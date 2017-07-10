Cat

DJ Khaled blocks Calvin Harris for #1 on Billboard again; Jay-Z a no-show




- DJ Khaled’s Grateful notches a second week at No. 1 (70,000 units / 16,000 sales).
- No. 2 on the Billboard 200 is Calvin Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 (68,000 units / 23,000 sales).

- Elsewhere, Jay-Z's TIDAL refused to report any streaming data for 4:44 to Nielsen Music for the week ending July 6, for unknown reasons.
- It is expected to debut on the July 22 chart following wide release instead.

