Celebs React to Donny Jr meeting with Russian lawyer after Trump secured nomination

I looked quick and thought the title meant RDJ and I was just like what?

Omg me too.

Same

do you love america? because I love America I love America more than anyone! wow this coke is great! pic.twitter.com/TRIhRbGPwL — jordan 🌹 (@JordanUhl) July 10, 2017

Every time I had accidentally come across this tool doing an interview he is coked the fuck out.

if i was a trump, i'd be coked out of my mind as well

He on that Sophie Turner good shit.

He's like a Will Arnett adaptation of himself

Reply

i genuinely thought this video was sped up.

the slow zoom out + dramatic zoom in combo is so funny

chill son

Holy shit, haha.



Reply

Omg lol take breath sis.

I can't believe he told people he was just talking about the adoption of Russian orphans like...in what universe lol

Rob Goldstone, the Donald Trump Jr. acquaintance who brokered the meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer, the day after the 2016 US election: pic.twitter.com/20bMLUvDiH — Jon Swaine (@jonswaine) July 9, 2017

I am still fucking screaming @ how obvious Trump and his ugly sons and associates are.

They're so fucking dumb that they can't even collude properly LMAO

Oh come on!

pathetic

You didn't even try a little

FLASHBACK: Mike Pence January 2017.



Q: Did any Trump campaign member have contact with the Russians?



Pence: "Of course not." pic.twitter.com/uSgQMkpydv — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 9, 2017 Reply

So do you think they'll put him in gen pop?

I have the hugest journalist crush on John Dickerson. I love him so much. He is so chill but fair.

Edited at 2017-07-10 02:19 am (UTC)

Yeah ok but who HASN'T colluded with Russians? They're fine people!*



*This comment distributed by SUP Media and rambler-co.ru Reply

If you enjoy vodka, you've pretty much colluded with Russia too ok?!!1

That Arrested Development line is so iconic in this current administration.

that's a horrible lie lmao

one of my favorite gifs

Reply

This iconic moment

ICONIC

What is this from?

Just a reminder: Trump came out today saying that he and Russia will be joining on a cybersecurity campaign. Trump is meeting with Macron for Bastille Day on Friday. Macron was hacked and it was released in an document dump in the time period where they aren't allowed to campaign any further 24/48 hours before voters go to the polls, so he could not respond officially. It is widely believed (shockingly!) that Russian hackers were behind this hacking.

OMG QUEENIE FROM THE DOGVILLE COMEDIES!

YYYYAAAAASSSS!!! I found those GIFs/that video and it was life changing.

Iirc about macron the good savior Obama had already tipped off macron so macrons team planted fake stuff to fool the hackers and also trip them up.

Lols .....



Lols ..... Reply

🔥🔥🔥Sources: WH is in total turmoil tonight! For first time, top Trump staffers fear Don Jr is in real legal trouble. https://t.co/Ntai8fbx5K — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) July 10, 2017

Reply

Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up!1!

Sources close to Trump are discussing which "advisers to the White House" might want revenge against Don Jr. 🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/U84zX22QVW — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) July 10, 2017

Kushner tbh! This is turning into Game of Thrones in the White House and I love it

One can only hope!

Lock him up! And throw away the key.

I can't wait to see this whole family frogmarched away from the White House

I want the entire family behind bars.



And then I'll get huge posters of their mugshots and decorate my home with them. Reply

LOCK HIM UP

LOCK HIM UP

LOCK HIM UP

LOCK HIM UP

LOCK HIM UP Reply

Lol yeah right, with all the shit they've gotten away with at this point, this don jr crap is nothing

LOL

He's so fucking ugly. This face should be under a spoiler cut.

And he's the less creepy-looking brother. This family is some inbred-lookin' motherfuckers.

I can't stand to look at their mouths, any of them. Whether they're moving or not, it's just... ugh.

I love the Daily News

Doesn't this treasonous motherfucker have enough money to buy himself a chin?

lmaoooo they knew what they were doing when they chose that pic

he really is ugly and evil omg



the other one is just ugly as sin and dumb, it's not as bad Reply

Eric and Donny look like the villains in an '80s movie, the ones who are total bitches when they get caught.

can you imagine if you belonged to a family where the big shared trait isn't something like oh everyone has big ears or oh everyone's a ginger, it's oh, everyone has a mouth that looks like a butthole, we're so proud

Donald Trump Jr. basically told the NY Times that he tried colluding with the Russians but he was too stupid to do so successfully — Lib Crusher (@lib_crusher) July 9, 2017

Dude is so dumb that he'd fall for one of those email money scams

Dude is so dumb that he'd fall for one of those email money scams Reply

lmfaoooo

I'm laughing but I'm also crying

At this point, who didn't collude with Russia at Drumpf's camp?



I still can't believe there are people defending him.



Edited at 2017-07-10 03:03 am (UTC) Reply

"Meddling"-an adorable choice of words! Makes it seem like nosy neighbor on a sitcom! UR opinion(s):1)NO 2)CHINA 3)NO ONE KNOWS 4)400 lb guy https://t.co/dvqeRdMM5C — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 9, 2017



Now it is time to move forward & continue working"constructively"with Russia to hack the midterms-then on to my reelection! #WinningWithVlad https://t.co/hbl0ENPugg — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 9, 2017

Mark has been dragging tramp the last few days, it's great.

Did anyone else catch this?





VERY weird. And very scary if Rachel is right. Reply

Yes I saw this. Journalists are already alert about this.

I'm actually shocked this is the first whiff of this there has been. There has to be a mountain of false leads the White House has tried plant with the media - disinformation and chaos is their gig.

I mean, did SendItToRachel.com never expect forged documents?

Am I missing something?



Am I missing something? Reply

I can't watch 20 mins of this

Can someone cliffs notes it for me pls and thx Reply

Parent

