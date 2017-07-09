Joan Smalls, Yoncé

More details on Shia LaBeouf's arrest in Georgia


  • According to the police statement LaBeouf approached someone to ask for a cigarette and when he wasn't given one he began loudly swearing in front of women and children

  • A cop came by and asked him to leave, when he refused they tried to arrest him and he tried to hide, running into a hotel lobby where he was arrested anyway

  • He is now out of $7000 bail

source
