July 9th, 2017, 03:55 pm winter_lace Next week on Orphan Black
(Also, lol this episode did a good job of reminding me how much I hate Cophine.)
Oh, and I kinda love Ira? idk. I was just really sad when he started to glitch. Poor Ira.
i've never liked delphine/cosima, but i liked how they acknowledged the faults in the relationship and had them just kind of agree to accept that's the way it is and move forward. i do wish more shows would do that with certain relationships
This season has been meh but last night was good. Love Delphine finally getting screen time.
cosima literally said this episode "you do things without my consent"
But anyway, this season has already been worlds above the last few.
So is PT just a normal old guy pretending to be PT?