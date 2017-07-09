In Hollywood, Asian American actors see few lead roles, and pay discrepancies when they land one
There are many opportunities for Asian American actors – if you're OK with nail salon lady or IT guy, says one actor https://t.co/GALTuN6PEE— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 9, 2017
“In Hollywood, there are a lot of opportunities, but it is always for small roles with one-liners,” Korean American actor Edward Hong said in an interview. “If you want to be a store owner, the nail salon lady or the IT-tech guy, those are the parts, but rarely do we get a chance to be the main character.”
“There is a bias against Asian Americans,” said Nancy Wang Yuen, a sociology professor at Biola University who studies race and ethnicity in film and television. “I feel like we are invisible in society. We are nondescript and in a way dehumanized by not existing in scenes or having speaking roles. We are just part of the backdrop.”
Talking about this, I've watched asian dramas for years, usually with eng subs, and I know descendants did as well, translated some of the really popular stuff. We have an asian community that is almost completely neglected by our media, like, it has a huge cultural shock to me visiting a state, because while I knew it has a strong asian population, to see how many were there was just insane. Even when that state is portrayed, the asian citizens are ~exotic and rare~.
Anyway, due to Netflix here a lot of teens are watching the dramas, having crushes and rooting for the heroines and it's has been really cool to witness this on fb, for ex. Some people are discussing dramas as they do our soaps.
This exchange of local productions can only favor minorities that are ignored by Hollywood and/or their country production.
It's super frustrating because we're often excluded from discussions of racism, often due to the model minority stereotype and are not included in a lot of affirmative action (there's actually an unwritten cap to the number of Asian students a university will accept). However, we're definitely not considered "white" and continue to be made fun of in Hollywood and in society.
When we do call out racism, like that director (I forget his name) refuses to even address the issue, and it becomes a perpetual kind of gaslighting.
And that's one of the better examples on TV.
It makes me wonder if it is due to the growing East Asian (particularly Chinese) markets that this topic is becoming more visible.
In particular Ghost in a Shell which was developed in reponse to rapid tech development in Japan and the zeitgeist surrounding it to me made it clear it would be not just Asian, but Japanese actors. While "universality" can be argued with stories (although all those roads seem to magically point to Whiteland), GIAS casting was beyond the pale. While it's impact is certainly felt around the world, the way a uniquely Japanese approach to the story was lost. I'm glad it did poorly in the box office. And I hope whitewashed movies continue to fail until Hwood learns its lesson.
Hell, people aren't even interested in learning about new poc celebs. Years ago there used to be more posters who posted less mainstream poc celebs and the comments would max out at 20 comments when the average for posts was closer to 200 comments. I remember years back I used to post about Gina Rodriguez but because this was pre-Jane the Virgin like 5 people commented on the post.
This article is in response to the Hawaii 5-0 controversy. It's also the LA Times, and there's a large Asian population in LA and California, so they're relating to their existing readers instead of pandering to foreign markets. The article was co-written by an Asian person anyway.
Film is a wasteland even though Hollywood is "allegedly" trying to pander to China.
Also i read an article that says that chinese audience are sick of it too, they know its a hollywood tactic and have said that if they want to put chinese celebs in their movies they want them to have meatier roles