True Blood stars, more celebrities react to Nelsan Ellis' death
Rise in Peace, King. And thank you for sharing your gifts with us. You made a difference. #nelsanellis pic.twitter.com/blav8fr3Qc— Ava DuVernay (@ava) 8 juillet 2017
I don't know if I've ever seen the level of humility and kindness that came with the Magnificent Talent that Nelsan Ellis had. Miss u friend— Sam Trammell (@SamTrammell) 8 juillet 2017
Crushed today by the loss of my friend and castmate Nelsan Ellis. He was a wonderful person, a pioneer, and a one of a kind artist. RIP pic.twitter.com/fvtquhIac7— Joe Manganiello (@JoeManganiello) 8 juillet 2017
So blessed to share the screen with you you beautiful man. pic.twitter.com/DCD6WLAdJn— Todd Lowe (@Todd__Lowe) 8 juillet 2017
[read more]
Nelsan Ellis was truly remarkable. A brilliant, charismatic, intelligent, soulful, wonderful dude. this is just completely tragic.— Stephen Moyer (@smoyer) 8 juillet 2017
This brother was one of the baddest! RIP #NelsanEllis 😔 https://t.co/O9l2nLmbWl— Sterling K Brown (@sterlingkb1) 8 juillet 2017
We didnt even scratch the surface of seeing what this artist was capable of. My love to the family of this spectacular man. #NelsanEllis pic.twitter.com/3DoPQZYS7p— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) 8 juillet 2017
Dearest #NelsanEllis , may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest, you phenomenally talented genius.... pic.twitter.com/2OamZvBVNe— Carrie Preston (@carriepreston) 8 juillet 2017
My heart is broken by the passing of Nelsan Ellis. A truly beautiful person. My love to his family and friends. #RIPNelsanEllis #TrueBlood pic.twitter.com/ZUor1yx4Yg— Deborah Ann Woll (@DeborahAnnWoll) 8 juillet 2017
An inspiring talent, a beautiful soul. You'll be so missed my brother. 'Good night sweet prince— Danai Gurira (@DanaiGurira) 9 juillet 2017
and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest' https://t.co/CtXpk7jpyc
My God, such a beautiful soul and talented artist. Blown. Away. #RIP https://t.co/wElQq6mw84— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) 8 juillet 2017
Shocked & saddened to hear of Nelsan Ellis' passing. Major fan of this talented actor. Way too young #Rip #TrueBlood https://t.co/msT8mGmoiX— Dulé Hill (@DuleHill) 8 juillet 2017
Heartbroken over the passing of Nelsan Ellis. He was always so sweet to me and so entertaining to watch in screen.— Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) 8 juillet 2017
May your transition be full of love, light and peace, @OfficialNelsan. Thank you for sharing your magical gifts with us. ❤️— Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) 8 juillet 2017
It was an utter privilege to work with the phenomenally talented and deeply kind soul .@OfficialNelsan I'm devastated by his untimely death. pic.twitter.com/If17csduHz— Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) 8 juillet 2017
Stunned, devastated by the terrible news of @OfficialNelsan's passing. Nelsan was a genius and a beautiful soul. Sending love to his family.— Michael McMillian (@McMillzz) 8 juillet 2017
I am speechless... I am heartbroken... Rest In Peace my friend @OfficialNelsan pic.twitter.com/nvyzM8QoI7— Kevin Alejandro (@kevinmalejandro) 8 juillet 2017
My heart is broken today over the loss of @OfficialNelsan I was in complete awe of your talent and so honored to have known your kindness.— Anna Camp (@TheRealAnnaCamp) 8 juillet 2017
No one could raise a brow like @OfficialNelsan An army of us r left wanting more. Wherever you are sir,wish u peace. pic.twitter.com/4NBRSSRKwF— Lauren Bowles (@LaurenEBowles) 8 juillet 2017
Tragedy. Love and support to @OfficialNelsan's closest friends family. https://t.co/fJBG6ZOmDE— janina gavankar (@Janina) 8 juillet 2017
Very disturbed and sad that Nelsan Ellis has died. Such a huge talent. Such a wonderful man. The world is a poorer place today...— Denis O'Hare (@denisohare) 8 juillet 2017
Unbelievably sad news. Nelsan was such a sweet, gentle soul with an enormous talent. He will be missed greatly RIP https://t.co/NDdoaeM6Pj— MichaelRaymond-James (@MRaymondJames) 8 juillet 2017
This DEVASTATING news about @OfficialNelsan just EMPTIED me....His passing is hard to process right now...💔 So.Gifted.— Aisha Hinds (@AishaHinds) 8 juillet 2017
I am stunned and heartbroken. Our #TrueBlood family and the world has lost an amazing talent and human being. https://t.co/Ot0l1pjlmL— Mariana Klaveno (@MarianaKlaveno) 8 juillet 2017
Heart is shattered hearing of tragic news of #NelsanEllis passing. Devastated.He possessed such humility & fearless talent. U r deeply loved— Michelle Forbes (@MishkaForbes) 8 juillet 2017
sources : 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25
This one really made me upset
RE: This one really made me upset
Re: This one really made me upset
Elementary staff posted tweets too. Which were sweet.
He should still be here damnit.
This one really upset me. :(
Re: This one really upset me. :(