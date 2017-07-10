Oh Ji Ho #3

Trailers for 'Jackals' and 'The Ritual'


Set in the 1980s, an estranged family hires a cult deprogrammer to take back their teenage son from a murderous cult, but find themselves under siege when the cultists surround their cabin, demanding the boy back.

Starring Johnathon Schaech (Prom Night), Stephen Dorff (the upcoming Leatherface), Deborah Kara Unger (Silent Hill), Nick Roux (Jane by Design).



A group of college friends reunite for a trip to the forest, but encounter a menacing presence in the woods that's stalking them.

Starring Rafe Spall (Shaun of the Dead), Robert James-Collier (Downton Abbey), Arsher Ali (Beaver Falls), Sam Troughton (AVP: Alien vs. Predator).
