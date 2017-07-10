Still Star-Crossed 1x05 "Nature Hath Framed Strange Fellows in Her Time" Promo
Still Star-Crossed 1x05 "Nature Hath Framed Strange Fellows in Her Time" - When Benvolio finds himself in serious trouble, he surprisingly turns to Rosaline for help. Meanwhile, Princess Isabella travels to Venice to try and make peace with the Doge, but quickly discovers he has other intentions. - Saturdays at 10:00pm/9c on ABC
Rosaline and Benvolio remain the best thing about this show.
Yes, their chemistry is perfect. Her and the prince not so much..... not at all tbh.
Can't believe I actually trusted that guy.
Livia & him were so cute... and now this. *sighs*
Did he hurt Livia?
I actually like this show, I wish it would've gotten better advertising. It had potential. But now we'll never know because its been cancelled.
oh and paris is a snake, get him away from livia asap.