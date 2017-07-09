Rian Dawson and Cassadee Pope Break Up

True love is dad Reply

the year long national nightmare is finally over!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



i'll never forget seeing them right around the time he split with kara and it was ~*~*rumored he was with cassadee but nothing official. i was on a balcony above the stage and rian was below and texting someone and i zoomed in on his phone with my camera and could just make out that he was texting her. it was so scandalous to my 10th grade self lmao also not my proudest moment but!!!!! Reply

Damn girl Nancy Drew who? Reply

Lol damn Veronica Mars! Reply

we're so proud of you lmao Reply

What happened to that user? Reply

She just got over ONTD. Reply

I have a friend of a friend (so take this with a grain of salt) who is good friends with her and she was telling me a while ago (way before they were engaged) that he wanted to propose, so he contacted her manager to try and plan it and make sure her schedule would be open. They told him not to do it because she had to focus on her career and it would be bad for her image or some shit. I always found that quite odd.



So this statement makes me think her "thriving" career has something to do with this.



Idk. That's all I got. Reply

That's interesting .-. Reply

damn, he had to contact her manager and fit it into her schedule? that's kinda sad.



also she's been trying to forge a career since what, 2008/09 when hey monday were a thing? i feel like its not really gonna happen - at least not on the level that she hopes/wants. i can't take her seriously as a country music star (not that i'm big on country as it is) when she did pop punk before that. Reply

Sounds like he's better of without her then sheesh. Scheduling a proposal with her manager?? Reply

I seriously only hear about her on ONTD - her career is going nowhere Reply

lmao mte i remember when she tried to hard to be hayley williams/paramore 2.0 and it just didnt happen



girl needs to give it up tbh Reply

no clue who these ppl are but they both have really annoying looking first names, they should've stayed together Reply

lol yeah they both have special snowflake spellings. Reply

ikr what do they have against the letter y? Reply

I hate this band sfm. LoL, okay, that may be overstating it... but I just find them irrationally irritating despite knowing very little about them. Reply

I just found out recently that one of these dudes was dating Abigail Breslin when she was 17 and he was 25 and that's all I can think about now whenever I see them. Reply

IKnewYouWereThatGirl.gif realness at these fucking creepers. DISGUSTING. Good to know their personalities/choices are just as shitty as their hair and music. Reply

I had to look it up and omg, it was Jack </3 he's my fave, fuck (thank god I don't really stan tho) Reply

i was so obsessed with zach from all time low when i was in middle school



he was the only good looking one from the band lbr Reply

i follow him on ig and his bod is still snatched. Reply

@Lizlilah the correct binocular is gay — Zachary Merrick (@zackalltimelow) April 19, 2009 so hot but so dumb Reply

i amD YING to see this gay binocular Reply

is he the one whose nudes leaked Reply

drummer from the band all time low and former the voice contestant/attempted country music singer Reply

both of their names offend me Reply

Whenever I hear about Cassadee, I think about tellmeimawreck on here who used to post about her constantly just to shit on her. Whatever happened to Cassadee's biggest fan? I miss her crazy posts. Reply

apparently she's not on ONTD anymore :( Reply

ontd feeling like fbr-t lately Reply

