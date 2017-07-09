New Sense8 deleted scene ft. Lito, Hernando and a lot of sexy dancing.

ONTD, have you already accepted that Lito/Hernando are the best part of Sense8??



YES OP! Lito/Hernando and Sun where my fav parts of this show.

i can't handle the stupid smile on my face. Reply

For me the best part of Sense8 is the fight scenes.



But this was great



yep! anytime Sun was kicking ass I was just mesmerized, Wolfgang was great in that regard too Reply

alfonso herrera is so fine as hernando Reply

i spit my drink when i found out he was in RBD the mexican pop group. he is so fucking fine now. Reply

lmao yeah those were rough times. i still find him most attractive as hernando. he should adopt the look full time Reply

It's an absolute joke that this show filmed all over the world and they still haven't put it on a bluray. The blurays would be amazing for this show. There's definitely hours of deleted scenes, the commentaries would be hilarious and insightful, the features of creating the show would be great and this cult following would be so willing to spend lots of coins on the show and merchandise but Netflix is too stupid.



Jamie (Nomi) said that there's a deleted scene during the picnic in the Christmas special where Amanita mentions how she can feel the differences in her and Nomi responds that her aggressiveness is all Wolfgang and her gentleness is all Kala. I would love to hear more lines like that. There's also a deleted scene with all the girls together outside Kala's place and I'm so sad I cant watch it.



Sun and Nomi dancing together gives me feels lol. I want Dani to get into the orgy just cause she ~deserves~ it for being so amazing lol. Hell just have her on the side feeling herself while the cast is going at it.



I would love it if after the finale they put together some sort of bluray special with all of the episodes and the deleted scenes! Reply

I love Lito and Hernando even though they remind me how painfully lonely I am, but my favorite part is definitely Amanita.



I also really enjoyed Lila from the second season, she was bad news for Wolfie, but she was a freak and I enjoyed every scene with her in it. The thing she did just before he got arrested, when he was all sweaty from the workout and she ran her finger all over his sweaty chest, then licked her finger? Bitch! Reply

I LOVE AMANITA Reply

I hate Lila and hope that Kala chops her head off in the upcoming special. Reply

YES ia about Lila. That actress was so fun to watch. Reply

I can't believe how uninterested I got in this show when I ate up season 1, I still haven't even seen one episode of the second one Reply

Op, stop trying to make Sense8 happen.







it's cancelled.







mwahahaha Reply

It has more fans than the 3 ONTDers that watch Younger, ok??!!!



It has more fans than the 3 ONTDers that watch Younger, ok??!!!

that's just a pity finale so y'all won't cry





ontd isn't known for its taste so obviously there aren't more Younger fans!!!!!!! Reply

there's a 2 hour special coming, sorry bout ittttt Reply

still can't stop thinking about that graveyard fight between Sun and Detective Mun - legit think it's one of the best fight scenes I've ever seen Reply

because it was... hot in a way? you wanted them to almost kill each other and then fuck Reply

fight scenes usually put me to sleep, but the fights in this show are all so good! Reply

It was awesome. My favorite part of that is when they take that little break to just talk, walking down the stairs and Sun is all pristine and Mun looks like he's been lost in the wild for 5 days LOL. I need to watch all his scenes again.



i read that as Lilo for a second and got really worried Reply

Lito/Hernando, Sun and Wolfgang and his friend were always fun/entertaining to watch. AND Nomi/Amanita. I know it's an unpopular opinion, but I adore Nomi.



I wish Netflix would just cut the budget instead of cancelling. S02 was a huge improvement.



It's not an unpopular opinion unless you're focusing on ONTD which hates everyone and everything. Fans generally love the entire cluster honestly. Even every ship is loved lol. Reply

lol that's so true. maybe because i stay far far away from the fandom but i assumed everyone loved everyone Reply

Ugh Nomi is the worst Reply

People don't like Nomi? Oh my god, why? Reply

rly hoping in the special that they put in a scene where lito tells them about the sensates! Reply

lito and hernando are everything Reply

I love this show so damn much. Contrary to many people on here I enjoy all of the sensates and glad that we are going to get some form of closure. Reply

