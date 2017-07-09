In Hollywood, Asian American actors see few lead roles, and pay discrepancies when they land one

I appreciate attention moving ever so slowly in this direction. It's late and probably won't show result for another 15 years, but Reply

it's time for this to be over with already. i'm sick of asians still being seen as a joke in the media. how asian men are routinely de-sexualized and women are oversexualized. it's so frustrating. Reply

I agree. Reply

Hollywood seems to portrait (male) asian as: nerd, asexual, undesirable, quiet and cold. Always lesser than... Reply

A couple of months ago I met this really cute Japanese guy and he was actually shocked I gave him my number "because girls don't like Asians". He legit told me that, I couldn't believe it. And I think the way the media portrays Asian men has a lot to do with it. Reply

That's so sad and crazy. Asian men can be beautiful Reply

I hate it when people say shit like 'well I'm just not attracted to black men'....like you do realize you sound racist af right? Reply

Yea I've heard that from Asian men a lot Reply

ive had something like this happen to me too where he was "surprised"i made a move. and he was so much hotter than the white bro types he was with too like he had such a sculpted face and a chiseled bod and all his friends look like potatoes with beards. its sad af Reply

You grow up seeing a person like you be dismissed by the media, and it can really affect you negatively. Even with a good family, stable life.



Talking about this, I've watched asian dramas for years, usually with eng subs, and I know descendants did as well, translated some of the really popular stuff. We have an asian community that is almost completely neglected by our media, like, it has a huge cultural shock to me visiting a state, because while I knew it has a strong asian population, to see how many were there was just insane. Even when that state is portrayed, the asian citizens are ~exotic and rare~.



Anyway, due to Netflix here a lot of teens are watching the dramas, having crushes and rooting for the heroines and it's has been really cool to witness this on fb, for ex. Some people are discussing dramas as they do our soaps.



This exchange of local productions can only favor minorities that are ignored by Hollywood and/or their country production. Reply

i mean, yeah. which is why non-asians telling us to shut up about whitewashing is gross and insulting.



why the icon change, op?

Edit: Like this







IDK if it's a temporary thing but the Mako one is giving me a big x when I look at it.

Sucks. Stereotypes and bad jokes about Asians are rampant even among the so called woke yt liberals. Reply

I still remember Chris Rock going on about "Oscarssowhite" during his opening speech and then he uses Asian kids as a prop for one of his skits later on. Reply

that was so ridiculous and hypocritical. i mean he's not even down for black women really (see: dragging Jada at that same event, the good hair doc, etc) so it's not surprising that he lacks empathy for other marginalized groups. smh Reply

I'm really hoping Crazy Rich Asians gets a chance to shake things up and make any noticeable impact but with how racist Hollywood is, I highly doubt shit would change even if it was an impossibly huge hit. Reply

mte Reply

Me too.



I hope with the extra time it's getting to film that it'll actually be good. Reply

MTE. Especially considering the budget they're sinking into it. Reply

I'm going to watch it ten times over and make everyone I know see it, too. It deserves recognition and I'm tired of any and all POCs being treated the way they are in Hollywood. Reply

Me too. I will definitely be seeing it in a theater Reply

Really crossing my fingers for Crazy Rich Asians. I hope the movie is just as fun as the book, I am so ready for it to be a breakout hit and for Constance Wu to be a breakout star. Reply

do we know the release date for that yet? Reply

Yup.



It's super frustrating because we're often excluded from discussions of racism, often due to the model minority stereotype and are not included in a lot of affirmative action (there's actually an unwritten cap to the number of Asian students a university will accept). However, we're definitely not considered "white" and continue to be made fun of in Hollywood and in society.



When we do call out racism, like that director (I forget his name) refuses to even address the issue, and it becomes a perpetual kind of gaslighting. Reply

Yup all of this Reply

Yep. And I was discussing at lunch today, Southeast Asians not faring as well in the US and Asian Americans are a-okay until someone decides we're stealing "their" job (i.e., a white person's job). Reply

And something my minority group experiences as well as yours is that we're interchangeable. They don't give a fuck about issues with politics and economics and whatever, you look Asian enough let me stick you here even though this is a Chinese war hero and you're Japanese. What if we started making movies of JFK and Abraham Lincoln and were like let me get this rando German dude because y'all are white. Reply

I'm ready for the fall of the white man. I hope to live lone enough to see a day when white characters are described as "the white friend" oh and the white boss who's seen 30secs in 5 episodes or my favourite the white co-worker who's always in the background but says 5 words in 3 episodes. Reply

I don't know if you watch Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, but the main love interest is an Asian guy named Josh and there's another Josh in his crew who is referred to as "White Josh" which I loved. Reply

I've always been meaning to watch it but knowing this Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is definitely moving up on my to be watched list!! Thanks :) Reply

As a specific example, I was really disappointed with how HTGAWM used Oliver this past season... I was excited for the possibility of the break-up giving him his own storyline but it was only like 2 scenes and then it was back to him just showing up to "hack" whatever the plot required or have more repetitive conversations with/about Connor.



And that's one of the better examples on TV. Reply

:( I haven't caught up with that show. Poor Oliver. He is a precious cinnamon roll. Reply

I mean it doesn't help when they have white actors playing Asian characters. I don't even blame the actors per se, because if one white actor turns down the role, then they just give it to another white actor instead. They never learn. Reply

It's kind of insane how few Asian people are in substantial roles in the media. South Asians have faired only slightly better than East Asians but it's still so little. Reply

Maybe it's only what is posted on ONTD, but I feel articles like this are almost always about Asians/Asian Americans. It's rarer for these articles/studies to focus on Latinos, even more unusual for Arabs, and I don't think I've EVER seen one for indigenous Americans.



It makes me wonder if it is due to the growing East Asian (particularly Chinese) markets that this topic is becoming more visible. Reply

ONTD is only representative of what people choose to post. But I'd guess part of it's because Asian medias are constantly being remade in America (Death Note and GITS being two recent examples) and Asian roles are constantly being whitewashed in the process. Reply

Oh, I agree absolutely, and the white washing, in particular of Asian stories has been egregious and needed to stop ages ago.



In particular Ghost in a Shell which was developed in reponse to rapid tech development in Japan and the zeitgeist surrounding it to me made it clear it would be not just Asian, but Japanese actors. While "universality" can be argued with stories (although all those roads seem to magically point to Whiteland), GIAS casting was beyond the pale. While it's impact is certainly felt around the world, the way a uniquely Japanese approach to the story was lost. I'm glad it did poorly in the box office. And I hope whitewashed movies continue to fail until Hwood learns its lesson. Reply

100% disagree with you. In fact scrolling by this post I was just thinking how rare it is to see a post on here discussing Asian representation. We do have posts on Arab, Latino, black, Native American representation but the difference is that all these posts struggle to get comments. People here love to dogpile on racist white celebs but posts discussing representation don't get any love.



Hell, people aren't even interested in learning about new poc celebs. Years ago there used to be more posters who posted less mainstream poc celebs and the comments would max out at 20 comments when the average for posts was closer to 200 comments. I remember years back I used to post about Gina Rodriguez but because this was pre-Jane the Virgin like 5 people commented on the post. Reply

The fuck are you talking about Reply

someone with that icon would make a dumbass comment like this Reply

most of the ppl who post here about Asian American celebrities/ topics are actually Asian American themselves... Reply

You haven't been paying attention if you haven't ever seen an article like this on Indigenous representation.



This article is in response to the Hawaii 5-0 controversy. It's also the LA Times, and there's a large Asian population in LA and California, so they're relating to their existing readers instead of pandering to foreign markets. The article was co-written by an Asian person anyway. Reply

So true. They're just now putting a few Asian people in commercials and it's 2017! Shows like Grey's Anatomy should have more Asians and south Asians to be true to life. Reply

Even though representation is still so bad for Asians for TV at least I do feel like it's way way better than when I was a kid.



Film is a wasteland even though Hollywood is "allegedly" trying to pander to China. Reply

the whole pander to China argument is also so dismissive of Chinese audiences. Like, "they *want* dumbed down CGI horseshit, we're just giving it to them!" Reply

