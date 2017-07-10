Trailers for 'Jackals' and 'The Ritual'
Source 1 | 2
Set in the 1980s, an estranged family hires a cult deprogrammer to take back their teenage son from a murderous cult, but find themselves under siege when the cultists surround their cabin, demanding the boy back.
Starring Johnathon Schaech (Prom Night), Stephen Dorff (the upcoming Leatherface), Deborah Kara Unger (Silent Hill), Nick Roux (Jane by Design).
Source 1 | 2
A group of college friends reunite for a trip to the forest, but encounter a menacing presence in the woods that's stalking them.
Starring Rafe Spall (Shaun of the Dead), Robert James-Collier (Downton Abbey), Arsher Ali (Beaver Falls), Sam Troughton (AVP: Alien vs. Predator).
Jackal just seems like a mashup of the strangers and you're next
I saw It Comes at Night the other day and i liked it, but i was definitely expecting another movie (i guess more horrorish)
also today i saw a (i think its mexican) movie Juegos Demoniacos, and the plot is really predictable and the acting is awful, but i was impressed and how decent it was.
But Rituals look great! What a cast! I've loved Rafe Spall since I saw him in Constellations, what an actor.
Speaking of horror trailers, I can't believe The Cold Skin is going to be a film. That book was a mess. Wonder if they're going to keep all the monster sex.
RAW - boring tbh. it had some good scenes but overall i didn't care for it.
a cure for wellness - lol wtf was that? tbh i kinda enjoyed the ridiculousness but it's a trash movie.