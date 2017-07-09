Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Attend London LGBT Pride #PrideInLondon
Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner at the #PrideInLondon pic.twitter.com/D3CLt4T2jW— • (@opfavestyles) July 9, 2017
Jen Atkin via Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/AeyqriI8jc— UpdateJenner (@UpdateJenner) July 8, 2017
What do you think of Bella and Kendall's Pride #looks, ONTD? Is the problematic Pepsi kween
Love yourself girl.
tho sometimes she dresses/looks so 90s (like in this post) that it makes me uncomfortable for some reason
i think she held onto Joe Jonas's number for years in order to set them up together bc she was so afraid Gigi was gay
i mean, just her general vibe but also shes done a lot of gay antics (see: her entire thing with cara delevingne)
im kinda too lazy to find receipts but https://twitter.com/kendallbeinggay
Or at least that's what my family thinks...
Either way Bella actually doesnt look like a 30 year old for once
