How The People's Princess and The Heir of Camelot Managed to Meet in Secret

he was so damn fine. i think he was def going to run for governor of NY. even republicans wanted him to join politics.



That mag George had so much potential



it was also in a lot of financial trouble too. he was trying to get conde nast to buy it but he died before anything could come to fruition. Reply

i loved that magazine. i wonder if i still have the first issue somewhere Reply

Idk about that. The mixing of entertainment and politics is partially responsible for the mess we're in today. Reply

i had mixed feelings about that mag because it was basically an entertainment mag with a sprinkling of politics. i think i understood what he was trying to do, but he wasn't doing it. Reply

I think Playboy already had that covered though. Reply

sexy Reply

Link

Can you imagine the mega wattage if they dated? Reply

Link

lol the shit would have hit the fan considering he was still married (messy marriage, but still). Reply

Link

The heir of Camelot?



I don't miss the 90's as I was born in '93, but people looked damn comfortable in those baggy clothing. Kinda over everything having to be tighter than tight these days



Link

I've always hated that title Reply

Link

it was like every second word in 'Jackie' Reply

Link

but we all looked frumpy as shit Reply

Link

The whole 'Camelot' thing in American politics just makes me eyeroll so hard but they certainly had the good looks and the tragic early deaths to keep feeding the myth. Reply

Link

George Costanza, the early years Reply

Link

they both make me sad :( they were so beautiful. two of my earliest memories are of their deaths, particularly of my mom crying and watching the news. Reply

Link

such tragic deaths. gone way too soon :/ Reply

Link

i've actually teared up looking at pics of them both :/ it's just so awful



especially, like out of the entire british royal family, diana died?? it's not fair, she was such a good soul and did so many great things and could've done so much more. Reply

Link

i remember my mom waking me up crying to tell me princess diana had been killed. my mother and i both loved her.



and i remember vividly jfk jrs & his wifes death. :-( Reply

Link

we were on the cape for jfk jr, i still remember how wrecked my mom was Reply

Link

Same tbh. I remember my mom hoping so hard that he would be OK. Even after all these years it's still so damn sad. Reply

Link

When Diana died I remember being at a family dinner at one aunts house and my other aunt crying uncontrollably. I was like 5 and prolly dead inside and just couldn't understand why my aunt was crying over some white chick. With JJ I remember watching the news and not caring because I knew so little about American politics and didn't know who he was other than the son of JFK. But when Aaliyah died I remember thinking how odd it was that another celeb died in a plane crash. Reply

Link

My mom was a big fan of Princess Diana and Mother Theresa for their charity work (obvi we now know that MT was quite shady) and having them die within a week was hard for her. Reply

Link

Unpopular opinion (?) but I've never found any of the Kennedys attractive. I don't get it. Reply

Link

Girl, JFK Jr was objectively very attractive. Reply

Link

right? he was beautiful and very charming. Reply

Link

For real. Reply

Link

ikr, it's not my type, but that is a very beautiful man Reply

Link

literally 0 people are "objectively attractive" lmao Reply

Link

Mte!

No one can tell me different. He's prob the only attractive Kennedy Reply

Link

i never thought they were ugly but the worship for their looks have always been OTT. Reply

Link

jfk jr was probably the only one. Reply

Link

i don't find any of the others attractive but to say jfk jr wasn't hot is wild Reply

Link

It's worth remembering they were politicians, and compared to how plug-ugly and boring people in that profession usually look, they looked like gd Paul Newman in comparison.



JFK Jr was objectively very attractive, tho. He looked exactly like what he was ie a very privileged East Coast man, but that floats some ppl's boats. Reply

Link

I swear white people standards of beauty are so low. Reply

Link

I've only ever found John jr attractive. His parents? No Reply

Link

I find young JFK and JFK Jr hot but thats it

never got the appeal of Jackie's beauty Reply

Link

Neither do I. Reply

Link

bc they're not tbh Reply

Link

I miss being young, and thin. That's mostly what I miss about the 90's. Reply

Link

I remember being on vacation and the tv flickering on to announce Di's death when I was about 10. It's seared into my memory.



But having grown up in the 90s, I do admit it was a good time to grow up. Reply

Link

Seriously. My parents weren't afraid to leave me home alone or let me go out unsupervised to the park. There was just not as much crap or drama that I feel like kids deal with now because of the internet (which we couldn't get at my house until like, 2000). Reply

Link

His death is the biggest loss in amerikkkan history after Hillz in 2016. Reply

Link

Nnnnnnnn Reply

Link

bobby kennedy's assassination is one of the biggest what ifs in terms of how it shaped american history to me tbh Reply

Link

Absolutely Reply

Link

I really feel like if he's lived, we'd be in a very different world. Reply

Link

No doubt about it. I still think and wonder about how different it would be if he hadn't died Reply

Link

This reminds me, I read a book about Rosemary Kennedy. Her story broke my heart. Reply

Link

She was the one that was institutionalized after JFK's father had her lobotomized for basically being a strong personality, right? Fucking horrible. Reply

Link

Yeah. They treated her different because of her disability. I couldn't put the book down. It was horrifying. Reply

Link

It's been theorized she had high functioning autism because when they were over in the U.K. Prior to WW2 she was working in a preschool/nursery school as a teacher's aide and then when they had to come back when England entered the war, she fell apart basically and it's speculated it was due to the total destruction of her routine and life and independence she had made for herself. Reply

Link

it was a little more than that, but joseph wasn't shit. Reply

Link

She was mentally disabled because of the way she was born - she was in the birth canal but the doctor wasn't there yet and they were really insistent that he deliver Rosemary so the nurse forced her to stay in the birth canal for something like 2 hours until the doctor showed up. The lack of oxygen almost certainly affected her brain.



The biography also talks about how Rosemary's parents were convinced that Rosemary could be cured - they failed to understand that her mental state was never going to improve. The lobotomy was a desperate attempt to "cure" her because they were worried that it would reflect poorly on the Kennedy family if the public knew she was disabled. Reply

Link

Name of the book? I've been thinking of reading about her Reply

Link

ONTD, do you miss the 90's? Where you around in the 90's?



miss? i don't think so. miss some aspects? maybe.



yes, i was around.



He was fine as fuck (literally the best mix of his parents) and by all accounts a really decent man. I own a coffee table book of his pictures and I used to have a blog dedicated to his wife Carolyn Bessette. I regret nothing, especially the blog. She was fascinating and I used to be obsessed with her style (she was basically the Patrician princess people try to pretend boring ass plain Jane Kate Middleton is). Reply

Link

kate middleton is so boring! my sis loves her and i'm just like idgi. Reply

Link

Kate is the definition of basic, lbr. But with how terribly William has aged she can have him. Reply

Link

I always wonder if they would have ended up divorcing.







How many days until the release of Black Panther?! I want it now! Reply

#butterychunks did you run that fashion blog? Reply

Link

She was stunning but so messy. She was clearly not cut out for John's lifestyle since she was so private. Plus wasn't she abusive towards him? Reply

Link

As I get older, I'm appreciating her style more and more



People throw around "fashion icon" a lot but she really is Reply

Link

I like Kate's style. There are few pictures of her I've seen where I don't either want what she's wearing or already have something similar to it in my closet.



But Lady Di, she is not. Reply

Link

As a kid I didn't find her attractive but now I find her stunning. Reply

Link

Real talk, every now and then I google pictures of them because their 90s style was EVERYTHING. Reply

Link

I hate how people try to pretend Carolyn wasn't beautiful. Of course she was. Reply

Link

CBK is what Goop and all those other New York rich blondes of today WISH they could be. Jackie might have been a snob who didn't like that CBK had worked for a living, but those rich matriarch types are all desperately out of touch anyway.



What I love about CBK's style is that on the surface, her gear looks classic and timeless but there's the odd piece by Yohji or some actually experimental stuff in there that her clones would never have the nerve to touch. Reply

GORG GORG Reply

Link

I know, recently I was looking at pics of her and just admiring her outfits. The first thing I noticed was how easily what she was wearing could easily fit in today. A lot of what she wore was very modern. I totally wouldn't mind raiding her closet. I also loved how she donated her clothes to friends Reply

Link

Carolyn was gorg & had amazing style Reply

Link

I find it so interesting that there are almost no recordings of her voice, and not a single interview. In some respects we have more artifacts of people who were born a century ago than we do of someone extremely famous who died at the turn of the millennium and who would only be middle-aged now. Reply

Link

Looking at pics of Carolyn today, and she honestly would fit right in. Her style was the definition of timeless Reply

Link

They seemed messy af from what I've heard. Reply

Link

I think 1997-1998 was one of my favorite years. Reply

Link

1997 had the best music Reply

Link