5H's Lauren comes for the Catholic Church
Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui came for anti-gay Catholics in a tweet earlier today.
This comes after the recent revelations about cardinal george pell.
source
I'm gonna need Catholics to stop preaching anti-gay sentiment with the amount of rampant pedophilia going on behind the scenes for years.— Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) July 9, 2017
I wish I could live in a world without religion.
People will suck no matter what but a good majority of monsters use religion for their benefits.
like, evvvverrrryyyytime I start cutting straight white boys slack the universe shows otherwise, why are people terrible???
The scent of death, mothballs & passive aggression.
Wasn't there a cardinal just caught having a drug fueled gay sex orgy at the Vatican?
https://www.queerty.com/police-bust-pri
as an undergrad i worked in catering and one of our events was a banquet for higher-up clergy and rich parishioners from my former church. i just remember side-eyeing the fuck out of them for raffling off a big screen tv (the days before plasma, so this thing was the size of the bus) and eating at this expensive ass catering hall when surely all of that money should have just gone to the poor people the raffle ticket profit was supposedly for. and now there's the added layer of wondering how many abusers populated my old church (as well as my grandparents', which i also visited as a child) and it makes me ill
protocol for how to "deal with" abusive clergy by not dealing with them at all and silencing victims. it's a difficult watch though because it features a priest who talks pretty openly and extensively about abusing children, so be aware of that if you decide to watch.
i didnt really like the keepers tho. i think it didnt work as a miniseries. idk
Not a bit
This is semi ot but recently an old friend and I were exchanging stories about high school - how in high school we were asked if we wanted to go to an anti-abortion protest at parliament and at that time I never really thought much of it other than being able to miss school for the day (I was dumb and ignorant). Anyways the weekend before I hurt my ankle in soccer and had to use crutches so I didn't go to the march. I swear that was the greatest injury on earth because I didn't end up going and looking back I'd be so embarrassed that I went.
Another time I was maybe 11 or 12 and was an altar girl for whatever fucking reason. My church barely gave me any training and that Sunday I flopped so bad in church. The priest was waiting for me to open up the bible or some shit and the other altar sever had to nudge me. Had no idea what I was doing lmao. I went to Florida for family spring break and never came back again. @ God now I'm gay! /csb
i have no desire to watch it and never will
We did have openly gay/lesbian teachers, so it was just a very confusing school experience tbh.
i've seen the club a week ago without knowing anything about and i'm still angry. fuck the catholic church