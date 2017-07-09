Celebs React to Political News: BFFs Trump & Putin to Partner on Cyber Security?

Lets partner with the guy who hacked our country! Super smart. Reply

Thread

Link

It's like asking someone who robbed you to fix your security system. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But nobody knows it if was Russer Russia. It could've been anyone!!! Nobody knows. Once it's happened, you can't find out who did it! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

literally the plot of ocean's 13 tho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

If people don't think that Kobach is going to hand over every piece of voter information he receives to the Russians then they are stupid. Our entire citizenry is about to be fleeced. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Let's let Casey Anthony organize a national childcare effort Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No no no, you see, there was no hacking. Fake news by the librul conspiracy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dumbest fucking president ever. When you're dumber than Bush thats a problem. Reply

Thread

Link

You gotta be kidding me.



Also vas it even legal for Ivanka to fill in for her father? I'm confused about that one. Reply

Thread

Link

Probably, but it's Tr*mp. So nothing will happen about it. Republicans love it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm not particularly interested in vhat Americans think about it, tbh. More concerned that the vorld leaders let that shit fly for some reason. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It reminded me of Arrested Development's episode of 'bring your daughter to work'. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

breaking the protocol rarely is illegal but the second hand embarrassment should be Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay, so it wasn't against G20 rules (she was a registered member of the delegation, that's all that matters to them apparently)



but



it was a major breach of US protocol but because as an "unpaid Whitehouse aide" she technically works under Reince Prebus... it's complicated. Filling in for Trump at international conferences is literally in Rex Tillerson's job description (check the "Duties of the Secretary of State" page, too tired to link), and all established political norms point to him (or his undersecretaries) being the rightful substitute(s). But it's also not unheard of for the President to use White House staffers in roles that should be done by members of the Cabinet. It's annoying, but ever since the White House staff was first formed (I think it was FDR's administration), their interference in government has been greatly increasing.



Still extremely inappropriate and I've been raging on r/Politics for most of the night. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Legal yes, because evidently she is "officiall White House staff," but still fucking stupid and a prime example of nepotism.



Can you imagine the shitstorm from the right if Obama had let Michelle sit in on the G20? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I give up



Wake me up when Bob Mueller comes thru or like satan idk Reply

Thread

Link

i didn't think there was anything he could do to surprise me, but this really does. Jesus fuck. Reply

Thread

Link

marco rubio is literally the definition of twitter fingers Reply

Thread

Link

*writes angry tweets*

*sees Trump in person*

"An anti-hacking unit with Russia was an ingenious idea, sir!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would literally fight Rubio if i saw him in person. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

marco needs to shove those words up his ass since he'll still bow down to trump, same with lindsay graham and mccain Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

remember when he wasn't going to run for reelection but then the Pulse shootings happened and it ~INSPIRED~ him to run again? because you know, he cares so much about the gays and gun control



no one hates Rubio like a Floridian hates Rubio Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I can't believe this dysstopian nightmare we're living in. It's not like Russia has been hacking into our energy and nuclear facilities AS WE SPEAK. OMG.



Everyone in his admin is complicit and dirty as hell! But the delicious NYT story yesterday (and their pathetic excuse) was another nail in their coffin. How long until we start hearing about indictments, for god's sake? I can't believe this dysstopian nightmare we're living in. It's not like Russia has been hacking into our energy and nuclear facilities AS WE SPEAK. OMG.Everyone in his admin is complicit and dirty as hell! But the delicious NYT story yesterday (and their pathetic excuse) was another nail in their coffin. How long until we start hearing about indictments, for god's sake? Reply

Thread

Link

The investigation is still ongoing so we won't hear anything anytime soon. Mueller turned in his budget to the DOJ so I'm assuming he's done with staffing as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Their official response is that the Russians lied to them. Who would have thought?!







Edited at 2017-07-09 05:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jr wants to be Ivanka but hes so dumb. At least Eric understands its better to keep a low profile Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jr is dying for daddy's love and affection. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Which one is the son that Agent Orange smacked in the head (according to rumor) while daddy was visiting him at college dorm whenever ago? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah I don't want to hear about trump and Putin cybering. Reply

Thread

Link





Reminder in light of Trump's tweets: US officials say Russian gov't hackers penetrated energy, nuclear co. networks.https://t.co/Vtr9W7mAU4 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 9, 2017

they literally stuck their fingers in everything Reply

Thread

Link

Fake news!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Flynn: Met w/Russians; lied

Page: Met w/Russians; lied

Sessions: Met w/Russians; lied

Kushner: Met w/Russians; lied

Donald Trump Jr: Me too. — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) July 8, 2017 Reply

Thread

Link

They can get baron to help since "his son is good with computers"

Idiots Reply

Thread

Link



When are these Republicans going to wake the fuck up and realize that just because they targeted Dems this time they won't target the GOP next? Shit, Trump/Trump's people can spend the rest of their lives sending Putin/Russia a list of people who pissed them off and they want targeted and they will do it as long as they keep scratching their back. Reply

Thread

Link

Republicans are cowards Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GOP was targeted, they just didn't release it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly! They have the information they just chose to fuck with the Dems this round because Trump spent the entire campaign jacking off Putin, which he obviously is still continuing to do. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Party uber alles. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have been originally avoiding FB all day (been up since 6 am ugh) and then went on for like 5 minutes and there were a bunch of statuses about 45 not saluting marines or something and literally every news source i follow had something about from the g-20 summit.



i've been watching SAG-AFTRA interviews and THR round table interviews all morning on youtube. :-D Reply

Thread

Link