Celebs React to Political News: BFFs Trump & Putin to Partner on Cyber Security?
Head desk. https://t.co/6aVsQjjFPF— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 9, 2017
Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017
-Tramp & Pootin want to partner up on "cyber security". #byedemocracy
-GOP Senators Graham, Rubio, and McCain are very concerned of course.
-Don Jr & Kushner met Kremlin linked Russian lawyer last year.
-Ivanka stays out of politics by briefly sitting in for Tramp at G20 meeting.
[If it walks like a puppet and talks like a puppet...]
Powerful words from Senator Graham. Glad to see even Republican Senators are calling out Putin's puppet. https://t.co/IR8WAk36Ux— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 9, 2017
Ivanka, couldn't you have at least re-admitted us to the Paris Climate Accords during your brief reign? https://t.co/J8SczFoOr2— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 8, 2017
When the heads of the most powerful countries in the world see zero value in talking to the POTUS pic.twitter.com/OMOxf7eJ0j— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) July 8, 2017
Hey @realDonaldTrump! You want to partner with the same guy that cyber attacked our election to form a Cyber Security unit? Sad! https://t.co/CkAN0pv98P— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 9, 2017
When the time comes, let's bury Trump in a coal mine.— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) July 9, 2017
With everyone distracted talking about the disgraceful John Podesta- I hope you remembered to bring Vlad his "Thank You" gift. #tRumPutin https://t.co/Io8p5YhOpB— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 8, 2017
(Teen Vogue writer)
Me waiting for the GOP to turn on Trump pic.twitter.com/jHZIgl8NPN— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) July 9, 2017
(Pod Save America host)
Hey, good for @marcorubio. That was hard to type. pic.twitter.com/PueuOXNGP2— Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) July 9, 2017
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10
Lmao.
RusserRussia. It could've been anyone!!! Nobody knows. Once it's happened, you can't find out who did it!
Also vas it even legal for Ivanka to fill in for her father? I'm confused about that one.
wall of text
but
it was a major breach of US protocol but because as an "unpaid Whitehouse aide" she technically works under Reince Prebus... it's complicated. Filling in for Trump at international conferences is literally in Rex Tillerson's job description (check the "Duties of the Secretary of State" page, too tired to link), and all established political norms point to him (or his undersecretaries) being the rightful substitute(s). But it's also not unheard of for the President to use White House staffers in roles that should be done by members of the Cabinet. It's annoying, but ever since the White House staff was first formed (I think it was FDR's administration), their interference in government has been greatly increasing.
Still extremely inappropriate and I've been raging on r/Politics for most of the night.
Can you imagine the shitstorm from the right if Obama had let Michelle sit in on the G20?
Wake me up when Bob Mueller comes thru or like satan idk
*sees Trump in person*
"An anti-hacking unit with Russia was an ingenious idea, sir!"
no one hates Rubio like a Floridian hates Rubio
I can't believe this dysstopian nightmare we're living in. It's not like Russia has been hacking into our energy and nuclear facilities AS WE SPEAK. OMG.
Everyone in his admin is complicit and dirty as hell! But the delicious NYT story yesterday (and their pathetic excuse) was another nail in their coffin. How long until we start hearing about indictments, for god's sake?
Edited at 2017-07-09 05:43 pm (UTC)
Idiots
When are these Republicans going to wake the fuck up and realize that just because they targeted Dems this time they won't target the GOP next? Shit, Trump/Trump's people can spend the rest of their lives sending Putin/Russia a list of people who pissed them off and they want targeted and they will do it as long as they keep scratching their back.
i've been watching SAG-AFTRA interviews and THR round table interviews all morning on youtube. :-D