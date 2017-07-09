sixties;

Celebs React to Donny Jr meeting with Russian lawyer after Trump secured nomination



- Don Jr, the male Tiffany Trump, met with a Kremlin connected lawyer in June 2016 with Komplicit Kushner and Paul Manafort. The lawyer told them she had "damaging information" on Hillary Clinton. This meeting was right after Orange Anus secured the Repugnant nomination. He initially said they met regarding an adoption program for Russian children. NYT dropped a bomb today that the meeting was in regards to the lawyer having damaging info on Clinton.



[more tweets!]

Jon Lovett from Pod Save America









sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
  • Current Music: Amy Winehouse - Valerie
Tagged: , , , ,