Weekend box office: Spider-Man: Homecoming wins the weekend





TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 N Spider-Man: Homecoming Sony $117,015,000 - 4,348 - $26,912 $117,015,000 $175 1
2 1 Despicable Me 3 Uni. $33,998,875 -53.1% 4,535 +6 $7,497 $149,189,535 $80 2
3 2 Baby Driver TriS $12,750,000 -38.0% 3,226 - $3,952 $56,883,072 $34 2
4 4 Wonder Woman WB $10,135,000 -35.5% 3,091 -313 $3,279 $368,786,191 $149 6
5 3 Transformers: The Last Knight Par. $6,300,000 -62.7% 3,241 -891 $1,944 $118,916,760 $217 3
6 5 Cars 3 BV $5,636,000 -41.8% 2,702 -874 $2,086 $133,733,412 - 4
7 6 The House WB (NL) $4,815,000 -44.8% 3,134 - $1,536 $18,630,678 $40 2
8 12 The Big Sick LGF $3,650,000 +120.9% 326 +255 $11,196 $6,920,323 - 3
9 7 47 Meters Down ENTMP $2,768,400 -38.7% 1,740 -510 $1,591 $38,462,047 - 4
10 8 The Beguiled (2017) Focus $2,086,225 -34.1% 941 +267 $2,217 $7,435,559 - 3
11 10 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales BV $1,200,000 -52.5% 1,039 -635 $1,155 $168,825,297 $230 7
12 9 The Mummy (2017) Uni. $1,164,135 -61.4% 1,045 -715 $1,114 $77,974,405 $125 5
13 13 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 BV $846,000 -45.0% 660 -306 $1,282 $385,546,006 $200 10
14 17 The Hero Orch. $651,330 -22.4% 447 +46 $1,457 $2,810,325 - 5
15 11 All Eyez on Me LG/S $610,000 -66.6% 599 -659 $1,018 $44,320,039 $40 4
16 16 Beatriz At Dinner RAtt. $518,765 -50.9% 417 -266 $1,244 $5,980,104 - 5
17 15 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fox $320,000 -71.3% 407 -1,045 $786 $70,523,540 - 6
18 18 Megan Leavey BST $222,882 -54.0% 254 -179 $877 $12,418,889 - 5
19 33 The Little Hours G&S $193,750 +214.7% 37 +35 $5,236 $282,023 - 2
20 27 Maudie SPC $190,462 +85.4% 67 +44 $2,843 $3,203,276 - 10
21 22 The Boss Baby Fox $190,000 -13.9% 195 -20 $974 $173,911,946 - 15
22 21 Baywatch Par. $180,000 -27.5% 193 -3 $933 $57,599,094 $69 7
23 20 Paris Can Wait SPC $158,766 -39.8% 131 -83 $1,212 $5,065,151 - 9
24 24 The Fate of the Furious Uni. $117,325 -26.6% 115 -29 $1,020 $225,704,665 $250 13
25 N A Ghost Story A24 $108,067 - 4 - $27,017 $108,067 - 1
26 19 The Book of Henry Focus $96,550 -64.3% 154 -209 $627 $4,218,469 - 4
27 28 The Exception A24 $69,900 -22.2% 48 - $1,456 $518,962 - 6
28 25 It Comes At Night A24 $62,355 -58.6% 90 -84 $693 $13,709,404 - 5
29 29 Beauty and the Beast (2017) BV $51,000 -34.2% 110 -46 $464 $503,976,432 $160 17
30 N Our Time Will Come CL $48,000 - 18 - $2,667 $48,000 - 1
31 - Lost in Paris Osci. $21,000 - 5 - $4,200 $38,666 - 4
32 N City of Ghosts IFC $16,240 - 2 - $8,120 $16,240 - 1
33 51 13 Minutes SPC $16,174 +37.7% 9 +6 $1,797 $36,374 - 2
34 46 Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge Society $13,606 -26.8% 4 -2 $3,402 $49,679 - 2
35 41 Churchill Cohen $13,402 -54.9% 17 -9 $788 $1,218,561 - 6
36 50 The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography Neon $12,785 +6.2% 8 +5 $1,598 $33,522 - 2
37 44 The Bad Batch Neon $9,336 -63.2% 25 -21 $373 $169,546 - 3
38 58 Love, Kennedy Purd. $6,633 -10.5% 6 -1 $1,106 $244,408 - 6
39 68 My Journey Through French Cinema Cohen $6,420 +28.9% 4 +2 $1,605 $36,360 - 3
40 76 Manifesto (2017) FR $5,000 +39.8% 7 +1 $714 $132,015 - 9
41 N 7 From Etheria PDF $940 - 1 - $940 $940 - 1
TOTAL (41 MOVIES): $206,275,323 +21.4% 33,402 -5,023 $6,176
