DJ Khaled blocks Calvin Harris for #1 on Billboard again; Jay-Z a no-show
.@DJKhaled's #GRATEFUL spends second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, @CalvinHarris debuts at No. 2 https://t.co/0VYxRFL4EV— billboard (@billboard) July 9, 2017
- DJ Khaled’s Grateful notches a second week at No. 1 (70,000 units / 16,000 sales).
- No. 2 on the Billboard 200 is Calvin Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 (68,000 units / 23,000 sales).
- Elsewhere, Jay-Z's TIDAL refused to report any streaming data for 4:44 to Nielsen Music for the week ending July 6, for unknown reasons.
- It is expected to debut on the July 22 chart following wide release instead.
Err, i mean, he got a makeover.
But imagine if he got that makeover, and still did the signing/band thing!
These kids today don't know THAT Calvin. I CREATED DISCO is flawless
years ago album sales were a huge deal in deciding tour dates, but now how can that really tell you something about how well a tour could go? I clearly think about this too much.
Tho, I do agree with the single streams counting towards the album. It does seem kinda shady. BUT single sales (physical and digital) used to count towards the chart too. It's just an evolution from that.
There are other ways too, artist get these moderate hits but their singles are dicounted for months at a time and no one's really pulling in much off those hits then but it all counts the same. Or shit like jay-z's sprint deal where he gets a platinum cert for basically giving the album away lol
To me it's harder to gauge success off certifications these days bc there are so many ways to kind of "fudge" the numbers to make everything look bigger then it really is
they don't want to let on how few people subscribe to that service.
Neither should be putting out albums, but I will say that Khaled at least has charisma and star power (I guess) and Calvin actually puts in effort in his production rather than just yelling the same two lines before every song.
i need calvin's nudes to leak like rn
jay.. whatever delete ha
LOL
Edited to add: I'm also still pressed about over his comments about how he created the stage name Calvin Harris because it sounded "racially ambiguous".
Edited at 2017-07-10 02:46 am (UTC)