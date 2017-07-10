Trailers for 'Jackals' and 'The Ritual'

The Ritual :DDD What a stellar cast. Sort of reminds me of that series Stag from last year. Reply

the second film reminds me of the recent bbc show 'stag' except ~supernatural~. looks alright though, who knew the annoying employee in shaun of the dead was gonna be such a star Reply

The Ritual looks great. I'll definitely check it out when it hits VOD here in the states. Reply

I hope I enjoy the ritual as much as I enjoyed the book it's based on. :D Reply

The Ritual looks pretty cool.



Jackal just seems like a mashup of the strangers and you're next Reply

Been wanting to check out that book for a while now =) I'm still working my way through Those Across the River. The movie looks great! Reply

Ohhhhh bitch The Ritual looks pretty promising,also saw the trailer for MIDNIGHTERS which also looks pretty fun.

I saw It Comes at Night the other day and i liked it, but i was definitely expecting another movie (i guess more horrorish)

also today i saw a (i think its mexican) movie Juegos Demoniacos, and the plot is really predictable and the acting is awful, but i was impressed and how decent it was. Reply

Cults freak me the fack out. Reply

Jackals looks dumb as fuck. If I was the fam I would have shot them out the window and called them furries while doing it.

But Rituals look great! What a cast! I've loved Rafe Spall since I saw him in Constellations, what an actor.



Speaking of horror trailers, I can't believe The Cold Skin is going to be a film. That book was a mess. Wonder if they're going to keep all the monster sex.

Reply

Too many men in both of these but i'm sure i'll watch both eventually. Reply

i watched a bunch of horror films recently and they were all either awful or boring.



RAW - boring tbh. it had some good scenes but overall i didn't care for it.



a cure for wellness - lol wtf was that? tbh i kinda enjoyed the ridiculousness but it's a trash movie. Reply

The ritual is giving me goatman vibes Reply

Where are the women? Reply

