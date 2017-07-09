How The People's Princess and The Heir of Camelot Managed to Meet in Secret
He was American royalty and she was actual royalty—and somehow, in 1995, they met in New York City undetected. https://t.co/isEH045wC6— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) July 9, 2017
Source
ONTD, do you miss the 90's? Where you around in the 90's?
RIP
I don't miss the 90's as I was born in '93, but people looked damn comfortable in those baggy clothing. Kinda over everything having to be tighter than tight these days
I've always hated that title
especially, like out of the entire british royal family, diana died?? it's not fair, she was such a good soul and did so many great things and could've done so much more.
and i remember vividly jfk jrs & his wifes death. :-(
Unpopular opinion (?) but I've never found any of the Kennedys attractive. I don't get it.
No one can tell me different. He's prob the only attractive Kennedy
JFK Jr was objectively very attractive, tho. He looked exactly like what he was ie a very privileged East Coast man, but that floats some ppl's boats.
never got the appeal of Jackie's beauty
But having grown up in the 90s, I do admit it was a good time to grow up.
The biography also talks about how Rosemary's parents were convinced that Rosemary could be cured - they failed to understand that her mental state was never going to improve. The lobotomy was a desperate attempt to "cure" her because they were worried that it would reflect poorly on the Kennedy family if the public knew she was disabled.
miss? i don't think so. miss some aspects? maybe.
yes, i was around.
Link to blog please?
How many days until the release of Black Panther?! I want it now!
People throw around "fashion icon" a lot but she really is
But Lady Di, she is not.
What I love about CBK's style is that on the surface, her gear looks classic and timeless but there's the odd piece by Yohji or some actually experimental stuff in there that her clones would never have the nerve to touch.
GORG