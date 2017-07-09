TWIN PEAKS: Part 9 discussion! 🦉🌀

the website is giving me geocities flashbacks tbh Reply

lmaooo i love ur icon sfm. that pic is downright iconic tbh

Do we think this season will be the end of the series? I'm doubting it now.



OT, but I got a message this site just completely copied my ONTD original lmao SUCH a good episode, it's almost fully Twin Peaks again! I guess this was the "give Kyle a break" episode lolDo we think this season will be the end of the series? I'm doubting it now.OT, but I got a message this site just completely copied my ONTD original lmao https://businessmonkeynews.com/en/6-par ejas-famosas-que-admitieron-tener-sexo-e n-publico-chrissy-teigen-no-tiene-pudor-a lguno/?tpedit=1&lang=en

I really hope there is another season, but I am trying to not get my hopes up.



It was just like an old episode with the comical music background and Lucy and Andy. I loved all of it.

Last episode will still be a favorite, but I enjoyed this one.

It's being branded as a "limited series event" so I think it'll be done with. David had like 4 movies planned but only made 1, but seems to be continuing the story 25 years later from what was rumored to be played out in those back when.

Kyle's been on a break for two episodes in a row lol all he did in ep 8 was get shot and ressurected by hobos

This episode was so satisfying. I enjoy Constance as a minor character. I love Tim Roth and I fucking cheered when he came on screen. Chantal comes through with the junk food. Garland and Bobby's relationship is so touching even when Garland isn't alive. Ben has nothing but R-E-S-P-E-C-T for women. Everyone fucking hates Chad and his lunch stunk up the conference room. Matthew Lillard as Bill Hastings is so incredible. Fuck you, Tammy, why does all of her movement come from her hips? It's so distracting.

Her posing on the stairs with Cole and Diane was ridiculous. Funny, but ridiculous.

I love Tammy she always looks so fab and those hips don't lie!

Tammy gets so much hate for everything she does and how she apparently sucks at acting but I think she's just fine ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ I like her and can't wait to see her do even more

So is Diane working with Booper?

Hell no, but I'm curious why you'd think that?



Edited at 2017-07-10 04:20 am (UTC)

(This is not my manip btw 😂)







Edited at 2017-07-10 04:47 am (UTC) It looked like they were texting(This is not my manip btw 😂)

I was pretty surprised Ike went down without much of a fight. I guess he had bent his preferred murder weapon earlier though.



My favorite part was Albert on the plane: "Yeah, yeah, I know, 'fuck you Albert.'"

Sky Ferreira and that rash tho

i was disgusted omg

And ugh, we were eating dinner while watching and Sky Ferriera getting at that rash made me lose my appetite. She shouldn't be serving burgers in that condition tbh.

I wonder if it'll turn into body horror soon.

Blech, I hope not. I'm a wuss about that kind of shit

That's what I'm scared of. I really thought she was going to scratch until she bled or torn the skin away tonight. I was cringing the whole time ugh

I think so and I'd bet money on Jerry chopping off his foot like Mike did his not-arm tbh.

It better not!! The one kind i can't deal with. ESPESH skin stuff bleh noTY

I hope she isn't serving burgers at the Double R omg

I'm getting a little anxious at everything being wrapped up in nine episodes.

honestly, same? we're at the halfway point and don't even have cooper back yet

cooper ain't coming until episode 16 imo

It really sucks that we have more episodes without cooper than we'll have with him. also sucks that audrey still isn't in.

Same, but Kyle MacLachlan said in an interview that everything will make sense at the end, so I'm still hopeful.

This episode tied so much in and pushed the plot forward a ton. And Gole/Albert/Tammy know of the ring saying "Dougie and Janey-E!" After the Warden gets killed (assuming that is soon), Tim Roth and JJL's character (who should have been Dale Dickey cmon now!) will be going to vegas to kill Dougie n Janey-E. Also if its 9/29 some shit is going down on 10/2 and 10/3 according to Briggs's note (white or black lodge entrance maybe??)

I never cared much for Bobby but he's becoming one of my favorite characters in the new series.

i didn't realize this until recently but bobby actually cared about laura and shelly? like yeah he was a teenage douche and actually killed a guy in fire walk with me but he wasn't as much of a dickbag as he could have been

Yeah, you're right. I feel like it's sort of easy to forget, especially if your focus isn't really on him so much when you watch and haven't rewatched in awhile. That scene in the new series where he just lost it when he saw Laura's photo is what reminded me, tbh.

i thought he cared for shelly but in the original series he really didn't seem to care about laura lol, i was honestly shocked when he burst into tears when he saw her picture.

I love bobby and i didn't see it coming

I really liked this episode but I feel like we got so much info I couldn't take it all in. I've got so many questions now!



What do we think about the theory that Audrey is the one who will finally "wake Cooper up"?? (based on the red shoes scene)

I hope it's Audrey that wakes him up (not gonna happen) but I think the red shoes were reminding him of the red room again

not to be that person but where the FUCK is miss audrey

Maybe she'll show up next week for her brother's funeral

Seriously. If she's only in for an a tiny amount of episodes I will be so sad. :(

The 5 million shots of Sky's pit, I can't



Does anyone have the tea on Garland and how he's clairvoyant?

I think he was in the white lodge when he was hibernating and unlike in the black lodge, you don't age there (hence why his body was 40some) and you can "see everything" there, which was vaguely established in s2 during Garland and Bobby's diner talk.

I recommend reading this because I'm pretty sure his in/outs throughout the series are because he can time travel/jump around (is it future or is it past) just like Phillip Jeffries, because that is how he knew everything that would happen to Bobby and his mom and Cooper. Garland has been up on this crazy shit, in season 2 he speaks about the white lodge to cooper in the woods when they're toasting marshmallows, right before he ~disappears for a few days. http://twinpeaks.wikia.com/wiki/Garland _Briggs I recommend reading this because I'm pretty sure his in/outs throughout the series are because he can time travel/jump around (is it future or is it past) just like Phillip Jeffries, because that is how he knew everything that would happen to Bobby and his mom and Cooper.

i really wasn't expecting garland to be central in tying these plots together (given the actor is deceased) but i like it!



maybe a dumb question: is johnny dead or just injured?



Edited at 2017-07-10 04:22 am (UTC)

The book is HEAVY on Major Briggs so I figured it would go there



I literally didn't get that the guy running around was Audrey's brother until I saw on twitter about the credits cuz that wasn't the same house. I bet he's dead and that is what prompt's Audrey's return.

I knew the name Johnny sounded familiar but I didn't connect the dots until the end of the scene. Yeah, if he's dead, I'm thinking it'll prompt Audrey's return as well.

I love Bobby lmao. Some of my fave moments this season were him pausing to cry over Laura so many times lmao.



(was it supposed to be funny? I feel like it was...w/e i loved it)



I'm glad Garland is so involved tbh i've always thought he was super interesting

ok but WHERE the fuck was laura taken in episode 2? When she was screaming and snatched out the lodge?



This episode gave us so much I'm so happy. Finally we know for sure DoppleCoop is the one in contact with the eyebrow guy at the computer in Vegas, all the hits were him. And the code to the safe behind the desk where the envelope with Dougie and Lorraine's photos came from has the same passcode sounds as the room with the glass box from episode 1, so that's all but confirmed to be DoppCoop too.



Was NOT expecting Matthew Lillard's character to have found an entrance to the lodge though wtf! He was really good in his scene. The only other lodge entrance known in canon was in Argentina. Also, Dougie didn't exist before 1997... I'm curious how DoppCoop physically created him "for a purpose" like how do you just make a grown man so that he can be sucked into the lodge in place of Cooper and have his soul annihilated lmao

I think Laura was yanked out and either put into an already existing doppelgänger or a brand new one like dougie almost.



I don't remember if Leland tells Coop to find Laura before or after that happened though.

