Yass! Daniel Craig ‘To Return As James Bond’ For The Fifth Time



Despite the rumours that have suggested otherwise, it has been reported that Daniel Craig will be returning as James Bond for the fifth time.

According to The Mirror, Craig, who has been playing 007 since 2006’s hit film Casino Royale, has reached an agreement with producer Barbara Broccoli to star in Bond 25.

Filming is currently planned to star next year meaning the release date is likely to be in 2019.


An anonymous source told The Mirror:

"Craig and Adele together are the winning team, the ultimate choice, the money spinners.

It’s taken time but Daniel has come round and the strong consensus in the Bond offices is that Mr Craig is 007 again.

As for Adele, she’s more of an unknown quantity but loved being part of Bond, so the signs are positive."

