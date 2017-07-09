Kesha's Producer Says the 'World Is Not Ready' For 'Rainbow'
[An excerpt from the original PopCrush article]
Ricky Reed, who worked on the record alongside the pop star, spoke to PEOPLE magazine about Rainbow, where he shared that “some of the most emotional experiences I’ve had in the studio have been with Kesha.”
“I mean, the world is not ready for the music that she’s making right now. It’s heart-stopping; I think it’s gonna change the world,” he added.
“She’s channeled so many experiences into just some of the most honest and powerful songs that I’ve ever been a part of,” Reed continued of their collaboration. “I really think the world of her, and also, I can’t wait for the world to hear her sing the way she’s been singing in my studio. It really is a very, very special album. I’m just so honored to be a part of it.”
Rainbow is due out August 11.
SOURCE: PopCrush + YouTube
Is YOUR world ready for 'Rainbow', ONTD?
Edited at 2017-07-09 04:17 pm (UTC)
I can't wait for Rainbow.
I don't think the song is terrible, but it's not fantastic. I felt there was something lacking in the production and I wouldn't have had her do that high note
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
I also wonder if this album actually counts towards finishing the contract, considering it also says that Luke has to produce at least 6 songs from every album, and that clearly didn't happen here...
PPS Portions of Mark Geragos's deposition transcript were filed on the 7th, and he was being Justin Bieber levels of defiant during the process. I am waiting for a news story to pop up about it. I cannot believe that dude is a lawyer, he really added unnecessary drama to Kesha's side of the argument.