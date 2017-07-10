DJ Khaled blocks Calvin Harris for #1 on Billboard again; Jay-Z a no-show

I miss old school Calvin Harris. When he was a "weirdo" but put out jams like I'm Not Alone. Sigh. Reply

I was thinking about how I miss old Calvin. I still like him, but it ain't the same. I remember hearing I'm Not Alone for the first time, and Chris Brown thinking he could get away with stealing it for Yeah 3x cuz Calvin was only a thing in the U.K. I miss the late 2000s Spinning Records era in general.

He joined the illuminati. Good for ha!



Err, i mean, he got a makeover.

But imagine if he got that makeover, and still did the signing/band thing!

These kids today don't know THAT Calvin. I CREATED DISCO is flawless

I'll admit Calvin's song Rollin is my jam, currently. Best for late night LA traffic.

I love Slide and Feels, I'm way into the funk guitar "get lucky" redux movement that's happening in music lately

Swifty out here buying up those 2,000+ albums last minute.

she would only do that if "this is what you came for" was on the album, just so she could claim credit for his success. And by "claim credit" I mean "claim credit by proxy through Ruby Rose"

obviously streams should be counted, but isnt it weird that most of those stream 'sales' are for one huge hit? and it is counted twice basically? like for the song on the single chart and for the album. I think a lot about the music industry and streaming, and how some of it can create illusions of bigger sucess.



years ago album sales were a huge deal in deciding tour dates, but now how can that really tell you something about how well a tour could go? I clearly think about this too much.

I think streaming should count. It's the biggest way people consume music. I think it's a bit old fashion to discount streaming because it isn't "real". It is real. More people stream than buy music, therefore, it should count more.



Tho, I do agree with the single streams counting towards the album. It does seem kinda shady. BUT single sales (physical and digital) used to count towards the chart too. It's just an evolution from that.

clearly real, I havent bought music in years. I basically just listen to what is on spotify. I just think we should be discussing more the ways to count and what defines sucess this days.

I think about stuff like this sometimes, too. Even if some kind of change was made, record labels/artists would still find a way to cheat the system.

I feel like it can in some cases gauge where people are with the music pretty well though. DJ Khaled has had multiple big hits with this album and Calvin hasn't had anything. On the other hand, Zara Larsson had one or two massive songs but her album sold terribly I feel like estimating low and just extending the tour if there's a lot of demand is probably the best way to decide those things.

A lot of the way certifications work now definitely creates illusions of bigger success stories. Like you said, 1 big single can make an album look like it's selling way more then it really is but everyone is only paid on that single once even though it's counted towards both the single AND album charts. It makes "one hit wonders" less of a thing lol. A lot of "newer" artists will debut with really low pure sales but higher sps because they've been pushing a couple of hits for months or even years and that's all counted first week. Zara has one of the biggest streamed female albums ever but her album sold like shit and it's all based on singles that were promoted for months.



There are other ways too, artist get these moderate hits but their singles are dicounted for months at a time and no one's really pulling in much off those hits then but it all counts the same. Or shit like jay-z's sprint deal where he gets a platinum cert for basically giving the album away lol



To me it's harder to gauge success off certifications these days bc there are so many ways to kind of "fudge" the numbers to make everything look bigger then it really is

Another one.

Jay-Z's TIDAL refused to report any streaming data for 4:44 to Nielsen Music for the week ending July 6, for unknown reasons.



they don't want to let on how few people subscribe to that service.

mte if it streamed well they would obviously gloat about it, so this means TIDAL continues to suck

someone needs to audit tidal + RIAA to expose that blatant lying about 4:44 going platinum in like 2 days lmao

lmao exactly

Two of the most obnoxious and overexposed producers right now who just use big names to get hits.



Neither should be putting out albums, but I will say that Khaled at least has charisma and star power (I guess) and Calvin actually puts in effort in his production rather than just yelling the same two lines before every song.

Calvin at least produces and co-writes his songs. Khaled doesn't even do that. He just has Asahd call up famous people.

Asahd's work ethic is making me feel lazy.

The "producer era" we're in now is ... ugh. Calvin Harris is sort of an artist in the strictest sense of the word, but it's kind of a stretch.

i won't listen to khaled's songs just because i'm not sure if he'll be screaming his name and i can't stand that now. it's ruined "all i do is win"!!!

mte....i don't get the whole producer as a star thing, it annoys me. like yeah i admire people who can produce bops but in that case, why isn't every single producer out there having the featured vocalist as a feature? like, where does it end tbh imo





Give Khaled a tag!

Calvin's Feels is catchy af

Calvin's album was pretty hit or miss, but DJ Khaled's album was basically all miss for me.

w/e Calvin's album is good. The singles are the best but there are a couple (2) other pretty good songs.

I hate DJ Khaled, his music is shit, he's like a middle school kid trapped in a fat man's body.

i hope jay z debuts soon otherwise #PorPrimeraVez is gonna block it like whatshisface did Calvin.

wild thots is such a damn bop, i can't stop listening to ha



i need calvin's nudes to leak like rn



jay.. whatever delete ha

So this DJ Khalid is really a thing? I thought he was just a meme or something

LOL

Elsewhere, Jay-Z's TIDAL refused to report any streaming data for 4:44 to Nielsen Music for the week ending July 6, for unknown reasons.



LOL

