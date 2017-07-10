Five-time Olympic Medalist Simone Biles blasted an online hater

White people are getting too comfortable man. Reply

Well, of course. They can literally kill a black man on the street and not get convicted by claiming they were ~afraid. Reply

I'll take this as a post to talk about DWTS. Max and Peta have gotten married. Julianne Hough and NHL player Brooks Laich got married as well. Both couples had their weddings on the same day. Mark Ballas was at Julianne's wedding. Reply

I heard about Maks and Peta getting married only because apparently there was some drama because Zendaya didn't attend with Val? lmaoooo Reply

Wait, people are still shipping those two??? Reply

OMG, lol forever. Reply

Wait, did people really think Mark would choose to attend Maks' wedding over Juliane's? Lol.



Julianne must really love her husband. I thought his career was flopping and Sister Blackface is always on the lookout for an upgrade. Reply

Wait, why is that Mark Ballas fact important. What am I missing here? Reply

swish swish bish Reply

Lmao Reply

dang simone is so pretty. sarah nicole sounds like a miserable person. Reply

"sarah nicole"



yep, checks out. Reply

nnn Reply

Right lmao Reply

lol Reply

lmao Reply

Nnnnn Reply

Edited at 2017-07-10 01:11 pm (UTC) I went to the girl's IG and I'm really laughing rn lol

"I didn't say anything" 😂😂😂 Reply

I love when people who get exposed have to DELETE Reply

"I didn't say anything" is killing me XD Reply

Screaming

LOL Reply

FUCK Reply

lmfaoooo 😂😂 Reply

lmaooo Reply

Her new bio is "don't @ me" lol.





Also: what's the deal with my iPad not letting me edit screenshots of this ig bio. If when I take a screenshot of the screenshot to crop it, it tells me "this image is uneditable" 🤔 Reply

I just tried it on my iPad and it worked, I have no idea why yours is saying that. Sorry :/ Reply

LOL Reply

lmaooo Reply

don't try to cady heron your wait out of this one sis! Reply

lol Reply

lmao this is killing me Reply

I love it when people get called out like this and the person doesn't hide their name. No one has the guts to stand behind the shitty stuff they say. Reply

Especially if the person being called out then gets mad because their name wasn't blurred out, as if their target is violating some sort of social etiquette.



I once got into a twitter argument with someone over (IIRC) conservative/evangelical attitudes toward women...while they were marginally civil to me in public (i.e. no personal attacks), they sent me a DM calling me a cunt. And then they were upset/surprised when I posted a screenshot of their DM because DMs are supposed to be private~. Reply

LOL Reply

oh my god lmao Reply

They call you a cunt and then expect you to be nice and blur their names?



Someone should tell them not to say shit online that they'd be ashamed to say under their real names. Reply

Sarah Nicole STFU Reply

Like... why does one care so much that she's on vacation?? She deserves it, let the girl live, my god. Reply

Because some people can't afford to go on vacation and she needs to think about them before she posts.



(Note: I don't feel that way but have seen and heard people actually say this.) Reply

ok girl who knows nothing about her. like didn't she write a book? dwts? idk. Reply

Any professional gymnast deserves a year off after an Olympic cycle. Like wth these girls (and men) train their asses off each day without barely a break. A year off keeps them sane Reply

sarahnicole715 for the sake of the children pls spend a year searching for less tragic self-tanner Reply

The fucking nerve of some people, I swear. A girl can't even take some vacation time now?? Reply

I will never understand why people get mad when celebs go on vacation. Bitch, they deserve it. They don't have to be working 24/7 just because you want them to. Reply

