Rapper 21 Savage Opens Up About Relationship With Amber Rose
Rapper 21 Savage and Amber Rose are in a
publicity relationship. He recently did an interview where he talked about her and their new romance.
He says he's learning from dating an older woman (Savage is 24, Amber is 33) because she makes him do things he never used to, like "drink water" (lmao whaa?)
He also has a very sweet and heartfelt conversation about his new girlfriend's pubic hair. Awwww! <3
Amber has recently started posted videos on her instagram of her and Savage. In the one below it looks like they might be wearing matching outfits...
Do you think these two love birds will stand the test of time, ONTD?
lol
Instagram Sources: one | two | three
I dunno if it will last but I think they are very cute together. Amber has most def had a great effect on him.
I have introduced drinking water on a regular basis,taking vitamins(and which ones to take for whatever may be your issue), ginger shots,tumeric shots(take with a little black pepper bc that could help you absorb it better) and just general wellness to a lot of people. I see so many younger people who dont take care if themselves. Like I love Lil Yachty but he is always talking about how he doesnt eat vegetables at all. Bruh...ok so you might feel fine right now and not be fine. Or maybe you are ok right now but you have to think about the future you. A shitty diet will catch up with you. I'm not even talking about putting on weight. There are thin people with type 2 diabetes. There are thin people with health problems that comes from eating crap.
Yeah I have a skinny cousin that for diabetes from a terrible appetite. And Lil Yachty is already getting a lil chunky. I was surprised when I saw him at the BET awards. I think a lot of rappers are skinny fat - like Migos definitely are. They eat like crap, smoke and drink all the time. That's not going to last.
I'm sorry but I just laughed so hard at him forgetting to brush his teeth.
my brother would wait till food is done to go brush his teeth.
also dont answer the troll
belowabove.
Edited at 2017-07-10 01:36 pm (UTC)
Im not going anywhere near someone who has to be reminded to brush their teeth.
thank god my boyfriend is on top of his own hygiene. even though he's hella unorganized, he'll brush his teeth and take a shower everyday without anyone having to tell him to do so.
Seriously. Who wants to life train a partner?
I wont be surprised if she has a similar set up as Blac Chyna where she hooks up with whoever is trendy at the moment (and will have her) so they can buy her shit.
oolright now, dihydrogen oxide kween!
i love water though... if i go through periods of not drinking too many fluids, i can almost feel my metabolism slowing down lol
I hate the taste of soda. Basically diabetes in a can. You can legit feel your teeth rotting from every sip.
I try to refill my water bottle at least 4 times during the day. Gives me a good excuse to get up from my desk a lot, to refill and to pee lol
lol I just watched the B99 episode this weekend where Amy makes Jake start drinking water.
I didn't start drinking water until after college. Like, I'd have it out of water fountains and stuff, but I never poured myself a glass of water just to drink. When I started working though, I'd have a bottle of water w/ me at the register so that's when I started it.
Kind of OT but one thing I really appreciate about their relationship is that they don't constantly have relationship drama on the show. Sometimes I forget they're even together. I really like that bc a lot of times when people get together on a show after the "will they won't they" stuff, they really tank it and end up making me hate both characters lol