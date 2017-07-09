Promo for Claws 1x06

That ending was nuts! And Polly is gangsta as hell. Reply

I freaking love Polly. The part with the cupcakes cracked me up. Reply

That ending was crazy!!



I love Polly so much, shes badass and hilarious. Reply

That ending! How is it even possible? Reply

That dance montage was great, loved how awkward Pollys moves were. Reply

So, dead body they found was the body Roller had in his boat.



I have a feeling this season is gonna end on a cliffhanger of some kind, Reply

I love this show sfm, I'm super happy especially that today was my day off lmao <3 Reply

Polly got me screaming in tears, omg. So perfect! fucking cackling Reply

I need to remember to binge this show when the season ends.



I wish these posts were also nails talk cause that would be fun. Those nails in the gif as so qt. The only accessible way I've found to do super cool nails is jamberry but I really hate that shit. It's expensive, a pyramid scheme, etc Reply

idk. i try to make them into beauty posts and people get upset that we're chatting beauty and not the show. i have no idea how to split the difference! i love nail polish. i'm terrible at nail art. i have tiny stubby nails (it honestly looks like i have the nails of a young child and they just haven't grown up yet?) but i love getting extensions and beautiful manicures. if i had the money i'd always have them done........but since i'm broke af, i just paint my own nails and pretend it's as satisfying Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I got tips to help grow my nails out but I left them on too long and one snapped off and broke my natural nail. another nail broke too but didn't come off completely thank goodness. This happened yesterday and my plan was to get them off tomorrow! ='( I got them cleaned up today before work. They're a little too blue but whatever. Reply

How's this show? I've been meaning to start watching but haven't yet. Reply

highly recommend! Reply

i've got this on. i don't love it...but i don't hate it.

i've got this on. i don't love it...but i don't hate it.

loveeeeeeee. i have navy on my toes and i resisted a vamp for my fingers but it's all chipped and picking what to wear next is always a challenge. might use your colour as inspiration!

that ending!!!!!!!



(please lord tell me why am i attracted to roller???) Reply

I live and breath for this show. I just love it so much. I came for Niecy Nash and wasn't expecting a whole lot and I'm staying for basically everything? Polly's out of this world, Quiet Ann is stunning, Virginia is a hot ass mess. I'm in love.



I watched this today and it's interesting to hear the actresses talk about how how truly novel an experience it is to be on a show that's female lead, female written, even female edited (and how it's nice to just look around and see dudes...holding coffee. And not much else. ;))



Edited at 2017-07-10 06:01 am (UTC) Reply

damn, I knew it was too good to be true! Reply

this gif reminds me i need to get my nails done. my nails look like shet Reply

I'm in love with those nails in the gif 😍😍😍 Reply

