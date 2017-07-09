got | emilia smile

Sophie Turner Wants Sansa to Have "More Kills" on Game of Thrones




- says that Sansa may have changed as a result of being apart from the Starks and their morals, but is still a good person at the end of the day
- was happy that Sansa got her first kill: "It felt really good to give Sansa back that power that’s been stripped from her. [...] So this was the moment where she had all of the power. I’m sure it was intoxicating for her, too, that feeling she’d been craving for so long, and it was intoxicating for me. I loved it! I want more kills!
- wants her to get revenge on Cersei, says that she hopes the character continues to grow more powerful and confident
- discusses the rape scene with Ramsay again, says again that it's a taboo topic that people should be taking about more and "one of the things it stirred in me was surprise that so much of people's time and energy was being spent discussing a fictional scene on television when you hear about people in third world countries -- and not just third world countries, all over the world -- getting raped every day, and sexually assaulted every day." She says that it would be an "injustice" to ignore it

source 2 3

what do you want for Sansa this season, ONTD?
Tagged: ,