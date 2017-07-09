Maui

In Hollywood, Asian American actors see few lead roles, and pay discrepancies when they land one



“In Hollywood, there are a lot of opportunities, but it is always for small roles with one-liners,” Korean American actor Edward Hong said in an interview. “If you want to be a store owner, the nail salon lady or the IT-tech guy, those are the parts, but rarely do we get a chance to be the main character.”

“There is a bias against Asian Americans,” said Nancy Wang Yuen, a sociology professor at Biola University who studies race and ethnicity in film and television. “I feel like we are invisible in society. We are nondescript and in a way dehumanized by not existing in scenes or having speaking roles. We are just part of the backdrop.”

