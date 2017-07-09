bflowleather

Liam Payne Denied New Garage Addition to Mansion for His Car Collection



-Lime along with a company named Northamptonshire submitted plans to the local council to build a new detached, two-bay garage.

-A single storey structure to the rear of the existing garage would be removed.

-Council denied Payne and stated that "the proposal represents inappropriate development within the green belt."


oh no! but where will Lime put his F1 type Ferrari (6 gear speed) at?!

ONTD, are you a home owner?

1 | 2
  • Current Music: Zayn - iT's YoU
Tagged: , ,