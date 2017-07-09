Promo for Claws 1x06
All of our girls go to their new fancy salon for the first time. They aren't met with the kindness of strangers. Desna (Niecy Nash) and crew decide to compete in Florida's premiere nail design competition for a big cash prize. Feeling left out of the crew, Virginia (Karrueche Tran) does something shocking to get some of life's finer things. Jennifer (Jenn Lyon) finds out an agonizing secret of Desna's that may destroy their friendship forever.
I love Polly so much, shes badass and hilarious.
I have a feeling this season is gonna end on a cliffhanger of some kind,
I wish these posts were also nails talk cause that would be fun. Those nails in the gif as so qt. The only accessible way I've found to do super cool nails is jamberry but I really hate that shit. It's expensive, a pyramid scheme, etc
nail polish rn
Re: nail polish rn
i've got this on. i don't love it...but i don't hate it.
(please lord tell me why am i attracted to roller???)
I watched this today and it's interesting to hear the actresses talk about how how truly novel an experience it is to be on a show that's female lead, female written, even female edited (and how it's nice to just look around and see dudes...holding coffee. And not much else. ;))
Edited at 2017-07-10 06:01 am (UTC)