the song is a lot of fun and i like it, but why is the music video so bad? red velvet had great videos starting from dumb dumb but rookie and now this are trash. also irene looks terrible with bangs (while wendy should never have bangs, honestly she looks the best she ever has in this video). Reply

Thread

Link

Because they're only allowed one or the other Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

imo wendy looked the best during happiness and especially be natural. i really hate that they keep giving her shitty hairstyles when she is more than capable of looking very beautiful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Who hates her tho Irene's all likeWho hates her tho Reply

Thread

Link

punishment for being homophobic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

at least Seulgi got to sing one good song this summer

Reply

Thread

Link

this song is a bop honestly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That song would've been elevated by some stronger or more charismatic vocalists. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay, this is a bop. I don't pay attention to this group so I can't put names with faces. I know Irene, and I'm assuming the blonde one who looks like a child is the child (Yeri), but who are the others? Reply

Thread

Link

The brunette is Seulgi which is all you need to know tbh. (fr tho the first 10 seconds cycles thru all their names on the left) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oops, didn't notice that, was too focused on how the background looked like something outta a Nollywood film.



Edited at 2017-07-09 03:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the red head is queen joy!! ombre is wendy. and the brunette is seulgi. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SM doesn't know what they are doing with this group. Their future seems very bleak tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

Zoo saved kpop 2017 Reply

Thread

Link

I really like the song and I finally think Irene is showing some charisma. The only thing is I can't see myself listening to this after a couple of months. Which is like usual with Red Velvet songs I'm finding Reply

Thread

Link

irene shines in velvet songs



but ikwym, sometimes they look kinda over it/don't smile during performances Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is awful tbh I hope it grows on me cause they're the only group that always puts out singles that I enjoy Reply

Thread

Link

I love it! :) so far this, OotN, and Dumb Dumb are my favorite singles from RV. Happiness and Rookie I like (but they're not favorites) and Ice Cream Cake, Russian Roulette, and the rest of their Velvet releases I like but I rarely replay them tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I'm perfectly happy with everything. Except SM delaying the mv till after their Inki perf >:(((

I like Irene's bangs but I also just like Irene. Also Zoo is a bop everyone should give it a listen!! Reply

Thread

Link

what even is this video. yeri looks so good with blond hair tho Reply

Thread

Link

right she makes me want to go blonde but there's no way i'd pull it off like her lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's no Deep Blue Eyes, but it's better than Rookie Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

Decent / better than Rookie, thank God tbh Reply

Thread

Link

bop. but zoo saved all of us, every single one of us. Reply

Thread

Link

Now I want some fruit punch. Keep rising my princess Seulgi and queen Irene remains flaw free in my eyes. Reply

Thread

Link

every era is joy's huh what an ICON



thank u god for letting wendy grow out ha bangs Reply

Thread

Link