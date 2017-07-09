JOHN MAYER SUBTWEETS KP?
I write many more tweets than I post. Those unsent tweets are known as "drafts." Here are some tweets that aren't up to snuff. #drafts— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 10, 2017
John Mayer sent out this tweet Sunday night. Katy Perry released a song 'Save as Draft' on her new album...
Coincidence? Round 3? True Romance?
EDIT: Lyrics to the song (TY totteringg)
You don't have to subtweet me
My number's always been the same
But all's been said and done
Will we ever really close this case?
Yeah, I will always be here for you, but I could no longer stay
Still my body goes in shock every time I hear your name
SOURCE
these ppl are just bitter, if it was a tswift post they'd be all over it smh
thanks for the kind words bb! i know this post is prob stupid to many but im lonely and thought he may have been being coy based on her song!