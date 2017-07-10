db2

Still Star-Crossed 1x05 "Nature Hath Framed Strange Fellows in Her Time" Promo



Still Star-Crossed 1x05 "Nature Hath Framed Strange Fellows in Her Time" - When Benvolio finds himself in serious trouble, he surprisingly turns to Rosaline for help. Meanwhile, Princess Isabella travels to Venice to try and make peace with the Doge, but quickly discovers he has other intentions. - Saturdays at 10:00pm/9c on ABC


tumblr_ostdghx_Vi_E1qb7udxo7_r1_250

Source
Tagged: ,