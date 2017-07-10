Still Star-Crossed 1x05 "Nature Hath Framed Strange Fellows in Her Time" Promo

When the fuck was there a new episode Wtf Reply

It was yesterday. They were on hiatus for two weeks and then snuck it in there. I forgot about it as well. Reply

It was Saturday night. I kept seeing the date being Saturday night on June 27 floating around and I was like... but that's a Tuesday. Not a Saturday! It just made the move and there's basically next to no promos. Reply

Too much drama that I don't care about. Rosaline and Benvolio remain the best thing about this show. Reply

Rosaline and Benvolio remain the best thing about this show.

Yes, their chemistry is perfect. Her and the prince not so much..... not at all tbh. Reply

bruh abc is really trying hard as shit to kill this show. i only knew it was on Saturday night bc my friend was trying to find the 10 o' clock news smdh Reply

Damn you, Paris, I was rooting for you.

Can't believe I actually trusted that guy.

Livia & him were so cute... and now this. *sighs*

Did he hurt Livia? Reply

I actually like this show, I wish it would've gotten better advertising. It had potential. But now we'll never know because its been cancelled. Reply

excited for rosaline and benvolio's road trip next episode! can't believe they pulled the ~only call each other by their last names until a critical moment shit. i liiiiive.gif



oh and paris is a snake, get him away from livia asap. Reply

I love this show so much. That balcony scene was so beautiful! Can Netflix or CW or ANYONE just pick this up for a few seasons, I deserve to see Ros and Ben consummating their love! Reply

ugh i'm so mad abc basically cancelled this show before it even aired. the first episode was rough but it's gotten better with every episode since then and now i'm obsessed with it. only three more episodes of rosaline and benvolio :( Reply

