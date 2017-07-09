New Sense8 deleted scene ft. Lito, Hernando and a lot of sexy dancing.
Here's an alt link, since it's blocked or (partially) muted in some countries.
- A deleted scene from the second season of sense8 made it's way online.
- It's an extended version of Lito's birthday party, and you can see him dancing with Daniela and later dancing with a reluctant Hernando.
- As always, it's hot as fuck. We're all Daniela.
ONTD, have you already accepted that Lito/Hernando are the best part of Sense8??
YES OP! Lito/Hernando and Sun where my fav parts of this show.
But this was great
Jamie (Nomi) said that there's a deleted scene during the picnic in the Christmas special where Amanita mentions how she can feel the differences in her and Nomi responds that her aggressiveness is all Wolfgang and her gentleness is all Kala. I would love to hear more lines like that. There's also a deleted scene with all the girls together outside Kala's place and I'm so sad I cant watch it.
Sun and Nomi dancing together gives me feels lol. I want Dani to get into the orgy just cause she ~deserves~ it for being so amazing lol. Hell just have her on the side feeling herself while the cast is going at it.
I also really enjoyed Lila from the second season, she was bad news for Wolfie, but she was a freak and I enjoyed every scene with her in it. The thing she did just before he got arrested, when he was all sweaty from the workout and she ran her finger all over his sweaty chest, then licked her finger? Bitch!
it's cancelled.
mwahahaha
It has more fans than the 3 ONTDers that watch Younger, ok??!!!
ontd isn't known for its taste so obviously there aren't more Younger fans!!!!!!!
I wish Netflix would just cut the budget instead of cancelling. S02 was a huge improvement.
