Sophie Turner Wants Sansa to Have "More Kills" on Game of Thrones
- says that Sansa may have changed as a result of being apart from the Starks and their morals, but is still a good person at the end of the day
- was happy that Sansa got her first kill: "It felt really good to give Sansa back that power that’s been stripped from her. [...] So this was the moment where she had all of the power. I’m sure it was intoxicating for her, too, that feeling she’d been craving for so long, and it was intoxicating for me. I loved it! I want more kills!
- wants her to get revenge on Cersei, says that she hopes the character continues to grow more powerful and confident
- discusses the rape scene with Ramsay again, says again that it's a taboo topic that people should be taking about more and "one of the things it stirred in me was surprise that so much of people's time and energy was being spent discussing a fictional scene on television when you hear about people in third world countries -- and not just third world countries, all over the world -- getting raped every day, and sexually assaulted every day." She says that it would be an "injustice" to ignore it
It's like she's all tl;dr about any of the criticism. Aka some people have war in their countries
i cant tell if ontd hates sansa now because of sophie, or they got bored of the performative love for her becuase of "omg weaponized femininity!!"
i still like sansa, tho show and book sansa are two different characters. what sansa experienced with ramsay is going to make her more hard and blood thirsty and im fine with that. male characters, good and bad are allowed to kill as much as they want. let sansa murder the people who have hurt her and her family. no more narratives about women being innately good and peaceful anymore, im tired of them.
this season i want sansa to be done with littlefinger for good, and start being more assertive and assured of her decisions politically. its still stupid that she didn't tell jon about the knights of the vale coming to help. i also want her relationship with arya to grow, no petty fighting between them. i want her to survive, and not be cruel, but not be soft either.
