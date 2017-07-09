ICON and ONTD's #SkinGoals Fave Jennifer López announces skin care line!

I use Curology and my skin is the best it's ever been Reply

Curology is witchcraft, tbh. I love it. Reply

whats curology mama Reply

Basically a mail-order dermatologist. They only have, iirc, six ingredients that they work with in their formulations (with either goal of anti-aging and/or acne care), but you do an online consult and if they think you're a good candidate they'll figure out a formula for you and send it to you by mail. There's also unlimited free online chat with your assigned derm, which is awesome.



I get really bad hormonal/deep breakouts and Curology is all that keeps them at bay.

I´m intrigued Reply

Curology is fucking awesome. I live abroad atm so having my mom send it to me wasn't optimal but I'm going back on it since I'll be home for a few months.



I had Vit C/Tret/Niacinamide and can't wait to be back on it!

i started using curology 2 weeks ago. i feel like my breakouts have already stopped but that might be the soap they recommended. i'm mainly just waiting for my scars to fade. how long did it take for your skin to clear up? Reply

k ontd is making me want to give it a try because my skin has some issues and nothing seems to work 100% Reply

I just signed up for the trial, do you know if they'll work with the other products in our routine? Or if we should just stop using other products? Reply

I didn't wash my face properly for the past two days. Now I have a couple new zits forming. But yes I did moisturize today.

Issa bop. 💃🏻

I got a sample of the new Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation that I'm trying today. It's only been 4 hours and I'm pretty oily. *sigh*

I just did, but I can't seem to cure my ashy elbows. :(

...it's a Spotify playlist?

Weleda Skin Food and your elbows will be smooth

Emollient moisturizer and then vaseline on top. Day and night. You´re welcome.

Aveeno Eczema Therapy in the squishy bottle (there's a small or large bottle) or Amlactin (the green one).

ooo i would def try some of her stuff though i've been using the l'oreal revitalift collection the past almost 2 months and am VERY happy with the results. my under-eye bags have seriously lightened and lines faded and my skin is so soft. i use the face wash, under-eye cream, daytime moisturizer and the dual overnight moisturizer.

I wonder if she already quit working with l'oreal or if she going to soon because of her skin line

I don't think she can do both



I don't think she can do both Reply

If I have to hear or see another video on Glossier, I´m gonna scream.



I´m always so annoyingly excited for trying out new products. I just finished Clinique Take The Day Off cleansing balm and going to try the Beauty Kitchen balm next and I already bought a new cleanser from their other line to try out in the mornings



My bank account would greatly appreciate it if I was able to stop trying new shit and finish something tbh. I have over half a bottle of the TBS Aloe cleanser still standing but have yet to finish it because I keep being on the look out for the next best thing lol Reply

glossier feels like cool girl snake oil to me. i'd try their makeup still but that's it.

Link

It is cool girl snake oil, no one should trust their skincare products. Especially not the SPF!

Link

Once ITG started promoting the Glossier shit, I stopped reading. Every time I see it listed somewhere, I rage. The fact that the packaging is in millennial pink makes think it's no better than the shit I can find at forever21, but like 6x more money.

Link

I know that her skin is genetics, healthy living and possibly subtle work, not whatever she's selling, but I'll still check it out because it's her.

I did just moisturise, needed to after a heavy Saturday.

I did just moisturise, needed to after a heavy Saturday. Reply

i added niacinamide to my skin care routine and i love it!!!!!

Reply

What product are you using--Holy Snails, Stratia, or something else? I've been using CeraVe PM, which has niacinamide as one of the top 5 ingredients, but I think I may want to "level-up." What differences do you see in your skin? Reply

Link

i use the elta md SPF 46 UV clear sunscreen which has 5% niainamide. i bought it to clear my acne scars and i see a difference.



this sunscreen also has hyaluronic acid (which is perfect since its humid in NJ in the summer) and lactic acid (which is perfect for breakouts) Reply

Link

niacinamide is the truth, bless

Link

It's amazing. I use the Shara Shara Honey Bomb which has it (plus honey, obviously, which tends to be a wonder ingredient for me too) on my face/upper arms and it's both helped with my face and my KP. Reply

Link

I think I'm gonna order some from The Ordinary soon. I've heard nothing but great things about it. Reply

Link

I haven't seen any results with niacinamide but I feel like using it can't hurt

Link

wouldn't she have better luck with like a bronzer line or something?

because that's what she's know for...?

anyway, i'm not a 50 yr mom of two but I started using Lancome's Energie de Vie night moisturizers (since they day one has shitty ingredients but not the night one? why/how?) and omg it's amazing. My face hasn't been so clear & bright in a while

Long ago, I read an interview where Jennifer said that she ALWAYS wore sunscreen, no matter what. It was then I started doing the same and my skin is better for it. Hoping to be on track to be as fresh looking as jlo at her age, lol.



Right now my face is currently liking Tatcha's skincare line, but I'd branch out and try Jen's. Reply

She doesn't drink alcohol either or coffee/caffeine 😩

Link

i will buy whatever she is selling!!!!!!

I'm obsessed with the ordinary. I've only managed to snag the vitamin c 23% serum and marula oil so far because everything runs out of stuck so quickly but its heavily. I love how cheap it is compared to other skin care products, I managed to get the vitamin c serum for just 4 quid !111

i want to get into them, i just don't know where to start :(

Link

I want to buy from them and also snatch up some of the SPF products from the new ELF line, but I'm on a ban until I use up enough products.

Link

Their marula oil is my jam

Link

Yes, I moisturized with my Drunk Elephant Hydra-B Gel



so light and refreshing, I think I'm on my 4th bottle! Reply

