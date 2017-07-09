TWIN PEAKS: Part 9 discussion! 🦉🌀
Oh my god, the website from tonight's #TwinPeaks is real and amazing. https://t.co/AC6hM28XSN— Devin Fuller (@DevFull) July 10, 2017
tonight's Twin Peaks had a funnier and lighter tone, which was an interesting contrast from the haunting 7 and 8 parts. I highly suggest you checkout the website from tonight's ep!
"It's a fucking morgue!"
Do we think this season will be the end of the series? I'm doubting it now.
It was just like an old episode with the comical music background and Lucy and Andy. I loved all of it.
Last episode will still be a favorite, but I enjoyed this one.
(This is not my manip btw 😂)
My favorite part was Albert on the plane: "Yeah, yeah, I know, 'fuck you Albert.'"
What do we think about the theory that Audrey is the one who will finally "wake Cooper up"?? (based on the red shoes scene)
Does anyone have the tea on Garland and how he's clairvoyant?
http://twinpeaks.wikia.com/wiki/Garland
maybe a dumb question: is johnny dead or just injured?
I literally didn't get that the guy running around was Audrey's brother until I saw on twitter about the credits cuz that wasn't the same house. I bet he's dead and that is what prompt's Audrey's return.
(was it supposed to be funny? I feel like it was...w/e i loved it)
I'm glad Garland is so involved tbh i've always thought he was super interesting
This episode gave us so much I'm so happy. Finally we know for sure DoppleCoop is the one in contact with the eyebrow guy at the computer in Vegas, all the hits were him. And the code to the safe behind the desk where the envelope with Dougie and Lorraine's photos came from has the same passcode sounds as the room with the glass box from episode 1, so that's all but confirmed to be DoppCoop too.
Was NOT expecting Matthew Lillard's character to have found an entrance to the lodge though wtf! He was really good in his scene. The only other lodge entrance known in canon was in Argentina. Also, Dougie didn't exist before 1997... I'm curious how DoppCoop physically created him "for a purpose" like how do you just make a grown man so that he can be sucked into the lodge in place of Cooper and have his soul annihilated lmao
I don't remember if Leland tells Coop to find Laura before or after that happened though.
i think w/e laura was in the lodge (like why is she even there if she died and never went in anyway?) is like in one of the dimensions they'll encounter at A. the coordinates or B. the jack rabbit palace maybe?