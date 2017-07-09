More details on Shia LaBeouf's arrest in Georgia

I never understood why people found him attractive. Reply

Thread

Link

MTE he kind of cleaned up during his Transformers movie star phase but he will always be Louis Stevens to me, no ty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he was kind of qt with carey but after that it all went down hill Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh wow, those are cute. but wasn't he also abusive to her in some way? is that what you're alluding to? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn't he emotionally abuse her tho? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I forgot they dated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people have different tastes than you sis Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He is such a mess. Why anyone would willingly marry this fool is beyond me. Reply

Thread

Link

Isn't he married to that woman who looks 12? Something Goth or whatever? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yes, to Mia Goth. The one he starred in with in that Lars von Trier movie and was on camera fighting with her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh so they are married?



Honey...please wake up and leave. He literally wanted to buy a gun in Germany to shoot her. Run Mia, run. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Dude is a mess. Hope he gets help bc it seems like he needs it. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm more interested in what they were doing that there were children out at 4 am lol Reply

Thread

Link

It's Savannah. Those folks were local but tourists will have their kids out super late. There was no time in a 24-hour span when I was in Vagas that there were not numerous small children around. IDGI Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wouldn't have even assumed anything is still open at that time in savannah tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's my question too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My first question. There's no surprises or revelations in this story otherwise. Standard Shia. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have some sympathy since I can be a shitty drunk too, but when you're famous and the world knows about everything that you do, it's best to avoid going over your limit. Reply

Thread

Link

If someone is a shitty drunk the majority of the time they shouldn't be drinking at all. But he obviously has a drinking problem and the main part of that is not being able to control yourself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, but this isn't his first rodeo. he's been notorious for this shit for YEARS. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah but he's prob an addict, he can't keep it in reasonable limits. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also he's a total fucking mess and he should get help if not for himself than for his poor wife, but I did lol at the part of the police report where they got mad because he was swearing in front of women.



Edited at 2017-07-09 03:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

What a dumbass. He's been acting like a hot mess for years and years. All you have to do is show up to set on time, say your lines, and avoid being a twat. I can't stand people like him. Reply

Thread

Link

I still think he has mental problems and is self-medicating, a'la Amanda Bynes. Reply

Thread

Link

in front of women and children



1. GTFO with this benevolent sexism, Georgia. Women are not ~delicate flowers~ that must be ~protected from Shia's dirty mouth, any more than men are.



2. I am totally convinced there were children on the street at 4am, close by the smoker Shia approached for a cigarette. Sure. Reply

Thread

Link

Exactly. Whose fucking kid is out at 4 am? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

true, women need 2 be protected from his guns/fists etc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was the children he wanted to bum the cig from Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, she gave an interview on local news and everything. Totally said she'd still be willing to bring them out that late again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people here have their kids out late all the time. it's common.



**not saying it's a good thing



Edited at 2017-07-09 04:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't you know women can't handle naughty words and shouting, they start fainting and having hysteric fits! The police probably had to whip out their smelling salts to revive the ladies! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why were children out and about at 3-4am?



Also, poor kid is a hot mess. I hope he gets help. Reply

Thread

Link

He's such a fucking mess. I feel bad for him because of his childhood but come on Reply

Thread

Link

Had no idea this happened in GA. Though I'd be more concerned about the children supposedly out at 4am. I'm no fan of Shia, but maybe those parents should be questioned more than him. Reply

Thread

Link

this is ameriKKKah trying to bring him down ever since shia became a WOKE activist. Reply

Thread

Link