Rapper 21 Savage Opens Up About Relationship With Amber Rose

Rapper 21 Savage and Amber Rose are in a publicity relationship. He recently did an interview where he talked about her and their new romance.

He says he's learning from dating an older woman (Savage is 24, Amber is 33) because she makes him do things he never used to, like "drink water" (lmao whaa?)




He also has a very sweet and heartfelt conversation about his new girlfriend's pubic hair. Awwww! <3


Amber has recently started posted videos on her instagram of her and Savage. In the one below it looks like they might be wearing matching outfits...



Do you think these two love birds will stand the test of time, ONTD? lol
Instagram Sources: one | two | three
