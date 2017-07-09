This season has been so goooooooooood.



(Also, lol this episode did a good job of reminding me how much I hate Cophine.)

Also! Next week we get to see Krystal again!!! So excited!



Oh, and I kinda love Ira? idk. I was just really sad when he started to glitch. Poor Ira.

I just love Ari Millen, I know everyone hated the boy clones but he's not a bad actor. Reply

I honestly didn't hate the guy clones. The past couple of seasons have not been good, but the male clones had potential. Reply

i really don't care for any of the island stuff this season, and this episode was full of it, so it was kinda a snoozefest for me.



i've never liked delphine/cosima, but i liked how they acknowledged the faults in the relationship and had them just kind of agree to accept that's the way it is and move forward. i do wish more shows would do that with certain relationships

Definitely more shows should do it (sooo so many) that was such a satisfying scene. Reply

How has this season been? I know it's the final one but I haven't started it yet. Reply

I'm so not here for what they're about to do to Kira. It makes sense that they would, given what she is and that they can't get their hands on Helen's bbs, but still! Reply

The Kira stuff is gross to me. She's a kid. Can we not? But I guess they have to have them doing something awful and shocking so it can finally all come to a head. Reply

Typical of ONTD to hate the only lesbian couple on the show while talking about how sweet Donnie and Allison were a few weeks ago. Shocking from a place so lesphobic.



This season has been meh but last night was good. Love Delphine finally getting screen time. Reply

Why is it easier to blame ONTD than the writers? Their relation is literally love, betrayal, disappear, come back, rinse, wash, repeat. Reply

mte. the power imbalance in their relationship is nagl



cosima literally said this episode "you do things without my consent"



I miss this show at the end of every season, but I always find it so hard to get back into :/ Reply

Tatianna Maslany as Krysal reminds me of Marina during the Electra Heart era. Reply

I'm finding it more and more difficult to see Tatiana as the separate clones lately. Has she put less effort into differentiating them? Idk.



But anyway, this season has already been worlds above the last few.



So is PT just a normal old guy pretending to be PT? Reply

