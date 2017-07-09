Yass! Daniel Craig ‘To Return As James Bond’ For The Fifth Time

Why would they keep a 72 year old as Bond? Reply

Thread

Link

No clue. He's the geriatric version of James Bond Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dunno, but his Bond stopped being appealing after the 1st film and then the poorly written/made sequels.



I am disappointed. Wont be paying to see this one either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how much do you think he's asking for this? 20 mil? seeing as he openly admitted multiple times to hating being bond last time. Reply

Thread

Link

20 million? More 50+ million. Plus a bigger cut of the box office. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



I see the producers still haven't seen the light by choosing Elba as the next Bond... Reply

Thread

Link

that would be sooooo amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idris would've been amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was so excited thinking it would be Idris. Smh, yet another example of Hollywood's ineptitude. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THIS. Who the fuck wants to see this shit over Idris now? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hasn't Idris said he doesn't want to play Bond? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh that's unexciting. Reply

Thread

Link

Wow i guess the paycheck was too huge for him to ignore

Can't say i blame him



Edited at 2017-07-09 03:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Frankly they should have used my idea of taking 10 random british actors, some of which includes my faves, and having them be James Bond and it was completely played straight, no one said "You looked different five minutes ago." Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoo that would've been amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao dr who is that u Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

give us the HiddleBond we deserve! (the world is a bad place, we truly deserve Tom to be our bond)



for real tho,when it comes to bond, HENRY CAVILL 2020!! Reply

Thread

Link

Ew at Tom HiddleSudan. Don't subject the world to that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No thanks. His "acting" is god awful. Not even editors can save his best attempts at "acting". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah he's not good. Plus he's fucking annoying and a pretentious little shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HiddleSudan or super(sexy)man? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ugh I really wanted a new actor. craig is good, don't get me wrong, but he really is getting too old for this role. especially when the bond girls remain eternally young Reply

Thread

Link

Did we ever figure out whether he's actually contracted for another one? It was weird to me that no one seemed sure of that when he was saying all that stuff about not wanting to do any more. Hopefully this shoot will be less messy than the last one (and the movie better overall). Reply

Thread

Link

give us Lana Del Rey for the theme pls Reply

Thread

Link

That would...actually be super cool.



Also that Sam Smith rendition of Writing's On the Wall at the Oscars still remains the second funniest thing i've ever seen during an Oscars telecast. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what's your number one Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

But what about the wrist slitting, Daniel Reply

Thread

Link

maybe it'll be good again this time cos during his tenure it went like this



Casino Royale = good

2nd one no one remembers = bad

Skyfall = good

Spectre = bad

this one = good? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm also hoping his odd-even good/bad tenure continues and he ends it on a good note. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just hope it's better than Spectre. God that movie was a waste of time :(



Also more Moneypenny and more Q !! Reply

Thread

Link

no thx hes so stale and bored of it Reply

Thread

Link