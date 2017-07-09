More details on Shia LaBeouf's arrest in Georgia
- According to the police statement LaBeouf approached someone to ask for a cigarette and when he wasn't given one he began loudly swearing in front of women and children
- A cop came by and asked him to leave, when he refused they tried to arrest him and he tried to hide, running into a hotel lobby where he was arrested anyway
- He is now out of $7000 bail
oh wow, those are cute. but wasn't he also abusive to her in some way? is that what you're alluding to?
Honey...please wake up and leave. He literally wanted to buy a gun in Germany to shoot her. Run Mia, run.
1. GTFO with this benevolent sexism, Georgia. Women are not ~delicate flowers~ that must be ~protected from Shia's dirty mouth, any more than men are.
2. I am totally convinced there were children on the street at 4am, close by the smoker Shia approached for a cigarette. Sure.
**not saying it's a good thing
Also, poor kid is a hot mess. I hope he gets help.
Had no idea this happened in GA. Though I'd be more concerned about the children supposedly out at 4am. I'm no fan of Shia, but maybe those parents should be questioned more than him.