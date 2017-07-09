Rian Dawson and Cassadee Pope Break Up
Cassadee Pope and Rian Dawson of All Time Low have amicably split, rep confirms.https://t.co/bIlmg93oW1 pic.twitter.com/5DhLUNSy44— NashvilleGab (@nashvillegab) July 9, 2017
- Started dating in 2009
- They got engaged in February of this year
- Say the split is amicable, and that they 'remain friends and supportive of one another's careers, with the utmost respect for one another'
this is for that one user that hated them together
i'll never forget seeing them right around the time he split with kara and it was ~*~*rumored he was with cassadee but nothing official. i was on a balcony above the stage and rian was below and texting someone and i zoomed in on his phone with my camera and could just make out that he was texting her. it was so scandalous to my 10th grade self lmao also not my proudest moment but!!!!!
So this statement makes me think her "thriving" career has something to do with this.
Idk. That's all I got.
also she's been trying to forge a career since what, 2008/09 when hey monday were a thing? i feel like its not really gonna happen - at least not on the level that she hopes/wants. i can't take her seriously as a country music star (not that i'm big on country as it is) when she did pop punk before that.
girl needs to give it up tbh
he was the only good looking one from the band lbr
