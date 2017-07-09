ICON and ONTD's #SkinGoals Fave Jennifer López announces skin care line!



- jenny went on instagram live friday for almost 20 mins
- said she's been working for many years on a skin care line. out soon! ONTD is shaking
- was at the Yankee's stadium with her rich and hung man. you cannot relate.
- announced the collaborators for her upcoming, soon to be #1 Spanish SMASH album Por Primera vez.
- mama did a song with MALUMA called RECORDÁNDOTE.
- posed with many fans for pics. oh wow a legend.

