Kesha's Producer Says the 'World Is Not Ready' For 'Rainbow'

I want her to be successful

same! i'm really rooting for her

Me too. I will definitely check out this album

I just feel like this is a huge change for Kesha. And it means something to me too because this year I'm headed for a big change in my life to get away from my abuser. I don't know all the details between Kesha and Dr. Luke, but I hope she makes it to a place where she's free from the leeches in her life and where all this pain and heartbreak won't be able to hurt her.

I wish you luck in getting away from your abuser. I know it's hard but stay strong and focused. Better things await and you are deserving of them.



Edited at 2017-07-09 04:17 pm (UTC)

Thank you! :D

I wasn't ready for how bad Praying was so, I believe him.

how to adblock a comment

I wanted to like it, but she sounds like a screeching cat.

lmfaoo. i'm rooting for ha but i agree, this song is not it

Did she get criticized for the cultural appropriation she used in the video yet?

Yes, tumblr freaked out almost instantly.

Tumblr doesnt count since they're always freaking out about something.

Honestly she was raised by a New Age Culture Vulture, I don't hold much hope of her ever being able to hear criticism of her appropriation as anything other than an attack. :/

Jc what did she appropriate?

The only thing I see is the font and if you're calling that out...

That's what people were freaking out about on the buzzfeed article that got posted. The font.

I saw the initial tweet about that and rolled my eyes. This shit is getting out of fucking hand.

It is the font lol idc I was just curious if any publication mentioned it.

Praying changed my life. I have a lot of anger and resentment for the things that have happened to me and I feel like that song gives me permission to let my hate go.



I can't wait for Rainbow.

i want the best for her but uh just not feeling the song. awesome and strong lyrics but her voice sounds pretty bad

I wish all the success to her.



I don't think the song is terrible, but it's not fantastic. I felt there was something lacking in the production and I wouldn't have had her do that high note

The "whistle" note kind of made me laugh. I was like...okay.

I love the song. As an abuse survivor it gives me feels. She's not Whitney Houston but who cares?

After this album she only has 1 more left before she is done with Dr.Luke right? So she could release greatest hits shortly afterwards and be done?

2 more is what most sources are saying. I assume that that means "Deconstructed" doesn't count, considering it was only available on her website...



I also wonder if this album actually counts towards finishing the contract, considering it also says that Luke has to produce at least 6 songs from every album, and that clearly didn't happen here...

I did not like the song listening to it on spotify, but the music video makes it better imo

The song is full of feels but I wish the obviously-autotuned high note/scream had been omitted.

I love the song honestly. I could do without the screaming in the middle but in the end this song hit me right in the feels.

I love the scream because I think it represents the emotion behind the song. I think it is supposed to sound like a scream, as opposed to a bad high note haha

ia I like that note

PPS Portions of Mark Geragos's deposition transcript were filed on the 7th, and he was being Justin Bieber levels of defiant during the process. I am waiting for a news story to pop up about it. I cannot believe that dude is a lawyer, he really added unnecessary drama to Kesha's side of the argument.



I love Praying so much. Kesha is able to emote so much in her singing and the lyrics give me chills.

yeah, anyone who doesn't believe her after this song can go fuck themselves. sIf she is lying then she deserves an Oscar lifetime achievement award....

I will support her and wish her success. She seems like a good human being.

oh please, I'm so ready for a damn change. Get us shook! So you go good sis! <3

