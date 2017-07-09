Sophie Turner Wants Sansa to Have "More Kills" on Game of Thrones

I want her to be the one to kill Cersei Reply

Plz it's gonna be Queen Brianne of Tarth to do it. She'll also fucking kill the mountain. That or it'll be the high Empress Lyanna fucking Mormont Reply

There's no way it won't be Jaime imo Reply

Only if it's Arya wearing Jaime's face tbh Reply

im with you, it'll be Jaime. sorry Arya, cant win 'em all. Reply

yep, it's definitely going to be jaime. tyrion already killed tywin and their mother died during his childbirth, so he's taken down his fair share of lannisters already Reply

after the whole rape scene by joffrey's casket, that makes me kinda uncomfortable? Reply

This is the logical conclusion of the plot in the books so far. But I also can't help but see it as a massive character regression on the part of Jaime. Like he spends his whole post-hand life trying to carve out an independent identity, only to forever be connected to her again,in death. Reply

fuck that. Reply

cool story? Reply

can she start with little finger plz Reply

That would be ideal. Reply

The only driver of character development I need for her. Reply

Sophie has a lot of thoughts about Sansa lately Reply

are actors not allowed to have thoughts on the characters they play? Reply

Of course, she just seems more chatty before this season than I remember for previous ones. Reply

You icon delights me on a number of levels. More Lady Mormont, please! Reply

Ok but tbh Sansa character is not a revenge killing lady...she can kill by proxy as she has already done a lot Reply

Sophie has never understood Sansa's character tbh. Reply

ita Reply

true Reply

she's obsessed with being Dany. Reply

It is known Reply

She can't really understand a book's portrayal of the character when her show version has been altered dramatically. I think she was doing just fine understanding Sansa before the rape scene changed everything. Reply

Don't you think she means that, "killing" through her words and actions? She didn't kill Ramsay directly, she stood and allowed it to happen. She's had a lot of trauma and a lot of time to think about who has done her/ the Starks wrong, so I don't blame Sophie for advocating her character's more "action" stance. Show Sansa is miles away from Book Sansa. Reply

okay, but you can talk about and depict rape without it being titillating and without it being mass produced so much on one show to the point that it's a hallmark for fucks sake. Reply

I just want Sansa to survive until the end and rule either Winterfell or the Eyrie without being entirely corrupted/jaded by life. I'm still pissed we'll never get to see Alayne humbling Harry because I am LIVING for this YA levels of courting Reply

Same here! Reply

Yes at her ruling something. I don't think she'd ever voluntarily leave the North again, and I hate the Eyrie, so I hope she stays in Winterfell. Reply

The Eyrie is where the true power is at. She needs to hop on that and leave Winterfell to Bran. Reply

Mte Reply

Sansa is straight up one of the most boring fucking characters on GoT, Sir Davos is more interesting than ZUNZA ffs. Reply

It's like she's all tl;dr about any of the criticism. Aka some people have war in their countries That whole third bullet point.It's like she's all tl;dr about any of the criticism. Aka some people have war in their countries Reply

lbr she wants to be simcoe levels of revenge Reply

eh, im done grilling her for her comments on the rape scene. she isn't to blame for that storyline, and she can't speak out against the shows creators. i don't like her answers but im not going to tear her apart for it anymore.



i cant tell if ontd hates sansa now because of sophie, or they got bored of the performative love for her becuase of "omg weaponized femininity!!"



i still like sansa, tho show and book sansa are two different characters. what sansa experienced with ramsay is going to make her more hard and blood thirsty and im fine with that. male characters, good and bad are allowed to kill as much as they want. let sansa murder the people who have hurt her and her family. no more narratives about women being innately good and peaceful anymore, im tired of them.



this season i want sansa to be done with littlefinger for good, and start being more assertive and assured of her decisions politically. its still stupid that she didn't tell jon about the knights of the vale coming to help. i also want her relationship with arya to grow, no petty fighting between them. i want her to survive, and not be cruel, but not be soft either. Reply

Yeah, just looking at little finger makes me kinda ill and I really hope that Sansa doesn't start falling for his bullshit again this season. :( She's come so far and it will be painful to see that. Reply

I kind of think a different actress would have portrayed Sansa a lot better than Sophie Turner. No offense. With Arya and Cersei, for example, I can't imagine anyone else in those roles. Can't say the same for Sansa or Dany. I wonder how Tamzin Merchant did in the unaired pilot. Reply

ia. not sure tamzin would have been better though. i'm still surprised the pilot hasn't leaked somehow yet. Reply

IA. I think with a different actress people would find Sansa more likable as well. Reply

Tamzin was horrible as Catherine Howard on The Tudors. Reply

I liked Sophie as Sansa in season 1 - 3, but after that... Reply

Sophie was good as child sansa Reply

Anyone could have played child Sansa Reply

I'd like all the characters to kill sansa murder on the orient express, style. Reply

Pretty much every female character on the show has been raped or threatened with it. There's a difference between not ignoring a subject and making it essentially a rite of passage. Reply

Pretty much every woman I know in real life has been raped or threatened with it, myself included, sooo....



Edited at 2017-07-10 03:23 am (UTC)

The point is the way the rapes are portrayed, not the amount necessary. I mean that scene in the wildlings house when the crows were there had rape going on casually in the background while the other characters were talking. Like not big deal. And they sure as hell weren't focusing on how traumatic it would be. Reply

i stopped watching this show somewhere in season 4, is it worth catching up Reply

Season 6 is SOOOO GOOD. Way better than season 5. Reply

season 6 was a huge game changer for me. went from casual and self hatred watcher, to like full on nerd fan. Reply

Like everyone else said Season 6 was really good, them not being bound to the source material really made a difference IMO Reply

i'll just add to the others that season 6 was good, but only because of the last couple of episodes Reply

