Jack Antonoff and others respond to Lena Dunham drama

This wouldn't be such a huge deal if white ppl weren't so absolutely nutso about dogs Reply

lololol crying @ the accuracy Reply

white people treat their dogs like family whilst eating all the beef/chicken/pork in sight. Reply

white ppl will write a huge long thing on fb about their dog dying and how trying of a time it is and all their white friends will offer condolences and prayers and then stay mum about actual human lives



"It's not my business Sharon"



Edited at 2017-07-09 03:14 pm (UTC)

Feeling v (accurately) targeted by this comment right now. Reply

fucking seriously. the times i've seen yts walking their dogs in strollers here in austin... Reply

Oh come on. I know a Perisan lady who orders Olive Garden for her dog every night and a Chinese man who cries when his dog's claws are trimmed. Loving animals is universal and loving them to a silly degree happens to ever race Reply

They got dog's families out here gettign settlements when their killed that are the same amount for when police kill someone. Dogs are cute but they are not something to lose it over. Reply

my bf is like...he really loves his puppy. and like...when we kiss the dog goes nuts and so far its 1) ruined my favorite dress 2) i am nursing a bite that fucking hurts 3) pees on me every time it sees me. it's a puppy so i'm trying to be calm and patient and sweet, but my bf is like "awwwwZZZZZZ puppy bites"



bitch



Reply

i get so much shit for not loving dogs so ia with this statement Reply

Right? My friend said she no longer liked Lena Dunham after this and I told her that's the whitest thing I've ever heard and imma white person lol. Reply

Taffy is the journalist who was mistaken for Tom Hiddleston's new GF because of this







Taffy is the journalist who was mistaken for Tom Hiddleston's new GF because of this and then wrote that hilarious GQ piece about him running to her room at 6 a.m. to talk about Taylor Swift.

omg that was one of my fav profiles that yr



second only to miles teller's esquire piece Reply

what happened in the miles one? Reply

She seems like someone it'd be fun to have drinks with Reply

taffy is the worst fucking name in the world and i cannot take her journalism seriously Reply

thats the face of a woman who knows her story is a goldmine Reply

i know lena is a fucking idiot but even if the dog wasn't as difficult to deal with as they're saying, isn't it ok since he's at a nice shelter now? like what's the problem? no animals were harmed or abandoned. Reply

The problem is that she decided to share an overly detailed, overwrought account of what happened that no one asked for and in it claimed things that the shelter took issue with, such as claiming that the dog was agressive due to being in 3 previous abusive homes (which the shelter has no record of so how does she know and is obviously a big problem for the shelter, as it implies they let people adopt aggressive animals that will bite). Like just rehome your dog and go, no need to add paragraphs and paragraphs thats obviously designed to make people feel sorry for her. Reply

I read she signed a contract with the shelter she adopted him from that if at any point it didn't work out she was supposed to return him to that shelter and they would find him a new home. Not sure how enforceable it really is but that seemed to be one of the shelter's main gripes. Reply

Oh she didn't give it back to the same shelter even? That seems to be pretty common, when they found Chris Pratt's dog malnourished on the street they claimed they had re-homed it and the shelter was pissed bc they had also signed something saying they'd bring it back, it makes sense to me, the dog owner doesn't necessarily know what to look for in terms of rehoming. Reply

I'm sure she's telling the truth (after all she's Lena "Honesty is my jam" Dunham) but she still seems like a bad pet owner. Even in the essay she wrote about getting Lamby a few years ago, she was talking about how her life wasn't stable enough for a dog and how Jack is allergic to dogs and she promised everyone including Jack that she wouldn't get one but she brought one home one day anyway. Reply

Lmao oh Lena 😂😂😂 Reply

lol it really is her need to overshare that gets her in so many messes. Reply

I mean she just treats animals the same way someone in middle school would. Her maturity level just isn't there. Reply

i'm not gonna claim she lied abt the dog being aggressive but she definitely embellished bits of her story bc let's face it, as evident by what you told us (and many many many other things), she is a fucking asshole Reply

But what does Spencer Pratt think? And Ja? Where's Ja? Reply

Kbell tries so fucking hard lmaoooo Reply

MTE. i use to love her but she has gotten so annoying that its hard for me to enjoy The Good Place sometimes. Reply

She's become a caricature of herself Reply

'Shout out to' is up there with 'haters'. Reply

agree. Once I saw that I was like oh gawd Reply

are Vets allowed to talk about their patients Reply

lil doggie HIPAA Reply

If the animal is being abused they are allowed to report it. Reply

Why did it take four years to realize the dog was aggressive tho?



It doesn't usually happen out of the blue. Our dogs have snapped but it was usually our fault (like trying to trim their hair and accidentally nicking them) and it wasn't constant enough to actually be a legit problem especially with my nieces and nephews Reply

my take is that she was aggressive throughout the four years and bit many people over her time with lena (including lena) and they tried to hire people to help manage her aggression and deal with it but after four years it was too much. Reply

my take is that this whole thing is a bullshit excuse to get rid of the dog and garner attention and sympathy for all the hard work she put trying to help the doggie. Reply

It also doesn't help she got two new puppies. I bet she didn't want it to look like "out with the old in with the new." So many people pull that shit with pets. Reply

there were tweets that were years old about this dog biting her, 4 years sounds like the breaking point, getting the dog therapy and training etc doesn't happen over a like 2 weeks span.

Also with some breeds it does, my friend has 2 frenchies one of them out of the blue became extremely aggressive and thousands of dollars in training, therapy, camps, acupuncture (lmfao ikr..) he finally calmed the fuck down. Reply

In addition to the other comments, Aggression can get worse with age. I think she was working on the issue until it reached a point where it no longer seemed manageable Reply

Lena got her self into this mess by writing an unpromoted, overly detailed sob story of a damn Instagram post no one asked for so idc Reply

lol exactly she really doesn't know when to keep her mouth shut. Reply

“Our dear dog Barney, who has a special spot in my heart. I introduced him to Putin: Putin kind of dissed him,” Bush told his daughter. “‘You call that a dog?’ A year later, your mom and I go to visit Vladimir at his Dacha outside of Moscow and he says, ‘Would you like to meet my dog?’ Out bounds this huge hound, obviously much bigger than a Scottish Terrier. And Putin looks at me and says, ‘Bigger, stronger and faster than Barney.’”



.



Edited at 2017-07-09 03:30 pm (UTC)

And Putin looks at me and says, ‘Bigger, stronger and faster than Barney.’”



OMG this pathetic asshole. Reply

Never talk to me or my son ever again. Reply

the same dog he intimidated Merkel with? Reply

rip barney, forced into an unnecessary feud w/ konni Reply

P*t*n really is like an IRL Bond villain come to life jfc. Except he's the real deal which makes him ten times scarier. Reply

Parent

Putin would be a hilarious villain to laugh at if he wenrent so fucking terrifying. This story is ridiculous! Reply

He can shut the fuck up tbh. SHE made this news, SHE publicized this, SHE said things that would cause issues with the shelter with her aggrandizement of the situation that prompted them to response. Like all her other petty dramas, it's entirely self inflicted. Reply

I still can't believe the rescue that had the dog 4 years ago felt knowledgeable enough to comment on the situation. Reply

I think they mostly called out that the history of having multiple abusive owners came out of nowhere and Lena acted rly weird of the dog was aggressive by letting it off leash at work Reply

They have a right to comment on some of the claims she made if they were inaccurate, like she claimed the dog had been in multiple abusive homes but they had no record on that, someone probably suggested the animal was previously abused to her and she embellished and ran with it, it's not like that;s out of character for her. Reply

She's claiming they gave her an violent dog. They said it had no history of aggression. She also was under contract to return it to them and didn't. Reply

but like, was anyone checking to see which rescue she even got it from?? It's not like it publicly tarnished their organization, so why start blabbing to the press. Reply

yeah, fuck lena. i've tried to like her but it's obvious this entire thing charade is her own doing and she's both a horrible person for embellishing the dog's story to make herself look like a ~hero and then giving him to someone else after getting new dogs. Reply

Kristen Bell, WHY would you insert yourself into animal drama you are NOT involved in?! Shut your face, grandma. Reply

Aren't we all inserting ourselves into this shit though lmao



It's not like this was some scoop that broke open. Lena made this public. Reply

