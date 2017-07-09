NCT - Taeyong

Kesha's Producer Says the 'World Is Not Ready' For 'Rainbow'



Ricky Reed, who worked on the record alongside the pop star, spoke to PEOPLE magazine about Rainbow, where he shared that “some of the most emotional experiences I’ve had in the studio have been with Kesha.”

“I mean, the world is not ready for the music that she’s making right now. It’s heart-stopping; I think it’s gonna change the world,” he added.

“She’s channeled so many experiences into just some of the most honest and powerful songs that I’ve ever been a part of,” Reed continued of their collaboration. “I really think the world of her, and also, I can’t wait for the world to hear her sing the way she’s been singing in my studio. It really is a very, very special album. I’m just so honored to be a part of it.”

Rainbow is due out August 11.

