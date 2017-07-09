Jack Antonoff and others respond to Lena Dunham drama
- In the meantime, her boyfriend, Jack Antonoff, and Lena's vet's sister have also defended Lena
nobody on earth cares for or loved lamby more than lena. after her bit her father and her twice we found a trainer who deals with aggressive— jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) July 7, 2017
dogs who he now lives happily with. was a deeply hard decision.— jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) July 7, 2017
shoutout to everyone who has an opinion on this and didn't live with us the past 4 years!— jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) July 7, 2017
To those asking about how I could possibly know that Lena Dunham was a good dog owner, please witness my only-ever Marshall McLuhan moment:— Taffy Akner (@taffyakner) July 8, 2017
My sister was her vet.— Taffy Akner (@taffyakner) July 8, 2017
She was hired to treat the dog's aggression. She made house calls. She saw the damage. You're all idiots for what you did to her yesterday.— Taffy Akner (@taffyakner) July 8, 2017
According to her, this happens a lot. A shelter doesn't see the aggression. It only happens when the owner brings the animal home.— Taffy Akner (@taffyakner) July 8, 2017
What @lenadunham does with her dog is not "news". This is: https://t.co/PjjYJvVFre— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) July 8, 2017
lololol crying @ the accuracy
white people treat their dogs like family whilst eating all the beef/chicken/pork in sight.
"It's not my business Sharon"
Edited at 2017-07-09 03:14 pm (UTC)
bitch
Taffy is the journalist who was mistaken for Tom Hiddleston's new GF because of this
and then wrote that hilarious GQ piece about him running to her room at 6 a.m. to talk about Taylor Swift.
second only to miles teller's esquire piece
She seems like someone it'd be fun to have drinks with
It doesn't usually happen out of the blue. Our dogs have snapped but it was usually our fault (like trying to trim their hair and accidentally nicking them) and it wasn't constant enough to actually be a legit problem especially with my nieces and nephews
Also with some breeds it does, my friend has 2 frenchies one of them out of the blue became extremely aggressive and thousands of dollars in training, therapy, camps, acupuncture (lmfao ikr..) he finally calmed the fuck down.
“Our dear dog Barney, who has a special spot in my heart. I introduced him to Putin: Putin kind of dissed him,” Bush told his daughter. “‘You call that a dog?’ A year later, your mom and I go to visit Vladimir at his Dacha outside of Moscow and he says, ‘Would you like to meet my dog?’ Out bounds this huge hound, obviously much bigger than a Scottish Terrier. And Putin looks at me and says, ‘Bigger, stronger and faster than Barney.’”
.
Edited at 2017-07-09 03:30 pm (UTC)
OMG this pathetic asshole.
It's not like this was some scoop that broke open. Lena made this public.