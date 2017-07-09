Yass! Daniel Craig ‘To Return As James Bond’ For The Fifth Time
Despite the rumours that have suggested otherwise, it has been reported that Daniel Craig will be returning as James Bond for the fifth time.
According to The Mirror, Craig, who has been playing 007 since 2006’s hit film Casino Royale, has reached an agreement with producer Barbara Broccoli to star in Bond 25.
Filming is currently planned to star next year meaning the release date is likely to be in 2019.
An anonymous source told The Mirror:
"Craig and Adele together are the winning team, the ultimate choice, the money spinners.
It’s taken time but Daniel has come round and the strong consensus in the Bond offices is that Mr Craig is 007 again.
As for Adele, she’s more of an unknown quantity but loved being part of Bond, so the signs are positive."
I am disappointed. Wont be paying to see this one either.
I was so excited thinking it would be Idris. Smh, yet another example of Hollywood's ineptitude.
Hasn't Idris said he doesn't want to play Bond?
Can't say i blame him
for real tho,when it comes to bond, HENRY CAVILL 2020!!
Also that Sam Smith rendition of Writing's On the Wall at the Oscars still remains the second funniest thing i've ever seen during an Oscars telecast.
Casino Royale = good
2nd one no one remembers = bad
Skyfall = good
Spectre = bad
this one = good?
Also more Moneypenny and more Q !!