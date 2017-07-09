Jill Duggar gives birth to second child

he's so fucking ugly Reply

I wonder if she was as wildly irresponsible and dangerous with the delivery of this one as she was with the first giant baby Reply

What'd she do? Reply

She really wanted a ~natural~ home birth and basically ignored a lot of bad warning signs. She labored for hours. She started passing meconium and instead of being like "holy crap lets get to a hospital" she went to a naturopathic chiropractor, which just happens to be where her former midwife mentor works (this midwife lost her license for negligence).



She eventually ended up in the hospital with a c-section and the baby was healthy but its a miracle considering how neglectful she was. Reply

Her full statement says she labored for 40 hours and then he was delivered via c-section so maybe. At least she didn't wait 70+ hours again. Reply

I think SS are the perfect initials for a Duggar Reply

LOL i didnt even think of that! ahahahah Reply

that face is only 28 Reply

Oh wow a normal name Reply

that a cute name.



He is so damn ugly Reply

inside and out Reply

I can't get the spoiler text to work. Did they name the kid Palestine? Judah? Something else equally stupid and biblical? Reply

Samuel Scott, so they chose a surprisingly normal name. Reply

ew @ this whole family Reply

She's not happy with her life. Reply

I wonder if JinJer are going to be invited to see the baby or if they are still beefing Reply

What happened between her and Jinger? Reply

Jeremy did a sermon where he talked about how terrible these "missionaries" who go to foreign countries without plans or experience and want people to fund them which is exactly what the dullards did. He even specifically mentioned Nepal which is where derick went before meeting Jill. Derick then subtweeted back. Reply

i'm so happy we have this post. i'm weirdly fascinated by the duggars, they are just so ridiculously insane. any interesting tea on them lately? Reply

Josh has been suing people left and right for the molestation stuff coming claiming they "invaided his privacy". So he's still a piece of shit.



Jinger has been wearing pants a lot.



I don't follow them as closely as I used to so there might be more but that's all I know. Reply

thank you :)

ahah poor girl now that she discovered the comfort of going around in trousers she'll never go back to those ugly jeans skirts ahhahah Reply

See my comment above. Reply

Same tbh. I'm not American and only discovered them through ONTD a while ago, and tbh I find them incredibly fascinating. I've been watching some of their show on youtube and it's so interesting to me lol. Reply

Only ten more to go for a womb drop out, yay! Reply

can one of them just break free already and deliver a tell-all book? i never knew how badly i needed this Reply

I think it'll be one of the younger boys tbh. Reply

it would be so iconic Reply

It's never gonna happen, they're all heavily indoctrinated.



They love the Jesus juice. Reply

Is she the one who named her first kid Spurgeon or whatever it was? Reply

No that was Jessa but she just had another baby too. They named that one Henry, so thankfully he has a normal name lol. Reply

Goddamn, I'd be pissed if I was the one who got the crap name. Reply

no, the pretty one did. but thankfully she named the new one Henry Reply

Excuse me? Aaron Rodgers IS Skinny Aaron Rodgers. Reply

I was going to say "emaciated Aaron Rodgers" but then I remembered Derick has been having health issues that seemed too mean to me. Reply

