost]
I once got into a twitter argument with someone over (IIRC) conservative/evangelical attitudes toward women...while they were marginally civil to me in public (i.e. no personal attacks), they sent me a DM calling me a cunt. And then they were upset/surprised when I posted a screenshot of their DM because DMs are supposed to be private~.
Someone should tell them not to say shit online that they'd be ashamed to say under their real names.
Like... why does one care so much that she's on vacation?? She deserves it, let the girl live, my god.
Btw, I'd rather see her having fun and partying on instagram than have every other post be an ad shilling a product like so many other celebrities.