5H's Lauren comes for the Catholic Church

she stays dropping truth bombs Reply

Thread

Link

I saw that tweet and saw a tonne of #notallCatholics responses that have me giggling uncontrollably. Reply

Thread

Link

What was the best response if you don't mind me asking Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i liked "im a bisexual roman catholic it doesnt apply to us all" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The bisexual one mentioned before me as well someone srsly saying that "not all catholics are corrupt" 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh also someone calling Lauren "low" bc she and her catholic friends support lgbt ppl and that lauren should educate herself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People like to bring up the fact that the majority of Catholics (at least in the US, idk about other countries) support same-sex marriage and anti-discrimination laws. And that's great! But they shouldn't get pressed over people criticizing the Catholic church as an institution when its leaders are still spouting all this bullshit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i read that as "no more catholics" and i immediately started humming that tune from T2 lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean... she isn't wrong Reply

Thread

Link

Go in Lauren!



I wish I could live in a world without religion. Reply

Thread

Link

even without religion ppl would find all kinds of excuses and justifications for their actions. it's sad, really. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yep, ppl would just create diff groups to rally around. religion can be positive as a community source but assholes ruin everything Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah but it wouldn't be ~justified~ with religion. You couldn't just say oh I've repented for my sins.



People will suck no matter what but a good majority of monsters use religion for their benefits. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah. see: athiests/anti-religious ppl who basically turn science and utilitarianism into religions to justify anything from abuse to ethnic cleansing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need to move into the woods for 3 months after reading the Incel and Men Going Their Own Way reddits



like, evvvverrrryyyytime I start cutting straight white boys slack the universe shows otherwise, why are people terrible??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It'd still be violent without it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It would be a good start Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia but it also seems like humans are the root of the problem Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm not religious, but i don't think there's anything wrong with following a religion (except when it becomes cult-like) - i just guess it depends on how extremely you follow it, and whether or not you're being peaceful. like, i think if people find some sort of comfort in a 'god' or higher power then sure, as long as they're not harming anyone. i do think that some religious teachings are very outdated and problematic though, and i'm not here for people using religion as an excuse to be racist/sexist/homophobic or w/e, or trying to force their religion onto others.



Edited at 2017-07-10 12:52 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Meh. I wish I could live in a world without capitalism. Religious ideology sanctifies a lot of the atrocities committed in the name of it, but if it didn't exist, there would be nothing to sanctify. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

girl did you not watch that episode of south park where the three athiest religions were at war with each other lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

There's nothing wrong with religion when people follow it to treat others better and live simply. The problem I have is with religious people who use it to justify their hate, discrimination, or ignorance. Religion brings lots of people comfort. It's sad that so many people abuse it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my mom's side of the family is "catholic" (they're technically catholic but don't give a shit about the religion) and my dad's side is filled with catholic nutjobs. they're fanatics. i used to think they were the nice kind of catholics until my uncle died two years ago and then I realized the evil tendencies they all have. also is it just me or do OTT catholics all smell like old clothes that's been stuck in a closet filled with moths for years? I was visiting someone at a hospital last week and I could literally smell the religion as this church group walked by. Reply

Thread

Link

I went to catholic school for a year and ur not wrong. It reminds me a bit of chanel no.5 or shalimar.



The scent of death, mothballs & passive aggression. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Death has kind of a sickly sweet smell to me, at least in the last week or so. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think its the frankincense and myrhh that all Catholic churches burn by the bushel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

one of my Aunties on my Dads side is a hard core Catholic, she posted on facebook once about how witches hexing Donald Trump had gone after children at the local Catholic school and given them nosebleeds and she thinks that yoga can invite the devil in lmao



Edited at 2017-07-10 02:16 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She didn't lie.



Wasn't there a cardinal just caught having a drug fueled gay sex orgy at the Vatican? Reply

Thread

Link



https://www.queerty.com/police-bust-pri ests-wild-drug-fueled-gay-orgy-now-pope-p issed-20170705 Yeah, when I read it, I was like "this really doesn't sound that crazy", but then I remembered that priests aren't supposed to do that sort of thing. The story said he got sent to some unnamed convent and I'm really curious about what's going on with him now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gorl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my eyes bugged out of my head when I read that headline Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

woooooow. sure takes YOLO on another level. Damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly after only getting thru i think 2 episodes on that documentary about the nun that was murdered and that absolutely vile priest, i am so full of rage of priests that abuse their power (Y(@*Y((* #H (*EY((Y@# Reply

Thread

Link

that show made me so angry omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm Catholic and I agree with her. And there are so many Catholics that love to compare homosexuality with pedophilia, but they still defend actual pedophiles. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm always haunted by a bob geldof interview I read where he said as a kid in Ireland people would justify abuse by priests towards children by saying "he's just a lonely man." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

woah fucking hell do you have a link to that interview?? thanks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I attended an all-girls Catholic high school in Southern California, and its brother school had a principal priest who everyone adored. We were so close, he even wrote me a letter telling me that I was like a daughter to him. It was a shocking betrayal to us all when it came out that he'd molested boys several years before that and had been transferred...as the head of an all-boys high school. The school had an open meeting for parents and children who wanted to discuss the news. I'd been sitting with mothers of students at the school, and they actually said, "it was so long ago. You'd think they'd be over it by now." The lack of empathy for abuse victims is astonishing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

gross Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's creepy as fuck when you realize just how many people are outraged at priests molesting boys, not because they're taking advantage of children, but because they're boys. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i bingewatched the keepers when it first came out and then watched spotlight immediately after that. the list of cities w cover ups that preceded the credits in the latter just kept filling me more and more w rage, especially as someone raised catholic (i've been agnostic since college, though)



as an undergrad i worked in catering and one of our events was a banquet for higher-up clergy and rich parishioners from my former church. i just remember side-eyeing the fuck out of them for raffling off a big screen tv (the days before plasma, so this thing was the size of the bus) and eating at this expensive ass catering hall when surely all of that money should have just gone to the poor people the raffle ticket profit was supposedly for. and now there's the added layer of wondering how many abusers populated my old church (as well as my grandparents', which i also visited as a child) and it makes me ill Reply

Thread

Link

I was gobsmacked at that list of cities at the end of Spotlight. Especially when I kept seeing cities in my own little country. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if you can stomach it, "deliver us from evil" a documentary from 2006 is also really good. I did the same (keepers -> spotlight and then this other film) and when you look at these situations in three totally different places (deliver us from evil is about parishes in CA) it's abundantly clear that the church has an internal

protocol for how to "deal with" abusive clergy by not dealing with them at all and silencing victims. it's a difficult watch though because it features a priest who talks pretty openly and extensively about abusing children, so be aware of that if you decide to watch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

deliver us from evil made me physically ill when i watched it like 10 years ago



i didnt really like the keepers tho. i think it didnt work as a miniseries. idk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I also did Keepers --> Spotlight, thanks for the other rec! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I doubt they'll stop considering one of their main ways to recruit for the priesthood seems to be by shaming gay catholic men into it and telling them the celibacy will save their soul. Reply

Thread

Link

I agree or parents pressuring their "weird kid" to join. I remember they said the evil priest from The Keepers was essentially forced to be a priest by his mother but his brother wasn't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's kinda normal for a Catholic family. You don't want all your kids joining the clergy, because then you won't have any grandchildren. Parents just single out the kid they think would be most suited to being a priest and put them on that track early. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did she lie though?

Not a bit Reply

Thread

Link

I went to catholic school my entire life - from kindergarten to grade 12. I never really paid much attention (especially in high school bc religion class was an easy credit and I'd just show up) but once I went to college I started to really examine what was taught to me and how hypocritical everything is but especially the Catholic church. So much fucked up shit was never talked about and you weren't really allowed to bring it up either.



This is semi ot but recently an old friend and I were exchanging stories about high school - how in high school we were asked if we wanted to go to an anti-abortion protest at parliament and at that time I never really thought much of it other than being able to miss school for the day (I was dumb and ignorant). Anyways the weekend before I hurt my ankle in soccer and had to use crutches so I didn't go to the march. I swear that was the greatest injury on earth because I didn't end up going and looking back I'd be so embarrassed that I went.



Another time I was maybe 11 or 12 and was an altar girl for whatever fucking reason. My church barely gave me any training and that Sunday I flopped so bad in church. The priest was waiting for me to open up the bible or some shit and the other altar sever had to nudge me. Had no idea what I was doing lmao. I went to Florida for family spring break and never came back again. @ God now I'm gay! /csb Reply

Thread

Link

I always love meeting other gay reformed Catholics, we've all been through the same bullshit. i will never forget being forced to watch that awful movie Passion of the Christ for my confirmation class and I remember everyone crying and I was the only one really fucking disturbed by it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I cannot believe how many people thought it was okay to show that traumatic, self-indulgent shit to kids. I don't care what you believe (or don't believe), that's so disgustingly inappropriate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh God Passion of the Christ. I remember we were too young but my brother's class got to watch it at the theatre as a field trip. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Never watched it, but heard it's super anti-Semetic? Is it as bad as I hear? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg yes having to watch the passion of the christ was mandatory but my mom wrote me & my brother a note saying we would pass out if we watched too violent films & they let us be exempt, but rly i think she wrote the note bc she was pissed that they made her sign a form about teaching sex ed but not a form when they showed an anti abortion movie & i was so disturbed by it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm glad i'm old and my catholic school days ended before that film came out



i have no desire to watch it and never will Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I went to Catholic school my whole life too, luckily my secondary school was fairly liberal(?) and kids felt comfortable coming out etc. while I was there. Though during our religious lessons, there was that air of not being able to tackle issues anyone had with Catholicism. I remember I was in secondary school when news came out about Pope John Paul II having covered up for some pedophile priests, and someone asked about it in our RE lesson... the teacher just hushed them and told them it wasn't relevant; like, we're Catholics learning about Catholicism, how is it not relevant?



We did have openly gay/lesbian teachers, so it was just a very confusing school experience tbh.



Edited at 2017-07-09 10:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i went to catholic school all my life but my parents weren't rly devout & both were pro-choice so i've been pro-choice from a young age. plus my grandma was devout but she never like defended the church when they fucked up & she never shied away from criticising the church when they deserved it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg your last paragraph! That happened to me too 😭. I was in primary school so maybe 9 or 10. The priest asked me to pass him the challis (I think) and I didn't really know what he meant but I pointed to the actual fucking challis and asked "this?" And he just walked past me and got it himself. Like, I understand you're doing a show but you fucking mortified a little kid you fuck! Lol clearly I'm not over it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

'that sunday i flopped so bad in church' screamign Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's not wrong at all



i've seen the club a week ago without knowing anything about and i'm still angry. fuck the catholic church Reply

Thread

Link