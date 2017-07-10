Rapper 21 Savage Opens Up About Relationship With Amber Rose

"take vitamins and drink water", lol. i've def introduced these concepts to some people Reply

Thread

Link

I dunno if it will last but I think they are very cute together. Amber has most def had a great effect on him.

I have introduced drinking water on a regular basis,taking vitamins(and which ones to take for whatever may be your issue), ginger shots,tumeric shots(take with a little black pepper bc that could help you absorb it better) and just general wellness to a lot of people. I see so many younger people who dont take care if themselves. Like I love Lil Yachty but he is always talking about how he doesnt eat vegetables at all. Bruh...ok so you might feel fine right now and not be fine. Or maybe you are ok right now but you have to think about the future you. A shitty diet will catch up with you. I'm not even talking about putting on weight. There are thin people with type 2 diabetes. There are thin people with health problems that comes from eating crap. Reply

Thread

Link

Yup, even though we have a history of health problems in the family, my idiot brother ate (or still eats, idk) like shit because his wife ~doesn't like~ fish and she doesn't like this and that so they'd eat shit like fried pork chops every week and he ate so bad for so long that it started causing liver problems. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tell me more about these ginger and turmeric shots? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I have a skinny cousin that for diabetes from a terrible appetite. And Lil Yachty is already getting a lil chunky. I was surprised when I saw him at the BET awards. I think a lot of rappers are skinny fat - like Migos definitely are. They eat like crap, smoke and drink all the time. That's not going to last. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My cousin married someone 10 years younger than her (she's in her 30's, he's in his 20's) and she has to remind him to brush his teeth or else he won't do it. But, at the end of the day most men are children that need to be taken care of. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sorry but I just laughed so hard at him forgetting to brush his teeth. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i'll be damned Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok now sis let's not pretend like this is common. did your cousin marry someone with a developmental disorder? because i've yet to encounter someone who forgets to brush their teeth at night. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i feel like men dont like to brush their teeth unless they had to.



my brother would wait till food is done to go brush his teeth.



also dont answer the troll below above.



Edited at 2017-07-10 01:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think that's an age issue, it sounds like he's just nasty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn. I'm 28 and i could never.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My bf is older than me and I have to remind him to do shit like that. I hate parents that baby men growing up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Most men are children and I'm soooo sick of it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bye



Im not going anywhere near someone who has to be reminded to brush their teeth.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf ew



thank god my boyfriend is on top of his own hygiene. even though he's hella unorganized, he'll brush his teeth and take a shower everyday without anyone having to tell him to do so. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

does he forget to wipe his ass too? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is hilarious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd probably go as much as ten years older (or more if we were talking Alexander Siddig) but date someone ten years younger? Reminding them to eat their vegetables and shit? No ma'am Reply

Thread

Link

this reminds me of that post that went like ~viral~ of this guy tweeting abt his gf and how she like introduced him to basically being a functioning adult and everyone was like ~omg how cute~ and i was like... umm... ? how is this charming? Reply

Thread

Link

Seriously. Who wants to life train a partner? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, i have no interest in acting like a grown adult's mother. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg no ty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Amber Rose repeatedly sees greatness and takes a left turn.



I wont be surprised if she has a similar set up as Blac Chyna where she hooks up with whoever is trendy at the moment (and will have her) so they can buy her shit. Reply

Thread

Link

That's absolutely what she is/has been doing. Her and Chyna are total business women lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean...i guess it is a form of "business". Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





oolright now, dihydrogen oxide kween! oolright now, dihydrogen oxide kween! Reply

Thread

Link

She is so pretty in that gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks so good here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my bf is 10+ yrs older than me and i still remind him to eat more veggies Reply

Thread

Link

i know people my age (21) who say they don't like water and don't drink it if they can help it. like, the fuck? that's nasty. they live off diet soda and starbucks. like, sis......and they're still tiny. what's the tea Reply

Thread

Link

it's rly weird to me that a lot of ppl don't like drink water. my fam always did water/tea w/ every meal b/c we didn't rly do milk/juice + i always brought a water bottle to school. i got into diet soda and coffee pretty heavy but i'm over soda now and trying to cut back on coffee (only 3 cups a day lol) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mmm coffee. I drink only one cup a day, but i make it a red eye lol. And then I drink a few cups of tea - green and black. I pee a LOT during the day Lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same. Except for breakfast where I could have milk and juice, it was water or nothing at home and school growing up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbf, diet soda has very few calories (will still fuck up your teeth i imagine), same with coffee (..black coffee with no sugar, that is), though iirc caffeine just dehydrates you even more







i love water though... if i go through periods of not drinking too many fluids, i can almost feel my metabolism slowing down lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

All I drink is water, tea and the occasional coffee



I hate the taste of soda. Basically diabetes in a can. You can legit feel your teeth rotting from every sip. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Cold water is amazing .. they're gross Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, it's crazy. I'm 22 and most of my friends are the same age or older and we all are like "what… the fuck" at ppl who don't drink water. I take a probiotic shot every morning and a water/apple cider vinegar shot every night on top of my water consumption and I know a shit ton of my friends do too. Ppl rly don't think abt the long term. I love my coffee/Starbucks/beer as much as the next person but shit, I've gotta drink something between that too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I forgot to put lemon in my water this morning and now it tastes like crap.



I try to refill my water bottle at least 4 times during the day. Gives me a good excuse to get up from my desk a lot, to refill and to pee lol Reply

Thread

Link

lol seriously! constantly putting the kettle on is my reason to leave my desk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just drink water as is. -_- Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's weird bc i can drink the water from the filter at work as it is - it tastes really good - but at home if I don't put lemon in I think its gross lol. And our tap water at home (which we do filter) isnt even that bad, I think its psychological now lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same here but with tea. tbh I'm kind of bad about staying hydrated if I'm at home but at work I drink tea constantly so I have to refill and pee a lot lol. I've gotten off of juice and I'll usually drink green tea or flavored herbal tea so I don't have to add sugar to it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she makes him do things he never used to, like "drink water" (lmao whaa?)



lol I just watched the B99 episode this weekend where Amy makes Jake start drinking water.



I didn't start drinking water until after college. Like, I'd have it out of water fountains and stuff, but I never poured myself a glass of water just to drink. When I started working though, I'd have a bottle of water w/ me at the register so that's when I started it. Reply

Thread

Link

Fucking Jake LOL. I remember GASPING when he said he has a credit score of 100. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I really love his character bc he's so funny, but god if I had to deal w/ him in real life, I'd go nuts! Amy's a damn saint, I really don't understand how she puts up w/ it.



Kind of OT but one thing I really appreciate about their relationship is that they don't constantly have relationship drama on the show. Sometimes I forget they're even together. I really like that bc a lot of times when people get together on a show after the "will they won't they" stuff, they really tank it and end up making me hate both characters lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've always drunk water without anything in it, nothing is as refreshing and clean feeling as a nice big glass of water.. juices and sodas and stuff always make me feel more thirsty for some water after. Reply

Thread

Link

are you me!!! i say this ALL THE TIME Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

saaaame. i crave water all the time. i do not want soda or juice or any of that shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well he's gonna have kidney stones a plenty at the rate he's going Reply

Thread

Link