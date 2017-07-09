Promo for Claws 1x06


All of our girls go to their new fancy salon for the first time. They aren't met with the kindness of strangers. Desna (Niecy Nash) and crew decide to compete in Florida's premiere nail design competition for a big cash prize. Feeling left out of the crew, Virginia (Karrueche Tran) does something shocking to get some of life's finer things. Jennifer (Jenn Lyon) finds out an agonizing secret of Desna's that may destroy their friendship forever.

