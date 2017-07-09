Liam Payne Denied New Garage Addition to Mansion for His Car Collection
The singer will have to rethink his plans after council chiefs rejected his applicationhttps://t.co/HRn8sqEag3— Get Surrey (@getsurrey) July 5, 2017
-Lime along with a company named Northamptonshire submitted plans to the local council to build a new detached, two-bay garage.
-A single storey structure to the rear of the existing garage would be removed.
-Council denied Payne and stated that "the proposal represents inappropriate development within the green belt."
oh no! but where will Lime put his F1 type Ferrari (6 gear speed) at?!
ONTD, are you a home owner?
1 | 2
Poor Gangsta Payne.
I will be a homeowner in 25 days and 43 minutes according to my countdown app! (fucking finally).
Congratulations!
Honestly can't wait till I am in your position! 😄
That's all I got.
My main problem with them is that they're just overexcessive. I highly doubt a lot of the people who live in mansions need that much space.
should've checked that before he bought property. that's a gorgeous mansion though.
nope. too many avocado toasts.
In the process!
good one
http://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-n
We want to get it completely finished by next year but I'm really pleased with the progress so far of making it look like my parents never lived here lol. It's weird, the inside of the house they live in now looks fantastic but everything was so tacky and literally beige when they lived here.
obligatory
Re: obligatory
Re: obligatory
Re: obligatory