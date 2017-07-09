Weekend box office: Spider-Man: Homecoming wins the weekend

|
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|Sony
|$117,015,000
|-
|4,348
|-
|$26,912
|$117,015,000
|$175
|1
|2
|1
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$33,998,875
|-53.1%
|4,535
|+6
|$7,497
|$149,189,535
|$80
|2
|3
|2
|Baby Driver
|TriS
|$12,750,000
|-38.0%
|3,226
|-
|$3,952
|$56,883,072
|$34
|2
|4
|4
|Wonder Woman
|WB
|$10,135,000
|-35.5%
|3,091
|-313
|$3,279
|$368,786,191
|$149
|6
|5
|3
|Transformers: The Last Knight
|Par.
|$6,300,000
|-62.7%
|3,241
|-891
|$1,944
|$118,916,760
|$217
|3
|6
|5
|Cars 3
|BV
|$5,636,000
|-41.8%
|2,702
|-874
|$2,086
|$133,733,412
|-
|4
|7
|6
|The House
|WB (NL)
|$4,815,000
|-44.8%
|3,134
|-
|$1,536
|$18,630,678
|$40
|2
|8
|12
|The Big Sick
|LGF
|$3,650,000
|+120.9%
|326
|+255
|$11,196
|$6,920,323
|-
|3
|9
|7
|47 Meters Down
|ENTMP
|$2,768,400
|-38.7%
|1,740
|-510
|$1,591
|$38,462,047
|-
|4
|10
|8
|The Beguiled (2017)
|Focus
|$2,086,225
|-34.1%
|941
|+267
|$2,217
|$7,435,559
|-
|3
|11
|10
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|BV
|$1,200,000
|-52.5%
|1,039
|-635
|$1,155
|$168,825,297
|$230
|7
|12
|9
|The Mummy (2017)
|Uni.
|$1,164,135
|-61.4%
|1,045
|-715
|$1,114
|$77,974,405
|$125
|5
|13
|13
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|BV
|$846,000
|-45.0%
|660
|-306
|$1,282
|$385,546,006
|$200
|10
|14
|17
|The Hero
|Orch.
|$651,330
|-22.4%
|447
|+46
|$1,457
|$2,810,325
|-
|5
|15
|11
|All Eyez on Me
|LG/S
|$610,000
|-66.6%
|599
|-659
|$1,018
|$44,320,039
|$40
|4
|16
|16
|Beatriz At Dinner
|RAtt.
|$518,765
|-50.9%
|417
|-266
|$1,244
|$5,980,104
|-
|5
|17
|15
|Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
|Fox
|$320,000
|-71.3%
|407
|-1,045
|$786
|$70,523,540
|-
|6
|18
|18
|Megan Leavey
|BST
|$222,882
|-54.0%
|254
|-179
|$877
|$12,418,889
|-
|5
|19
|33
|The Little Hours
|G&S
|$193,750
|+214.7%
|37
|+35
|$5,236
|$282,023
|-
|2
|20
|27
|Maudie
|SPC
|$190,462
|+85.4%
|67
|+44
|$2,843
|$3,203,276
|-
|10
|21
|22
|The Boss Baby
|Fox
|$190,000
|-13.9%
|195
|-20
|$974
|$173,911,946
|-
|15
|22
|21
|Baywatch
|Par.
|$180,000
|-27.5%
|193
|-3
|$933
|$57,599,094
|$69
|7
|23
|20
|Paris Can Wait
|SPC
|$158,766
|-39.8%
|131
|-83
|$1,212
|$5,065,151
|-
|9
|24
|24
|The Fate of the Furious
|Uni.
|$117,325
|-26.6%
|115
|-29
|$1,020
|$225,704,665
|$250
|13
|25
|N
|A Ghost Story
|A24
|$108,067
|-
|4
|-
|$27,017
|$108,067
|-
|1
|26
|19
|The Book of Henry
|Focus
|$96,550
|-64.3%
|154
|-209
|$627
|$4,218,469
|-
|4
|27
|28
|The Exception
|A24
|$69,900
|-22.2%
|48
|-
|$1,456
|$518,962
|-
|6
|28
|25
|It Comes At Night
|A24
|$62,355
|-58.6%
|90
|-84
|$693
|$13,709,404
|-
|5
|29
|29
|Beauty and the Beast (2017)
|BV
|$51,000
|-34.2%
|110
|-46
|$464
|$503,976,432
|$160
|17
|30
|N
|Our Time Will Come
|CL
|$48,000
|-
|18
|-
|$2,667
|$48,000
|-
|1
|31
|-
|Lost in Paris
|Osci.
|$21,000
|-
|5
|-
|$4,200
|$38,666
|-
|4
|32
|N
|City of Ghosts
|IFC
|$16,240
|-
|2
|-
|$8,120
|$16,240
|-
|1
|33
|51
|13 Minutes
|SPC
|$16,174
|+37.7%
|9
|+6
|$1,797
|$36,374
|-
|2
|34
|46
|Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge
|Society
|$13,606
|-26.8%
|4
|-2
|$3,402
|$49,679
|-
|2
|35
|41
|Churchill
|Cohen
|$13,402
|-54.9%
|17
|-9
|$788
|$1,218,561
|-
|6
|36
|50
|The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography
|Neon
|$12,785
|+6.2%
|8
|+5
|$1,598
|$33,522
|-
|2
|37
|44
|The Bad Batch
|Neon
|$9,336
|-63.2%
|25
|-21
|$373
|$169,546
|-
|3
|38
|58
|Love, Kennedy
|Purd.
|$6,633
|-10.5%
|6
|-1
|$1,106
|$244,408
|-
|6
|39
|68
|My Journey Through French Cinema
|Cohen
|$6,420
|+28.9%
|4
|+2
|$1,605
|$36,360
|-
|3
|40
|76
|Manifesto (2017)
|FR
|$5,000
|+39.8%
|7
|+1
|$714
|$132,015
|-
|9
|41
|N
|7 From Etheria
|PDF
|$940
|-
|1
|-
|$940
|$940
|-
|1
|TOTAL (41 MOVIES):
|$206,275,323
|+21.4%
|33,402
|-5,023
|$6,176
|
It was cute but like..not as good as people are saying.
I want to see Wonder Woman and Baby Driver for a third time each, oop. I love going to the movies in summer what can I say.
I saved it and now I can't find it. :'(
I'm shocked A Ghost Story made so much.
After seeing The Beguiled I realized there was no way it would have gotten anywhere near an Oscar, but honestly it making $2 mil wide is pretty good. Coppola's never been a huge draw and also it seems like Focus is trying to emulate the release pattern they had with The Zookeeper's Wife which ended up with $17 mil.
The Beguiled is going to go over 10 million which I honestly thought was the upper limit of what they would get with this movie initially.
Edited at 2017-07-09 04:28 pm (UTC)
And I don't know, $27k per screen is pretty good! Especially for something that isn't going to do well when it expands lmao
Slay a bit Tom
Re: Slay a bit Tom
speaking of glow
Re: speaking of glow
Re: speaking of glow
Look at Wonder Woman still killing it. Yesssss.
Spiderman is so damn boring to me omg. Even in his cartoon he was boring af. I just dont get it.
downloaded get out last night. going to watch it soon
Typical
Gina Torres 😙
I will say that is has a really funny and unique tone because it's a lot funnier than the marketing implies (probably Coppola's funniest film yet), but like the humour is pretty quiet and dark so no one should go in expecting a riotous comedy.
Everyone was really good and everyone in the ensemble got screen time but Kidman and Dunst were head and shoulders above everyone else (Dunst especially). I am usually love/hate with Coppola movies but since this is a middle-of-the-road movie it falls into the middle of the road of her filmography.
Also I see people being nasty towards her for her Cannes win and it makes me roll my eyes so hard. There are so many shitty Cannes male director winners that it shouldn't even be an issue, women shouldn't have to be amazing to win, and secondly I think the jury did 100% the right award, her direction is impeccable as usual, it's the writing that once again lets her down.
Coppola ranked:
Marie Antoinette
Lost in Translation
The Beguiled
The Bling Ring
Somewhere
Marie Antoinette
Lost in Translation
The Beguiled
The Virgin Suicides
The Bling Ring
Somewhere
Taking notes re: the subtle brilliance of The Beguiled
i cant wait to see the movie still, esp now seeing your thoughts on it.