Celebs React to Political News: BFFs Trump & Putin to Partner on Cyber Security?





-Tramp & Pootin want to partner up on "cyber security". #byedemocracy
-GOP Senators Graham, Rubio, and McCain are very concerned of course.
-Don Jr & Kushner met Kremlin linked Russian lawyer last year.
-Ivanka stays out of politics by briefly sitting in for Tramp at G20 meeting.

[If it walks like a puppet and talks like a puppet...]













(Teen Vogue writer)



(Pod Save America host)




