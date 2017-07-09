Celebs React to Donny Jr meeting with Russian lawyer after Trump secured nomination
Of course he did. And denied such a meeting had taken place. If these meetings with Russians are so innocent why keep denying they happened? https://t.co/N50Ti0apLV— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 8, 2017
- Don Jr, the male Tiffany Trump, met with a Kremlin connected lawyer in June 2016 with Komplicit Kushner and Paul Manafort. The lawyer told them she had "damaging information" on Hillary Clinton. This meeting was right after Orange Anus secured the Repugnant nomination. He initially said they met regarding an adoption program for Russian children. NYT dropped a bomb today that the meeting was in regards to the lawyer having damaging info on Clinton.
Donald Trump Jr...Saturday vs Sunday. pic.twitter.com/GiLT33nv4s— Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 10, 2017
Col•lu•sion - noun - secret or illegal cooperation or conspiracy, especially in order to cheat or deceive others. https://t.co/Hg70EW5g6h— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 9, 2017
Jon Lovett from Pod Save America
OFFICIAL STATEMENT OF DONALD TRUMP JR ON RECENT ALLEGATIONS pic.twitter.com/NcyZXQeV8d— Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) July 9, 2017
#donaldISdone #byebyeJR https://t.co/rdPYRQl83E— ROSIE (@Rosie) July 9, 2017
GOP: Your President disgraced the greatest nation on earth in front of the eyes of the world. How long before you find your spines?— Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 8, 2017
The only way this @DonaldJTrumpJr story would be more condemning is if his official statement was an acrostic poem titled "Collusion" pic.twitter.com/bLPEaLtfl4— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) July 9, 2017
I'm tired
Just a reminder: Trump came out today saying that he and Russia will be joining on a cybersecurity campaign. Trump is meeting with Macron for Bastille Day on Friday. Macron was hacked and it was released in an document dump in the time period where they aren't allowed to campaign any further 24/48 hours before voters go to the polls, so he could not respond officially. It is widely believed (shockingly!) that Russian hackers were behind this hacking.
