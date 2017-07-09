Keith Morrison

Jill Duggar gives birth to second child


  • Jill and her husband Skinny Aaron Rodgers Derick announced the birth of their son on Saturday afternoon.

  • The baby's name is [spoiler in case you wait to savor the moment]Samuel Scott Dillard.

  • They have a 2 year old son named Israel.

Source 1, 2

What do you think of the name?
