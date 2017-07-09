New Sense8 deleted scene ft. Lito, Hernando and a lot of sexy dancing.


Here's an alt link, since it's blocked or (partially) muted in some countries.

- A deleted scene from the second season of sense8 made it's way online.
- It's an extended version of Lito's birthday party, and you can see him dancing with Daniela and later dancing with a reluctant Hernando.
- As always, it's hot as fuck. We're all Daniela.

ONTD, have you already accepted that Lito/Hernando are the best part of Sense8??
