Weekend box office: Spider-Man: Homecoming wins the weekend

I saw Spider Man



It was cute but like..not as good as people are saying.



I want to see Wonder Woman and Baby Driver for a third time each, oop. I love going to the movies in summer what can I say.

Going OT in my own post but does anyone have a large version of that gif from Wonder Woman where she's in No Man's Land and Diana is hiding under her shield under a hail of bullets?



I saved it and now I can't find it. :'(

Ouch @ the Beguiled only making $2m wide. There go those Oscar chances.



I'm shocked A Ghost Story made so much.

Really? Everyone was saying those were bad numbers for A Ghost Story.



After seeing The Beguiled I realized there was no way it would have gotten anywhere near an Oscar, but honestly it making $2 mil wide is pretty good. Coppola's never been a huge draw and also it seems like Focus is trying to emulate the release pattern they had with The Zookeeper's Wife which ended up with $17 mil.



The Beguiled is going to go over 10 million which I honestly thought was the upper limit of what they would get with this movie initially.



Edited at 2017-07-09 04:28 pm (UTC)

They were being aggressive with the advertising to start, so I expected something a little more. Like $20m overall but it'll prob make like $13 max. If it's able to do a Zookeepers Wife kind of thing I'll be impressed.



And I don't know, $27k per screen is pretty good! Especially for something that isn't going to do well when it expands lmao Reply

You underestimate the academy voters.

fucking loved the beguiled and consider it the most radically feminist film in a v long time

The Beguiled was never meant for Oscar chances, they'd have released it later in the year if it was meant to be awards bait.

stanning negl

I watched the GLOW documentary from 2012 on Netflix last night. My emotions omg. ;_; Everyone who watched the new series should check it out!

:( not on Danish netflix. damnit

I watched it after finishing the tv series. It was very eye opening and it made me so happy when they got everyone to reunite.

These Marc Maron quotes about the women on set of Glow are weird. pic.twitter.com/yClB99loZP — Darrell Borquez (@Darrellict) 9. Juli 2017

Reply

ughhhhhhh

Some men so readily admit that they don't think of women as real people and pad themselves on the back when they finally have their epiphany. I'm tired of it.

The story of Mt Fiji made me so sad, she seemed like such a sweet pure soul.

Watched he handmaid's tale. Really liked it. Don't know if it helped or hurt the anxiety I feel about our current situation tho. Probs both

I saw Baby Driver yesterday and really liked it. Won me over in the first 5 minutes.



Look at Wonder Woman still killing it. Yesssss. Reply

Only TV. First three episodes of Preacher, season 3 of bloodline (they better not weasel out of 70% of this shit), and lured my mother into Happy Valley. She wished the bad guy wasn't so handsome.

I'll probably see Baby Driver on $5 Tuesday even with Eggsnort's face.



Spiderman is so damn boring to me omg. Even in his cartoon he was boring af. I just dont get it. Reply

I saw The Big Sick. I'm white and my husband is Indian, we met when we were living in Chicago, and I met his parents for the first time while he was in the hospital having surgery (they never had a problem with me and I think a lot of the reason why is because of the way I met them). You can probably guess that I liked it quite a bit, but I think objectively it's a really funny, cute movie, too.

And it's nice to see The Big Sick doing well. Kumail was really annoying sometimes, but Emily and their chemistry together stole my heart a bit.

i just want a good non-supernatural scary movie to watch in theaters. Wish Upon (coming out next week iirc) just looks dumb, but i'm looking forward to Killing Ground.

will wait for a good cam rip for spiderman.

downloaded get out last night. going to watch it soon Reply

I see you NOT supporting black filmmakers..

Typical

Typical Reply

It wasn't released in my country.

Get Out in theaters?



You didn't seein theaters? Reply

i watched a cam of spiderman yesterday. it asn #t really a good cam, but i mainly saw it just because everyone around me is talking about this movie and i'm not motivated (or rich lol) enough to see it in theatre. it was ok, the big fight was far too dark for the cam quality tho, which sucked

I've also been watching Cleopatra 2525 and it's every bit as gloriously cheesy as I remembered.

Gina Torres 😙



Gina Torres 😙 Reply

I was so addicted to those shows when they came out

I floved Cleopatra 2525. I miss the days of syndicated tv shot in New Zealand. And it was such a cool original idea. I need them to do a reunion special movie that ties everything up.

I saw The Beguiled. I've never seen the Siegel version so I can only judge this one on its own merits and it was a simple story well told, but by the end it felt so slight like it really would have benefited from some extra dimension. I guess Coppola was afraid people would judge her for having a slave character (and I can literally see the op-eds and criticism that would come from the fact that the only black actress she ever cast (because no one saw A Very Murray Christmas) was in the role of a slave) but so fucking what, like you're an artist, suck it up and take a risk.



I will say that is has a really funny and unique tone because it's a lot funnier than the marketing implies (probably Coppola's funniest film yet), but like the humour is pretty quiet and dark so no one should go in expecting a riotous comedy.



Everyone was really good and everyone in the ensemble got screen time but Kidman and Dunst were head and shoulders above everyone else (Dunst especially). I am usually love/hate with Coppola movies but since this is a middle-of-the-road movie it falls into the middle of the road of her filmography.



Also I see people being nasty towards her for her Cannes win and it makes me roll my eyes so hard. There are so many shitty Cannes male director winners that it shouldn't even be an issue, women shouldn't have to be amazing to win, and secondly I think the jury did 100% the right award, her direction is impeccable as usual, it's the writing that once again lets her down.



Coppola ranked:

Marie Antoinette

Lost in Translation

The Beguiled

The Bling Ring

Somewhere Reply

what about the virgin suicides?

Oop I forgot to rank it! I don't like TVS, but I would put it in between The Beguiled and The Bling Ring.

Have you not seen The Virgin Suicides? That's probably her second most popular film behind LiT

Coppola RE ranked (because I forgot The Virgin Suicides):



Marie Antoinette

Lost in Translation

The Beguiled

The Virgin Suicides

The Bling Ring

Somewhere Reply

IA about its unique wit. A lot of people on twitter are talking about the feminist elements of the film and CF selfish 'nice guy until im not ~desired' mentality. He's a classic "nice guy" until they said no.

Taking notes re: the subtle brilliance of The Beguiled







Taking notes re: the subtle brilliance of The Beguiled Reply

i still don't think theres any risk associated with a white director casting an all white movie and putting a single black slave in it. she was going to get lambasted either way, but im all for not putting another black actress as a token slave in a movie by a white director tbh. we have enough of those narratives.

i cant wait to see the movie still, esp now seeing your thoughts on it.



i cant wait to see the movie still, esp now seeing your thoughts on it. Reply

i enjoyed the beguiled but i wish i hadn't seen the trailer beforehand. they tried to mix up the scenes in the trailer but honestly it still showed the entire movie so there was nothing new to expect :(

I watched the original one recently and it wasn't funny at all (at least to me), it had a really weird vibe actually. So I'm really curious to see how this one turned out.

