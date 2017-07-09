ICON and ONTD's #SkinGoals Fave Jennifer López announces skin care line!
- jenny went on instagram live friday for almost 20 mins
- said she's been working for many years on a skin care line. out soon! ONTD is shaking
- was at the Yankee's stadium with her rich and hung man. you cannot relate.
- announced the collaborators for her upcoming, soon to be #1 Spanish SMASH album Por Primera vez.
- mama did a song with MALUMA called RECORDÁNDOTE.
- posed with many fans for pics. oh wow a legend.
have you moisturized today, ontd?
I get really bad hormonal/deep breakouts and Curology is all that keeps them at bay.
I had Vit C/Tret/Niacinamide and can't wait to be back on it!
I´m always so annoyingly excited for trying out new products. I just finished Clinique Take The Day Off cleansing balm and going to try the Beauty Kitchen balm next and I already bought a new cleanser from their other line to try out in the mornings
My bank account would greatly appreciate it if I was able to stop trying new shit and finish something tbh. I have over half a bottle of the TBS Aloe cleanser still standing but have yet to finish it because I keep being on the look out for the next best thing lol
I did just moisturise, needed to after a heavy Saturday.
this sunscreen also has hyaluronic acid (which is perfect since its humid in NJ in the summer) and lactic acid (which is perfect for breakouts)
Right now my face is currently liking Tatcha's skincare line, but I'd branch out and try Jen's.
so light and refreshing, I think I'm on my 4th bottle!