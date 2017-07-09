MGMT Joker

JOHN MAYER SUBTWEETS KP?




John Mayer sent out this tweet Sunday night. Katy Perry released a song 'Save as Draft' on her new album...

Coincidence? Round 3? True Romance?

EDIT: Lyrics to the song (TY totteringg)
You don't have to subtweet me
My number's always been the same
But all's been said and done
Will we ever really close this case?
Yeah, I will always be here for you, but I could no longer stay
Still my body goes in shock every time I hear your name




